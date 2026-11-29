Back in August, Loudwire reported on speculation that Kelly Osbourne and former Slipknot DJ/keyboardist Sid Wilson called off their engagement. In a new interview with U.K. outlet The Telegraph, Osbourne issued her first comment on their split.

What Did Kelly Osbourne Say About Split With Sid Wilson?

For context, and as Loudwire wrote at the time, the pair “officially confirmed their relationship on Valentine's Day in 2022, with Osbourne later becoming pregnant and giving birth to the couple's first child, Sidney, later that year.” Although they “got engaged in July 2025 at the Back to the Beginning concert,” Loudwire continued, they “appear to have quietly split around March of 2026, not long after the Grammys (Feb. 1) where they were last publicly photographed together.”

In her write-up (published online on Nov. 28), Telegraph reporter Celia Walden detailed how Osbourne was coping with various struggles related to her father’s death. In the process, Walden mentioned that Osbourne “split up with her boyfriend of four years (and Sidney’s father), Slipknot musician Sid Wilson” this past March.

According to Walden, all Osbourne would say on the matter is: “I decided that the relationship I was in wasn’t healthy.”

READ MORE: Why Kelly Osbourne Says She Inherited Ozzy's 'Demons' + 'Blessings'

Osbourne's comment is inline with what an anonymous source told People this past summer about her and Wilson: “There is no secret that she's not happy with him. They've had a lot of back and forth. They're not together right now. . . . She just doesn’t want the drama in her life right now. Sid has a lot he needs to work through on his own.”

Earlier this year, People also covered the pair dealing with a “strain” to their relationship due to Osbourne grieving Ozzy and wanting to focus on supporting her son and mother, Sharon.

August also saw Osbourne posting – and then deleting – several Instagram messages seemingly aimed at Wilson.

In one of them, she wrote [via Loudwire]:

Strange how the loudest defense of the guilty is rarely innocence … It’s distraction. When the mask slips, they don’t face the mirror they throw it at someone else. I also heart that when you break a mirror you get 7 years bad luck! Or is that just karma? This is why I always take accountability! As they say some are sicker then [sic] others.

Then, she shared a quote credited to Her Everyday Motherhood: “My son’s little heart once beat right beside mine. So trust me when I say … I will protect it at all costs.”

Two other comments she posted read as follows:

Wake the fuck up take some responsibility I will not take your shit anymore! I’m done. I want to be happy and I have a beautiful son to raise. Leave me alone. Let me heal. I can’t protect you from yourself anymore. [attributed to Her Everyday Motherhood]

and

My job is to protect my kids. Not your feelings. Not your expectations. Not judgements I didn’t ask for. My responsibility is to protect their wellbeing. Their nervous systems. Their emotional safety. I will choose them every single time. Over anyone. Over anything. [attributed to @inexdigitalwealth]

Finally, the fifth Instagram Story saw Osbourne adding: “Also while I’m at it can I have my dogs back and all my possessions. Oh yeah and maybe some child support?”

As of now, no further details about their breakup are known.

More About Sid Wilson’s Departure From Slipknot

It’s worth mentioning that the initial speculation regarding Osbourne and Wilson calling it quits coincided with Wilson officially being let go from Slipknot after nearly 20 years together.

“Effective immediately, Slipknot will no longer be associated with Sid Wilson. We wish him the best in his future endeavors,” Slipknot wrote in a since-deleted statement posted to social media on Aug. 14. The prior month, TMZ shared a report of Wilson’s dismissal.

August also saw Wilson publicly acknowledge his separation from Slipknot. As Loudwire wrote:

Not long after [Slipknot’s] announcement went public on Friday, Wilson's Instagram bio changed to reflect his new status. In the account profile, Sid changed his bio to reflect his nor former status as a member of Slipknot, tagging the band's handle accompanied by text that now reads "1997-2026."

It’s still unknown what exactly transpired between Slipknot and Wilson.

Other Kelly Osbourne + Slipknot News?

Although things have been quiet with Sid Wilson lately, there is some news to share about Osbourne and Slipknot.

Specifically, Osbourne also told The Telegraph that her struggles with mental health and substance abuse made her feel like she got Ozzy’s “demons as well as his blessings.” In fact, she and Walden go in-depth regarding her life post-Ozzy, so the entire piece is definitely worth a read.

As for Slipknot, both Shawn “Clown” Crahan and Jim Root have commented on the band’s upcoming full-length follow-up to 2022’s The End, So Far (which will be their first LP with drummer Eloy Casagrande).

In particular, Crahan told Rock Sound on Nov. 11 (via Loudwire) that the group have “so many songs” written for the LP, adding:

We had not foreseen what has happened, which is effortless recording and fun. Everyone in the band wants to jam and bring music. Eloy [Casagrande] is forcefully feeding the machine and when you do that with old dogs, they smile and just want to jam. . . . We’re off all the bullshit. No one’s telling us what to do anymore. We do exactly what we want. We always have, but now it’s so easy. We don’t have any resistance. I don’t think people are ready for what we’ve created because even we are saying we’ve gone to another level. . . . This new one is probably going to take people a little time because it’s long songs and definitely a musician’s album.

Last week, Loudwire also reported that Root commented on a fan’s social media comment about Slipknot’s next record.

The fan declared, “Please, we don’t’ want a repeat of the last album,” to which Root replied by stating that Slipknot have been “taking some chances” with the new material.

Root's full reply is below:

Honestly. I don’t know what we’re going to release. We haven’t written like this for the most part ever. We’re taking some chances. And as far as I’m concerned… We need to. Otherwise it’s just the same shit over and over. I don’t disagree with you though. But I’m not the type of person to hype something up and bullshit people by saying shit like “this is the best record we’ve ever done." That’s a vague statement based on opinion. And everyone has a different opinion if they’re a critical thinker. If we had time… I would continue to write. It’s all I want to do. Revisit methods of the past and experiment with new ways. Learn. Every time for me is a learning process. And it’s also a band. And getting multiple people to be in the same page and to agree on a direction can be a daunting task. What we release is a peek into where we are at this time. It’s part of the ride. And as I’ve said before. A hundred times. I’m not interested in repeating things we’ve done in the past. That’s not to say we’re abandoning where we came from… take that as you will. We have way more material than we can get to at this point also. Digging through it all to choose what to focus on is creating another “problem.” A good one. But if I had my way we would push touring back and continue to write. I’m more interested in that than I am taking up touring again at this point. And. You’re also speaking to a Libra. Decision [making] isn’t one of my strong points.

What do you think of Kelly Osbourne’s first statement about splitting with former Slipknot member Sid Wilson? Let us know!

Also, keep scrolling to read about 9 rock + metal bands with 7 or more members (including Slipknot)!