Anthrax just announced a new batch of 2027 European tour dates with support from Kerry King and Sacred Reich.

The band previously had dates booked for next year with King supporting Megadeth as part of their farewell tour. The newly-announced leg will see Anthrax headline all of the shows in support of their new album Cursum Perficio and will kick off March 14 in Dublin, Ireland.

"Thrash is coming back to Europe and the UK ☠️ we’re bringing the mosh to celebrate the release of our first album in over a decade, CURSUM PERFICIO, joined by special guests @kerrykingmusic and @sacredreichofficial next spring," Anthrax wrote in a social media post promoting the tour.

READ MORE: The 14 Biggest Rock + Metal Tours Announced for 2027 So Far

Tickets go on sale this Friday (Nov. 27) at 10AM local time and can be purchased through Anthrax's website. See the full list of dates below.

Anthrax 2027 European Tour Dates

March 14 - Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

March 16 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS

March 18 - Stuttgart, Germany @ LKA Longhorn

March 19 - Paris, France @ L'Olympia

March 21 - Bilbao, Spain @ Santana 27

March 22 - Madrid, Spain @ La Riviera

March 23 - Barcelona, Spain @ Razzmatazz

March 25 - Milan, Italy @ Alcatraz

March 26 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Halle 622

March 27 - Padova, Italy @ Hall

March 30 - Hamburg, Germany @ Große Freiheit 36

March 31 - Cologne, Germany @ Carlswerk Victoria

April 1 - Berlin, Germany @ Huxleys Neue Welt

April 3 - Munich, Germany @ Tonhalle

April 4 - Budapest, Hungary @ Barba Negra Red Stage

April 6 - Katowice, Poland @ Spodek - Maniac Festival

April 7 - Prague, Czech Republic @ Forum Karlin

April 9 - Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique

April 10 - London, United Kingdom @ London OVO Arena Wembley

Anthrax anthrax 2027 european tour

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