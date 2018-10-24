Kanye West Submitting Song for Grammys Rock Categories

The nominations for the 61st annual Grammy Awards won't be revealed until Dec. 5, but there's one possibility in the rock categories that's certain to raise a few eyebrows if it comes to fruition. According to TMZ, Kanye West is reportedly seeking recognition for the song "Freeee (Ghost Town, Pt. 2)" in the Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song categories.

The report suggests that the submissions have passed the screening point and should there be enough support on the first round ballot from voters, you could see West as a nominee in the categories. West appears on the song with Kid Cudi and it does feature more rocked up drums and guitar than what you might normally hear from the rapper. Take a listen to the song in the player above.

West and Cudi collaborated on the Kids See Ghosts album, which will also likely be up for honors in the more traditional Grammy categories for West. There is a bit of precedence for West's inclusion in the rock categories, with pop star Beyonce earning a nomination for Best Rock Performance in 2017 for "Don't Hurt Yourself," but it should be noted that she appeared on the song with Jack White, who is more of a regular in the rock categories.

While it's been documented how the Grammys are doing a better job at trying to get it right in categories such as metal, the rock categories have remained a bit scattered in recent years, with some metal acts being nominated against alternative rock acts, the occasional pop act and classic rock artists. As such, it makes it a little harder to define who exactly belongs in the rock categories.

