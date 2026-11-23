Drowning Pool vocalist Ryan McCombs has left the band for the second time and shared a statement addressing his decision.

The singer shared a lengthy statement on his social media today (Nov. 23) announcing his decision to leave the band once again. He appears to be shifting his focus toward his band SOiL, which he first joined in 1997 and has played in intermittently since then.

His full statement reads:

After an incredible and ass-whooping few years, the time has come for myself and Drowning Pool to officially part ways as we move into 2027. We felt the timing was right for all involved. I’d like to thank the guys for the past three years. It was an honor to sing Dave’s words again as well as my own from songs we wrote together in years past and to again share many laughs, make a lot of memories and to share the stage with the guys again. I wish them nothing but the best moving forward. I’m VERY grateful for every DP fan/family member. Every show and every moment we shared together. Thank you for welcoming me back 3 years ago, with your always present support and always remember, YOU are the reason the flag still flys... Much respect. As a friend and fan myself, I look forward to seeing what DP has coming. For me personally, this next chapter is an incredibly surreal and very exciting one. I began my professional music career with Tim and Adam and though I’ve worn other names on my sleeve with pride, the SOiL logo remains tattooed on my heart. The last couple of years have been nothing short of amazing creatively amongst the 4 (TJ) of us. We’ve been writing, recording and building something that I’m genuinely stoked about and with the reception that our new single, Enemy-X has received, it’s clear that SOiL has many chapters ahead of it. There’s so much happening behind the scenes right now. I’ve said many times that as an artist, you hope for the opportunity to work with genuinely good people that are willing to move the earth to achieve the shared vision of the team. With such an incredible team around us in both, Shelter Music Group (management) and Better Noise Music (label), it is clear that there are nothing but opportunities ahead of us. With 2027 already filling up with more new music releases, great tours and festivals booked, everyone involved deserves and has my full attention. It’s awesome to be in the middle of such a positive tornado and to feel the creativity and drive within the band surging to eleven. Music reflects life and just as in one’s life, different chapters come to their natural conclusion, making room for new opportunities and new beginnings. As the legendary Clive Davis ended a message to me after our first meeting, “forever onward”.

When Did Ryan McCombs Join Drowning Pool?

McCombs left SOiL in 2004 and joined Drowning Pool the next year following the departure of Jason "Gong" Jones, who became the band's second vocalist after the death of original singer Dave Williams in 2002.

Thus, McCombs sang on two Drowning Pool albums: 2007's Full Circle and 2010's Drowning Pool. He left in 2011 to return to SOiL and was replaced by Jasen Moreno, who sang on the band's subsequent three albums (Resilience, Hellelujah and Strike a Nerve).

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Moreno left Drowning Pool in early 2023 and the band welcomed McCombs back into the lineup shortly after.

"Some of the greatest moments in my career came about as a member of DP and I’m really thankful for the opportunity to perform with them once again," the singer told Metal Edge at the time.

The group played dozens of shows with McCombs from 2023 through this year, with their last performance together taking place in late October.

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