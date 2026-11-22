Although System of a Down have played many concerts in 2026, it’s still been over 20 years since their last LP – 2005’s Hypnotize – hit store shelves. During his recent appearance on the Go With Elmo podcast, however, drummer John Dolmayan cautiously and cryptically confirmed that “big things are coming” for the band.

What Did Dolmayan Say About System of a Down’s Future?

The episode was uploaded to YouTube on Nov. 20, and Dolmayan and host/fellow drummer Elmo Lovano discussed a wide range of topics (including Rick Rubin and SOAD’s landmark sophomore record, 2001’s Toxicity).

Near the end, the pair talked about System of a Down’s upcoming Rose Bowl performances (which – per their official website – will take place between June 5 and June 12 of next year). According to Dolmayan, guitarist/vocalist Daron Malakian asked him what will come afterward: “Now what? How can we play L.A. again?”

Dolmayan replied, “I’ve got an idea,” but after a brief pause, he told Lovano: “I’m not gonna tell you yet. I can’t tell you the idea. Then, it loses steam. . . . I could tell you afterward [after the show], but I won’t.”

Dolmayan expounded:

But there's things that I wanna do, and they're all – Okay, I could tell you a few of the things that I wanna do with the band, because it's no secret. I want System [of a Down] to be associated with, like, incredible places in the world. So, I want System to play in Egypt with the pyramids as a backdrop. I want System to play under the Eiffel Tower. Things that are historical by nature – like historic areas, places, Vatican City, whatever it is – places where you wouldn't expect us to be. That's what I want for System because once you get to the point of Rose Bowl – it's all stadiums, right? – once you're at that level, then it has to be an event. And how do you make it an event? It has to be at a place that makes it an event. Or, a reason, you know?

Lovano then brought up how System of a Down “even did that with the ‘Chop Suey’ video,” adding: “The way you just went and did that pop-up at the apartment complex. At the crappy apartment complex and made it your show and made the fans go there. Now, that’s not an iconic [or] historic wonder of the world, or anything.”

“But that’s now a place that has history. I like stuff like that,” Dolmayan responded, eventually elaborating: “I want places that are a part of history [and] that have thousands of years of emotional attachment, baggage, whatever you wanna call it there. And then now System’s associated with that. So, big things are coming for System.”

Regarding the possibility of him referring to a new studio record, Dolmayan bluntly concluded: “I don't think an album is coming. I can't announce that today. I hope it does, you know, but I hope it doesn't 'cause I don't wanna fuck up the band. But if we make an album, I promise you you'll have heard nothing like it in your life.”

You can see Dolmayan’s entire interview with Elmo Lovano below:

John Dolmayan Discusses System of a Down’s Future + More (Nov. 20, 2026)

READ MORE: The 15 Metal Bands on ‘Rolling Stone’ List of 21st Century’s 200 Greatest Rock Songs

System of a Down’s Prior Comments About a New Album

Despite putting out two new songs in 2020 – “Protect the Land” and “Genocidal Humanoidz” – to “address the current war in Artsakh that is affecting a largely Armenian community” (as Loudwire put it at the time), they’ve not given fans much hope that a proper follow-up to Hypnotize is on the horizon.

Around the time of those releases, for instance, Dolmayan told Rolling Stone:

If it was up to me, we’d have a new album every three years. But things aren’t up to me. I’m at the mercy of my team, and although I fought for it for many years with band members, I’ve accepted that it is what it is. We do have five albums and [now] two songs. We’ve accomplished a lot in our careers. If it ends at that, so be it.

More recently, Malakian appeared on Loudwire Nights back in 2025 and told host Chuck Armstrong that he’s thought about System of a Down’s future:

“I’ve got songs. I don’t have riffs, but I have songs,” he told Armstrong.

He continued:

If the band needs them and if we need to move forward, I've written a lot of songs through the years that I haven't recorded and that I've kept to myself. But I also don't mind taking those songs to [Malakian’s solo project] Scars on Broadway. . . . I think we have five great records. We haven't put out a record in a long time and people still come to our shows.

That same year, Malakian told Tetragrammaton With Rick Rubin (via Metal Injection):

I'm proud of the records [System of a Down already made]. I don't live with any regret of anything like that. But it would have been nice to see where the band would have evolved if we kept putting music out. If we put out an album now, it's just so far away from [‘Hypnotize’ and ‘Mezmerize’], it doesn't continue the story to me. There was a time that [making a new System Of A Down record] might have been something I wanted. I'm not sure how much I want that anymore — I'm sure people won't be too happy to hear that from me. I'm not at the same place I was maybe 10 years ago.

So, whether a new System of a Down studio LP is coming remains to be seen.

Other System of a Down News

In addition to the four Rose Bowl performances next June (which are said to be the band’s only U.S. shows next year), System of a Down have many more concerts planned for 2027. Specifically, they’ll be stopping by Brazil, Australia and New Zealand. You can see the full list of dates – and grab tickets – here!

Last month, Loudwire reported on the 15 metal bands featured on Rolling Stone’s 200 Greatest Rock Songs of the 21st Century So Far list. Understandably, System of a Down’s “Chop Suey” landed at No. 37, with Slayer’s “Disciple,” Mastodon’s “Blood and Thunder” and Tool’s “The Grudge” (among other tracks) making the cut.

Do Dolmayan’s latest comments get you excited about System of a Down’s future? Or, do you think he’s being too secretive? Let us know!

Also, keep scrolling to read our list of 19 active bands that haven’t released an album in five years (including SOAD)!