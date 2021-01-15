Horror Punk: the conversation always starts with the Misfits. No exceptions. They are the originators, the ones who took '50s garage pop and laced it with the most gruesome things Glenn Danzig's mind could imagine. But that doesn't mean the conversation ends at the Misfits — there's a lot more out there. That's why we tapped Anders Manga of occult rock duo Bloody Hammers to get you more acquainted with things.

My intro to horror punk was actually via Metallica. When I was a kid, a friend of mine from the neighborhood had a copy of their Garage Days Re-Revisted EP, which had a cover of The Misfits’ "Last Caress" on it. I’d never heard of Misfits but knew I had to find some of their records. This was pre-internet so that meant going from record store to record store digging through crates until you found something.

Finally I found a copy of Walk Among Us at a store in Greensboro, N.C. called Spins. I loved every song on it. It sounded like a feral street gang belting out '50s garage pop. Simple yet fast, but melodic and catchy as hell. I was hooked and had to hunt down everything they ever did, which wasn’t easy in those days. Now, Static Age is my favorite album but Walk Among Us was an amazing intro.

Since the new Bloody Hammers album definitely has some horror punk inspiration, Loudwire asked me to put together a list of Horror Punk that isn’t by The Misfits. So here’s my list, Enjoy!

Get your copy of Bloody Hammers' new album, 'Songs of Unspeakable Terror,' out on Napalm Records, here. Follow the band on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Spotify.