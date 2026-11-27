With it being Thanksgiving week, the rock and metal tour announcements scaled back significantly. But there are still some name bands who just announced dates you'll likely want to catch.

U2 are always a top draw and after previously announcing world tour dates, the band just revealed all of their North American shows with support from Stephen Wilson Jr. on the first leg and The War on Drugs on the second leg.

Legendary rock vets Kansas will also be hitting the road for the first half of the year, kicking off in January.

And while the festival announcements took a back seat this week, several bands such as Obituary, Finch and Emmure announced album-themed performances.

Beyond Creation

Photo by Simon Girard beyond creation in 2026

Tour Dates: Feb. 7 - March 5

Support Acts: Decrepit Birth, Vulvodynia

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Burton Cummings

Piper Ferguson burton cummings in 2026

Tour Dates: Dec. 17 - 18; Feb. 9 - March 10

Support Acts: None listed.

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Clay Patrick McBride the doobie brothers in 2025

Tour Dates: Aug. 5 - 24

Support Acts: None listed.

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READ MORE: The 14 Biggest Rock and Metal Tours Announced for 2027 So Far

Tim Tronckoe firewind in 2026

Tour Dates: Feb. 23 - March 7

Support Acts: None listed.

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Jason Kempin, Getty Images Jason Kempin, Getty Images

Tour Dates: Jan. 15 - Feb. 28; March 20; April 2 - 8; July 9

Support Acts: None listed.

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Randy Shropshire, Getty Images Randy Shropshire, Getty Images

Tour Dates: Dec. 31 - April 16; May 6 - 11

Support Acts: None listed.

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Meridian Veil

Photo by © Sean Mundy meridian veil in 2026

Tour Dates: Jan. 21 - 24

Support Acts: Unreqvited

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Photo Credit: Darren F Craig mod sun in 2026

Tour Dates: Feb. 18 - March 28

Support Acts: Public Works

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Michael Schwartz u2 in 2026

Tour Dates: Aug. 13 - Sept. 14; Sept. 27 - Oct. 18

Support Acts: Stephen Wilson Jr., The War on Drugs

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New Rock + Metal Festivals, Cruises and Special Shows Announced This Past Week

Ethan Miller, Getty Images fans attend machine gun kelly concert in las vegas in 2021

* Obituary will play a pair of New York shows celebrating the reissues of Xecutioner's Return and Darkest Day. On Friday Jan. 15, the band will take over Brooklyn's St. Vitus to play Xecutioner's Return, with the band returning to the venue the following night (Jan. 16) to perform Darkest Day.

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* Emmure have booked a special 20th anniversary show celebrating their Goodbye to the Gallows album. The concert will take place Jan. 15 at the Amityville Music Hall in Amityville, N.Y.

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* Finch have added a third What It Is to Burn 25th anniversary concert for March 6 at the Glass House in Pomona, Calif.

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* E.Town Concrete will be playing a 30th anniversary show supporting their debut album Time 2 Shine. The gig has been booked for Feb. 5 at the Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, N.J.

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Plan your next adventure with the 2027 rock and metal festival and cruise guide below.