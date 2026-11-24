Who were the biggest rock stars of the Y2K era and how do they look today? Let's take a closer look at some photos.

It was such a different time in the rock world as the 1990s were winding down, but one in which a wealth of rock bands spent as much time in the spotlight as the pop stars of the day. MTV's TRL provided a platform for the big bands and personalities from the rock world to get as much attention as Britney Spears, 'N Sync and Backstreet Boys.

Festivals such as Ozzfest and Woodstock ‘99 featured a mix of fast-rising up-and-comers as well as established veterans, many of which made more headlines during this time than they do today. And while we had a glimpse of what heavy music was going to look like in the new millennium, there was also worldwide paranoia that computers would crash and usher in an era of technological chaos and instability.

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Flash forward a little over a quarter of a century and some of those bands are still going. Limp Bizkit and Creed have ridden a wave of Y2K-era nostalgia to be as big as ever in the modern day. Bands such as Korn and Foo Fighters never left the spotlight and their popularity has only grown during the 2000s, 2010s and 2020s.

Yes, MTV is a thing of the past for showcasing music talent, but YouTube has taken video watching online. And rock and metal festivals are still a big thing, but the gigantic traveling fests have gone away in favor of fixed multi-day festivals.

Plus, just like 1999, we're still concerned about the possibility of digital annihilation. The game may have changed, the faces are a little older, but some bands still rock no matter which era they're in.

Let's take a look at some of the rock stars from the Y2K era, see what they were doing then and find out what they look like and where they're at now.

Photos of Popular Y2K Era Rockers Then Vs. Now Rock was dominating at the top of the century, but not every band is still going strong. See what they looked like then and where they're at now. Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire

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