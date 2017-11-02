Bad Wolves Want Everybody to ‘Die About It': New Album Out Today!

Platinum-certified, 5x No. 1 Hard Rock radio-charting group BAD WOLVES get personal on their new album DIE ABOUT IT, out today, Nov. 3, via Better Noise Music.

They deliver 13 tracks of earthquaking heaviness and distinctive melodies on DIE ABOUT IT while experimenting and redefining their sound including nods to inspirations as diverse as The 1975 and Meshuggah. Co-produced with Josh Gilbert, BAD WOLVES tackle themes of dismissing bullies and trolls, dissolving toxic friendships and dealing with loss and addiction with unconstraint. DIE ABOUT IT is available now on digital download, CD, cassette and multiple color vinyl variants at https://badwolves.ffm.to/dieaboutit.

"From the artwork to the music our new album feels more personal," says drummer John Boecklin. "We wanna bring back the energy of us making music because we want to, not all the other crap. The title is a sarcastic statement towards those debating online in turmoil, defending or pushing their own beliefs to the point of absurdity. If you're gonna cry about it, then you might as well 'Die About It.' Leave us out of it."

- "This album is like having your cake and eating it too. Bad Wolves have mastered an accessible blend of big rock choruses paired with exciting metal riffs... and I'm here for it."

- Jonny Hawkins (NOTHING MORE)

