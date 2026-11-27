9 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (Nov. 20-26, 2026)
With it being Thanksgiving week, the rock and metal tour announcements scaled back significantly. But there are still some name bands who just announced dates you'll likely want to catch.
U2 are always a top draw and after previously announcing world tour dates, the band just revealed all of their North American shows with support from Stephen Wilson Jr. on the first leg and The War on Drugs on the second leg.
Legendary rock vets Kansas will also be hitting the road for the first half of the year, kicking off in January.
And while the festival announcements took a back seat this week, several bands such as Obituary, Finch and Emmure announced album-themed performances.
Beyond Creation
Tour Dates: Feb. 7 - March 5
Support Acts: Decrepit Birth, Vulvodynia
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Burton Cummings
Tour Dates: Dec. 17 - 18; Feb. 9 - March 10
Support Acts: None listed.
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Doobie Brothers
Tour Dates: Aug. 5 - 24
Support Acts: None listed.
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READ MORE: The 14 Biggest Rock and Metal Tours Announced for 2027 So Far
Firewind / Powerglove
Tour Dates: Feb. 23 - March 7
Support Acts: None listed.
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Kansas
Tour Dates: Jan. 15 - Feb. 28; March 20; April 2 - 8; July 9
Support Acts: None listed.
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L.A. Guns
Tour Dates: Dec. 31 - April 16; May 6 - 11
Support Acts: None listed.
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Meridian Veil
Tour Dates: Jan. 21 - 24
Support Acts: Unreqvited
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Mod Sun
Tour Dates: Feb. 18 - March 28
Support Acts: Public Works
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U2
Tour Dates: Aug. 13 - Sept. 14; Sept. 27 - Oct. 18
Support Acts: Stephen Wilson Jr., The War on Drugs
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New Rock + Metal Festivals, Cruises and Special Shows Announced This Past Week
* Obituary will play a pair of New York shows celebrating the reissues of Xecutioner's Return and Darkest Day. On Friday Jan. 15, the band will take over Brooklyn's St. Vitus to play Xecutioner's Return, with the band returning to the venue the following night (Jan. 16) to perform Darkest Day.
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* Emmure have booked a special 20th anniversary show celebrating their Goodbye to the Gallows album. The concert will take place Jan. 15 at the Amityville Music Hall in Amityville, N.Y.
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* Finch have added a third What It Is to Burn 25th anniversary concert for March 6 at the Glass House in Pomona, Calif.
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* E.Town Concrete will be playing a 30th anniversary show supporting their debut album Time 2 Shine. The gig has been booked for Feb. 5 at the Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, N.J.
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Plan your next adventure with the 2027 rock and metal festival and cruise guide below.
2027 Rock + Metal Festival + Cruise Guide
Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire