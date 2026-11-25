Jim Root has once again responded to a fan's comment about Slipknot's next album on social media.

The guitarist has been quite vocal recently about where Slipknot are at in the process for the follow-up to 2022's The End, So Far, responding to several fan comments on Instagram over the last few months. This time around, he replied to a comment from someone that said, "Please, we don’t want a repeat of the last album."

In his response, Root revealed that the band has been "taking some chances" throughout this writing process so that they don't repeat what they've done in the past. He also shared that they have more material than they can keep up with right now and it's been a challenge — a positive one — deciding which tracks they want to focus on for the record.

His full comment reads:

Honestly. I don’t know what we’re going to release. We haven’t written like this for the most part ever. We’re taking some chances. And as far as I’m concerned… We need to. Otherwise it’s just the same shit over and over. I don’t disagree with you though. But I’m not the type of person to hype something up and bullshit people by saying shit like “this is the best record we’ve ever done." That’s a vague statement based on opinion. And everyone has a different opinion if they’re a critical thinker. If we had time… I would continue to write. It’s all I want to do. Revisit methods of the past and experiment with new ways. Learn. Every time for me is a learning process. And it’s also a band. And getting multiple people to be in the same page and to agree on a direction can be a daunting task. What we release is a peek into where we are at this time. It’s part of the ride. And as I’ve said before. A hundred times. I’m not interested in repeating things we’ve done in the past. That’s not to say we’re abandoning where we came from… take that as you will. We have way more material than we can get to at this point also. Digging through it all to choose what to focus on is creating another “problem.” A good one. But if I had my way we would push touring back and continue to write. I’m more interested in that than I am taking up touring again at this point. And. You’re also speaking to a Libra. Decision [making] isn’t one of my strong points.

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What Else Do We Know About Slipknot's New Album?

We don't know much about Slipknot's eighth album other than what Root and Shawn "Clown" Crahan have said about the material recently. Clown told Rock Sound in an interview earlier this month that they've been jamming a lot and having fun throughout the process.

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"I’m just telling you, number eight’s coming out. We’re off all the bullshit. No one’s telling us what to do anymore. We do exactly what we want. We always have, but now it’s so easy. We don’t have any resistance. I don’t think people are ready for what we’ve created because even we are saying we’ve gone to another level," the rocker said.

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