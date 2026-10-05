UPDATE: The latest post from Sumerian Records was in reference to a past 2020 tour in which the Bad Omens recruited Chris Hansen to reveal the news. This information was reposted in light of the new film Dateline focusing on Hansen's work on To Catch a Predator. In error, Loudwire mistook this for a new tour announcement. Bad Omens currently have no tour dates booked for 2027. Below is the original version of this story which was reported inaccurately.

Bad Omens are ready for primetime, getting Dateline NBC and To Catch a Predator host Chris Hansen to announce the band's upcoming 2027 U.S. tour dates.

In an Instagram post shared by Sumerian Records over the weekend, the TV host who is also the subject of the current film Primetime, drops by with a message for Bad Omens fans.

"If you're a fan of Bad Omens cult, you need to know this. Have a seat. Because the band is getting ready for its U.S. tour in February and March called the Killed and Born Again tour with Bad Omens, Oh Sleeper, Thousand Below and Bloodline," shares Hansen, adding, "Check it out, I'll be watching and listening"

The promo is captioned, "Bad Omens was ready for the primetime long before Primetime."

Bad Omens 2027 Tour Dates With Oh Sleeper, Thousand Below + Bloodline

As shared by Hansen, we're aware that the dates will start in February and that Oh Sleeper, Thousand Below and Bloodline will be providing support on the run.

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A second slide in the Instagram post reveals the Killed and Born Again tour admat, which lists the U.S. cities and dates. Venues, however, have not been named at this time.

See all dates below.

Feb. 13 - San Jose, Calif.

Feb. 15 - Scottsdale, Ariz

Feb. 16 - Albuquerque, N.M.

Feb. 17 - Lubbock, Texas

Feb. 18 - Austin, Texas

Feb. 19 - Fort Worth, Texas

Feb. 20 - Houston, Texas

Feb. 21 - Oklahoma City, Okla.

Feb. 22 - St. Louis, Mo.

Feb. 23 - Nashville, Tenn.

Feb. 24 - Memphis, Tenn.

Feb. 25 - Atlanta, Ga.

Feb. 27 - Orlando, Fla.

Feb. 28 - Margate, Fla.

Feb. 29 - Tampa, Fla.

March 1 - West Columbia, S.C.

March 2 - Fayetteville, N.C.

March 3 - Baltimore, Md.

March 4 - Philadelphia, Pa.

March 5 - Richmond, Va.

March 6 - Brooklyn, N.Y.

March 7 - Hartford, Ct.

March 8 - Boston, Mass.

March 9 - Syracuse, N.Y.

March 11 - Pittsburgh, Pa.

March 12 - Cleveland, Ohio

March 13 - Cincinnati, Ohio

March 14 - Chicago, Ill.

March 15 - Cudahy, Wis.

March 14 - St. Paul, Minn.

March 17 - Kansas City, Mo.

March 18 - Lincoln, Neb.

March 20 - Denver, Colo.

March 21 - Salt Lake City, Utah

March 23 - Spokane, Wash.

March 24 - Portland, Ore.

March 25 - Seattle, Wash.

March 27 - Sacramento, Calif.

March 28 - Orange County, Calif.

The band has not updated their website yet to reflect the 2027 tour dates, but a further announcement is expected soon. Look out for ticketing information along with the venues to eventually be posted through the Bad Omens website website.

Bad Omens have been actively working on new music over the past year, but as of yet no official release date or details about a new album have been revealed. So hopefully the tour reveal is the next step toward a new album arriving.

Below, see Bad Omens in our list of the Best Rock Songs of Each Year Since 1970.