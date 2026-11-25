Anthrax Announce 2027 European Tour With Kerry King + Sacred Reich
Anthrax just announced a new batch of 2027 European tour dates with support from Kerry King and Sacred Reich.
The band previously had dates booked for next year with King supporting Megadeth as part of their farewell tour. The newly-announced leg will see Anthrax headline all of the shows in support of their new album Cursum Perficio and will kick off March 14 in Dublin, Ireland.
"Thrash is coming back to Europe and the UK ☠️ we’re bringing the mosh to celebrate the release of our first album in over a decade, CURSUM PERFICIO, joined by special guests @kerrykingmusic and @sacredreichofficial next spring," Anthrax wrote in a social media post promoting the tour.
READ MORE: The 14 Biggest Rock + Metal Tours Announced for 2027 So Far
Tickets go on sale this Friday (Nov. 27) at 10AM local time and can be purchased through Anthrax's website. See the full list of dates below.
Anthrax 2027 European Tour Dates
March 14 - Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena
March 16 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS
March 18 - Stuttgart, Germany @ LKA Longhorn
March 19 - Paris, France @ L'Olympia
March 21 - Bilbao, Spain @ Santana 27
March 22 - Madrid, Spain @ La Riviera
March 23 - Barcelona, Spain @ Razzmatazz
March 25 - Milan, Italy @ Alcatraz
March 26 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Halle 622
March 27 - Padova, Italy @ Hall
March 30 - Hamburg, Germany @ Große Freiheit 36
March 31 - Cologne, Germany @ Carlswerk Victoria
April 1 - Berlin, Germany @ Huxleys Neue Welt
April 3 - Munich, Germany @ Tonhalle
April 4 - Budapest, Hungary @ Barba Negra Red Stage
April 6 - Katowice, Poland @ Spodek - Maniac Festival
April 7 - Prague, Czech Republic @ Forum Karlin
April 9 - Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique
April 10 - London, United Kingdom @ London OVO Arena Wembley
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Gallery Credit: Loudwire Staff