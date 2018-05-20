Rise Against have announced Ghost Note Symphonies, Vol. 1, a collection of reimagined versions of their songs in a more stripped-back nature.

The band just released "House on Fire" in this format and the video for the track can be seen above. The group retreated to the Blasting Room, where they've recorded a number of their albums with Bill Stevenson and Jason Livermore. The set up places more emphasis on the strings, which are brought to the forefront. Meanwhile, the video shows drummer Brandon Barnes playing with brushes.

"You’ll find the songs stripped down, with alternate instrumentation, unique orchestration and a surprise or two," revealed the band while teasing the project. The album is set to drop on July 27.

Rise Against will spend the month of June in Europe, before returning stateside for a summer trek with AFI. Dates for the band can be found here.