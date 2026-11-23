Peachtree Entertainment, the organizers behind this year's ill-fated Rock the Country festival and recent backers of the Furnace Fest, have reportedly decided to cease operations per a statement that was released on Friday (Nov. 20).

The city of Decatur, Alabama — host of Peachtree Entertainment’s Rock the South festival — commented on the matter, as reported by local news outlet WHNT.

What Did the City of Decatur's Statement Say?

Decatur’s statement was released on Friday (Nov. 20) and reads as follows:

"On Friday, the City of Decatur received word that Peachtree Entertainment has decided to cease operations and close its business. This was a significant and unexpected development for City leadership. The City is reviewing its five-year agreement with Peachtree Entertainment and assessing what this decision means for Decatur and the future of Rock the South."

They added, "Because the review is ongoing, the City cannot confirm 2027 festival or event dates at this time. We can say that no city funds have been exchanged for the 2027 contract year. We understand that residents, local businesses, festival fans and community partners will have questions. The City will share additional information once we have verified facts and a clearer understanding of the available next steps.”

This comes as Rock the South had just staged the festival's first year as part of a five-year, $5 million contract. The city is said to be reviewing their contract with Peachtree, but are unsure of what this means for Rock the South moving forward.

The announcement was also made just days after the exit of Peachtree's President of Live Events Shane Quick. The company has also deactivated their social media sites, while their actual website remains active and is still advertising events into April of 2027.

Local station WAFF reported that several employees who had worked as part of the Rock the South festival in early October had still yet to be paid for their services as well. The report also cited vendors calling out festival organizers for changing policies that led to unexpected financial losses.

City leaders have stated that no money has been paid on a contract for the 2027 Rock the South festival and there are no dates schedule for a 2027 event.

What Does This Mean for Rock the Country and Furnace Fest?

Rock the Country was one of Peachtree's bigger festival events this year, but it faced multiple issues after the eight-city run was announced back in January. Kid Rock returned as one of the headliners and the multi-city festival leaned into the celebration of America's 250th anniversary.

But the festival fell under scrutiny over what some viewed as political ties. Rapper Ludacris dropped off the bill and later Shinedown followed suit fearing that their participation was dividing their audience. Shortly after, a Creed-led South Carolina concert that was part of the run was canceled. Meanwhile, other stops faced poor sales and scrutiny from fans who had already paid full price when organizers offered discount tickets to help the flagging sales. At present, a 2027 run of Rock the Country has not been announced.

READ MORE: A Grandma Set a Crowd Surfing World Record at 2026 Rock the Country Stop

The other major rock festival that Peachtree was backing was Furnace Fest. The festival’s longtime organizers had billed the 2025 festival as the "end of an era," but apparently got a new life when Peachtree came in to take over the 2026 edition. However, this year’s event experienced some hiccups and had an unexpected viral moment when, according to Digital Music News, fans showcased a mug being sold for $50 with an AI-designed sticker slapped over a repurposed Rock the Country mug.

Just this past week, organizers revealed dates for the 2027 Furnace Fest (Oct. 9 and 10 at Sloss Furnaces in Birmingham, Ala.), but the news of Peachtree's shuttering would appear to put those plans in doubt.

Below, start planning your 2027 adventures with the 2027 rock and metal festival and cruise guide.