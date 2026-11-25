Here are a few curated gift bundles that are absolutely perfect to give to rock and metal fans this holiday season.

Whether you're searching for something unique for a special someone, part of a secret gift swap or are looking to treat yourself for the holidays, gift bundles are great because they take the thought off gift-buying.

Loudwire's online merch store has a handful of specifically-curated gift bundles for a myriad of different music fans: the home body, the rock and metal history connoisseur, '90s fans, Metallica fanatics and record collectors. They require absolutely no effort from you other than adding it to your cart (and picking a size if the bundle contains any pieces of clothing).

READ MORE: 2026 Rock + Metal Gift Guide - Vinyl, Merch, Speakers + More

Below are photos and descriptions of each bundle, as well as the price and a link to purchase each of them. All of the prices listed are before tax and shipping.

Happy shopping!

For the Biggest Metallica Fan You Know Bundle

store.loudwire.com metallica loudwire gift bundle

Price: $284.27

YEAAAHHH! Even the biggest Metallica fan you know probably doesn't have all of this in their collection. The Metallica gift bundle includes three of the band's T-shirts, Kill 'Em All and St. Anger on vinyl, a hat, the Some Kind of Monster film, a hardcover book, a Ride the Lightning jigsaw puzzle, a mini Lars Ulrich replica drum kit and a Cliff Burton action figure.

Buy it here

At Home Rock + Metal Bundle

store.loudwire.com loudwire home gift bundle

Price: $131.95

A cozy care package for the home body: our signature Dad Rock sweatshirt, Ozzy Osbourne socks, an I [Heart] Metal mug, Dave Lombardo's Double Kick coffee and a heavy metal photography coffee table book.

Buy it here

'90s Nostalgia Pack

store.loudwire.com loudwire 90s gift bundle

Price: $244.22

This one's for fans of '90s grunge and alternative rock: two T-shirts (Green Day and Red Hot Chili Peppers), Alice in Chains' Dirt on yellow vinyl, Nirvana's Live and Loud on DVD, Kim Thayil's 2026 memoir A Screaming Life: Into the Superunknown with Soundgarden and Beyond and two other books about the '90s alternative rock scene.

Buy it here

Diamond Album Vinyl 6-Pack Bundle

store.loudwire.com diamond album gift bundle

Price: $145.08

A perfect bundle for the record enthusiasts, the Diamond bundle contains six albums that have been certified diamond by the RIAA: Linkin Park's Hybrid Theory, AC/DC's Back in Black, Guns N' Roses' Appetite for Destruction, Nirvana's Nevermind, Boston's self-titled debut and Led Zeppelin IV.

Buy it here

Rock + Metal History Bundle

store.loudwire.com loudwire history gift bundle

Price: $300.51

For the rock and metal history experts is a bundle of five books and five films covering music revolutions from the original Woodstock through the rise of emo and more.

Buy it here

See a list of legendary rock albums with no weak songs in the gallery below.