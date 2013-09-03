Dir En Grey To Launch 2013 North American Tour

Japanese metal band Dir En Grey will return to North America for the first time in almost two years for a November headlining tour. The 'Ghoul' tour kicks off Nov. 3 in Dallas with special guests Dagoba.

Dir En Grey were supposed to play in North America in early 2012, but had to cancel the tour because vocalist Kyo had throat damage and doctors ordered him to stop singing. After a hiatus, Kyo is recovered and ready to rock our shores, "It's been awhile since our last North American tour," he says. "So we intend to focus and play with the same vigor that we do in Japan."

Guitarist Die says, "After the cancellation of our U.S. tour in March last year, we were always thinking of a chance to return. I'm extremely glad that we are coming back this November! The band is busy at work planning our LIVE show for this upcoming tour, so be sure to look forward to our return. I'm almost sure we will have something amazing for you. We are all looking forward to seeing you again soon!!"

In April, Dir En Grey released 'The Unraveling,' an EP with one new song and six re-recorded tracks. Their last studio album was 2011's 'Dum Spiro Spero.'

Dir En Grey North American Tour Dates:

11/03 -- Dallas, Texas -- Trees

11/04 -- Houston, Texas -- Scout Bar

11/06 -- Atlanta, Ga. -- Center Stage

11/08 -- Baltimore, Md. -- Baltimore Soundstage

11/09 -- Philadelphia, Pa. -- T.L.A.

11/11 -- New York, N.Y. -- Irving Plaza

11/12 -- Boston, Mass. -- Paradise

11/14 -- Toronto, Ontario -- Opera House

11/16 -- Chicago, Ill. -- House of Blues

11/17 -- Minneapolis, Minn. -- Varsity Theatre

11/19 -- Denver, Col. -- Bluebird

11/21 -- Seattle, Wash. -- Showbox Market

11/23 -- San Francisco, Calif. -- The Regency

11/24 -- Los Angeles, Calif. -- House of Blues