Inkcarceration 2024 – Shinedown, Godsmack & More Just Announced

Make Your Summer Legendary!

The gates of Inkcarceration 2024 have swung open revealing headliners like Shinedown, Godsmack and Breaking Benjamin, alongside 65+ additional artists ready to take the stage. With three years of consecutive sell-outs, this year is not to be missed.

Lock in your calendars for July 19-21, 2024, at the Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. Immerse yourself in the legendary corridors of the Shawshank Redemption filming location, venture on haunted excursions or reserve a spot at Inkcarceration's Tattoo Expo, where you'll find an impressive assembly of 116+ artists.

The Warden is calling—lock in your spot, with passes starting at just $10 down.

BUY 2024 INKCARCERATION FESTIVAL PASSES

Brought to you in partnership with Danny Wimmer Presents.