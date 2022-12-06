Here Are Some of the Coolest Metallica Concert Posters From 2022

For anyone who's been lucky enough to catch Metallica in 2022, there is no question that this will go down as one of the best live years of their career.

Whether it's James Hetfield's onstage vulnerability mixed with some of the best—read: angriest—vocals we've heard from him in a long time or the varied setlists full of live rarities, it's been a good year to be a Metallica fan.

Now with the news of 72 Seasons and "Lux Æterna," we know why 2022 has been such a special year: Metallica have been performing with a new sense of energy as they look forward to the release of their next studio album and its accompanying two-year, worldwide tour.

Besides the onstage energy that's been captured in the band's live recordings, 2022 has also been another solid year for collectors, namely those fans who collect show posters.

It's nothing new for Metallica to partner with artists to create one-of-a-kind posters for their concerts, but this year has definitely seen some of the most memorable pieces of art in recent memory.

So with their 2022 shows blasting in the background, check out some of our favorite Metallica concert posters from this year in the gallery below.

