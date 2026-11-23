Here are prog metal’s 5 best three-album hot streaks!

It’s not easy for a band to craft three absolute knockouts in a row, yet as we recently highlighted with our discussion of classic prog rock’s 5 best three-album hot streaks, it’s entirely possible. Now, we’re putting all the progressive metal acts who’ve emerged over the last 40 years under the same microscope to see which ones achieved the same feat.

For example, we considered the “Big 4” of the subgenre (Queensrÿche, Dream Theater, Opeth and Between the Buried and Me) alongside various standouts from across the globe (such as Amorphis, Devin Townsend, Gojira, Sigh, Leprous and Haken). As you can imagine, it was really tough to decide which handful of groups delivered the most impressive consecutive studio trios.

READ MORE: The History of Prog Metal in 21 Albums

Nevertheless, we stand by our choices (even if we fully acknowledge that another batch of records could easily replace one of the follow five sets on a different day).

As with our classic prog rock list mentioned above, we aren’t saying that these are the three best albums in their respective bands’ discographies. Instead, they represent their greatest back-to-back-to-back release cycles (in other words, we might be putting three 9/10s together even if there’s a 10/10 somewhere else in the catalog that’s bookended by lesser efforts).

So, place your bets now for which artists will be getting the spotlight and then keep scrolling to see our picks for prog metal’s 5 best three-album hot streaks!

How do you feel about our picks? Should any other three-album hot streaks received the spotlight? Let us know once you’ve read the results!

Also, keep reading to see our lists of the best prog metal band for each letter of the alphabet and the 11 best prog metal albums of the 2020s (so far)!

Prog Metal’s 5 Best Three-Album Hot Streaks Keep scrolling to see prog metal's ultimate three-album hot streaks! Gallery Credit: Jordan Blum

The Best Prog Metal Band for Each Letter of the Alphabet These prog metal bands deserve all the glory, representing each letter of the alphabet. Gallery Credit: Jordan Blum