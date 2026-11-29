Kelly Osbourne has been very vocal regarding her grief over the loss of Ozzy (who passed away on July 22, 2025). In a new interview with U.K. publication The Telegraph, she opened up about why she “got Dad’s demons as well as his blessings” when it comes to her struggles with substance abuse.

What Did Kelly Say About Ozzy’s “Demons” + “Blessings”?

Near the start of the piece (published online on Nov. 28), Telegraph writer Celia Walden described how Kelly was “visibly distraught” during Ozzy’s funeral, “and over the following months, her increasingly gaunt appearance became a source of concern.” She then brought up the subsequent “online speculation” that Kelly “was on Ozempic (something she has always denied), she was on drugs.”

Walden later mentioned that she “got to know the [Osbourne] family over the years,” allowing her to view “the similarities [between Ozzy and Kelly] first-hand. There’s the same sense of humor and mischief there; the same joy in the absurd and refusal to confirm.” Walden also explained how as a teenager, Kelly began “sneaking into clubs on the Sunset Strip, drinking underage and hanging out with celebrities twice her age” after the family moved to Beverly Hills and The Osbournes T.V. show became massively successful.

“I think I got Dad’s demons as well as his blessings,” Kelly told Walden (who then clarified that Kelly was talking about “the drug and alcohol addiction she battled in her teens and 20s – an addiction that started with opiates after a doctor prescribed her Vicodin following tonsil surgery, escalated from there to Percocet, then to heroin, and landed he rehab seven times").

Kelly also commented that prior to his death, she and Ozzy would “have these incredible conversations. They would always make me really sad, though. Because I knew what he was doing: he was prepping me.”

She explained that Ozzy once said, “I know you want to do certain things, and that you haven’t been able to because of the family business, but now you go out and you do you.” Tearfully, Kelly replied: "I don’t want to do anything without you,” telling Walden: “It wasn’t until he was gone that I realised just how much he understood me.”

Further into their chat, Kelly confessed: “My life [recently] has been so low. I mean, grief took me to a place that even drugs and alcohol never took me to. It wasn’t like I was purposefully not eating. I just physically didn’t know how to do anything for myself.”

When asked if she’d started drinking again following her father’s passing, Kelly bluntly replied:

Until December 26th I was [drinking]. And it wasn’t binge-drinking or anything like that, but I’d have a couple of drinks to try and numb the pain – or I’d double up on my medication. Whatever it took to feel nothing. Because I couldn’t take it. The pain was so horrible.

Kelly also clarified that she knew she needed help “at the fitting for the [2026] Grammys in LA,” adding: “I swear on everything I hold dear that I couldn’t see myself the way I was. I had no idea until I was handed this picture of myself, and I just started at it and said: ‘That’s not me – that is not me!’”

Fortunately, Kelly explained, Sharon stepped in by introducing life coach Chris Miller (whom Kelly described as “somebody who has helped me very much – in fact they’ve changed my life”).

“He does a lot of Buddhist way stuff, and through him I found the right therapeutic team. I had promised my dad I would stay sober, and I have been ever since December 26th,” she told Walden.

Given her father’s struggles with substance abuse, it’s easy to understand why Kelly continues seeing parallels between them.

READ MORE: Sharon Osbourne Explains Why Family Opted Against Public Burial Place for Ozzy

Kelly Past Comments About Health + Life Post-Ozzy

Naturally, Kelly Osbourne has spoken at length about her life post-Ozzy.

Back in September, for instance, Loudwire reported on her plans to document her grief via a three-part documentary. Specifically, Kelly told The Daily Mail that (as Loudwire put it) “she didn’t actually realize how thin she’d become until she was being fitted for a dress to wear to the Grammy Awards back this past February.”

“I looked like the fucking Crypt Keeper. I said, ‘This is scary. I didn’t know I looked like this.’ My spine – you could see every single bones… I couldn’t see what other people saw because I was in so much pain. I just saw a broken person,” Kelly told the publication [as transcribed by Loudwire].

She also explained: “I'm going to do a three-part documentary series on grief and mental health and what I went through and tell my story because there's a lot that people don't know.”

Later that same month, Kelly told The Sun that she met Miller after making a plea for help at Ozzy’s grave:

I know this sounds woo-woo, but I do candle magic a lot. My dad told me he would send me messages. It felt like everything inside me was dead and I didn’t want my son to see me like this. I went to my dad’s grave with a white candle and I wrote a wish on it, saying: “Please help me.” The next day, my mum showed up in a black Mercedes with a man in a mustard-coloured jacket. I thought: “Oh, here we f**king go again.” I thought she was going to send me to rehab. But actually what happened was she brought Chris Miller into my life – and he saved me. He is a therapist and life coach, and he changed me in so many ways I never thought possible. He tells it like it is. When I am being self-centred, he calls me out.

Around the same time, Kelly appeared on the We Need to Talk podcast, where she revealed to Paul C. Brunson that Ozzy knew he was going to die before he did (and prepared accordingly).

In particular, Ozzy told Kelly [as transcribed by Loudwire]:

I need you to know something… No matter what happens in this life, you can live the rest of your life knowing that there was one man on this planet that truly loved you for every single thing that you are. And that man is me.

During their chat, she also old Brunson [via Loudwire]:

Losing my father, it has taught me that there is such an honor in grief because I loved, I was capable, I am capable of loving someone so much that I lost my mind. I was a shell of myself. I couldn't speak. I couldn't eat. I couldn't do anything. I was just empty, broken in every way a human could be broken and completely unable to take care of myself. I was at ground zero. I started drinking again. I lost my mind. I couldn't handle it. I can honestly say today that I'm eight months sober and I have the most incredible people around me. I closed my circle, because I lost a lot of friends cause people don't like sadness. They expected me to be over it and I'll never be over it. I'll never ever be over it.

How do you feel about Kelly Osbourne’s remarks regarding the “demons” and “blessings” she shares with Ozzy? Let us know!

Also, keep scrolling to our list of the 35 best metal albums of 1991 (including Ozzy Osbourne’s No More Tears)!