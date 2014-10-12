Alter Bridge’s ‘Pawns & Kings’ Album Is Out Now!

“This is the Rolls Royce of Alter Bridge records and a high-water mark to which all rock hopefuls should aspire” - Classic Rock Magazine

“Alter Bridge is back and heavier than ever… with their latest offering full of blistering riffs and face melting guitars.” - Outburn Magazine

Pawns & Kings – Alter Bridge’s seventh studio album – is out today (Oct. 14) worldwide via Napalm Records. From the opening riffs of“This Is War”to the title track album closer “Pawns & Kings,” Alter Bridge returns with an album of intense tracks that were born after the cycle for their last album was cut short by the global pandemic.

Songs such as “Dead Among the Living,” “Holiday” and “Last Man Standing” showcase the signature songwriting the band is known for. The album offers numerous epic adventures, with three songs clocking in over six minutes each. The opus “Fable of the Silent Son” clocks in at 8:29 and is now the longest recorded song in the band’s catalog – a distinction previously held by “Blackbird.”

Mark Tremonti steps out of his backing vocal role to take the lead on “Stay,” an introspective ballad that is sure to become a fan favorite live. The album can be purchased and streamed here.

The band also just announced a North American tour for 2023 – their first in the market in almost three years. The 30-city tour – split into two legs – kicks off on Jan. 25 in Tampa, Fla., and wraps up April 1 in Highland, Calif., making stops in Nashville, Tenn. (Jan. 30); Toronto, Ontario (Feb. 11); Kansas City, Mo. (March 11) and Seattle, Wash. (March 23).

Mammoth WVH will join them as direct support on the entire tour, with rockers Red playing on the first leg of the tour and newcomers Pistols At Dawn playing on the second leg. Tickets are available now and can be purchased here.

BROUGHT TO YOU IN PARTNERSHIP WITH NAPALM RECORDS.