Not every relationship ends with a happily ever after and Messer have teamed up with Loudwire to bring you the exclusive premiere of their new video for "Save Myself" which salutes those with the courage to extricate themselves from a bad situation.

The clip, directed by Time Keeper Media, finds two different couples at wits end with the arguing and paranoia taking over until the ultimate breaking point. Watch the video for this driving rock song in the player above.

Messer's Maddox Messer tells us, "This song is about someone that is on the precipice of change/action. It's about the empowerment one feels when they've finally had enough of an abusive relationship and take action. 'Save Myself' gives strength to those who have and are facing abusive relationships, because with perspective I can change, I can #SaveMyself.“

"Save Myself" appears on Messer's self-titled album, which is currently available through iTunes and GooglePlay and can be streamed via Spotify. The group is currently in the midst of a tour, sharing stages with Gemini Syndrome. See the remaining dates below. Stay up to date with all things Messer via their website, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts.

Messer Tour Dates



Aug. 10 - Dallas, Texas @ Trees

Aug. 21 - Dallas, Texas @ Gas Monkey Bar and Grill w/Gemini Syndrome

Aug. 22 - Ft. Smith, Ark. @ The Sound Room w/Gemini Syndrome

Aug. 24 - La Crosse, Wis. @ The Cavalier Theater w/Gemini Syndrome

Aug. 26 - Cheyenne, Wyo. @ The Asher w/Gemini Syndrome

Aug. 28 - Boise Idaho @ The Olympic w/Gemini Syndrome

Aug. 29 - Reno, Nev. @ Jub Jub’s w/Gemini Syndrome

Aug. 30 - Sacramento Calif. @ Holy Diver w/Gemini Syndrome