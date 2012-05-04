Sevendust’s Clint Lowery and His Dark New Day Bandmate Corey Lowery Mourn Loss of Father

Sevendust guitarist Clint Lowery and his brother Corey Lowery, who plays bass alongside Clint in the band Dark New Day, are dealing with a tough loss, as their father, musician and producer Willie French Lowery, has passed away.

Clint Lowery tweeted, “My hero and father Willie Lowery has passed away- I'm speechless - he was the reason I play music." He later added, "On behalf of the Lowery family - thank you for your prayers. Our dad was the reason we play music - was the best musician out of all of us."

Willie Lowery was a vocalist and guitarist who was performing onstage since the age of 16 years old and had toured with his own bands Lumbee and also Plant & See. He also owned and managed Soundsation Recording Studio in Lumberton, N.C., between 1994 and 2003, where he produced and recorded various rock, gospel and folk acts such as Beacon Lights, Pura Fe, Ulali and many others. For more on Willie's music career, click here.

The Lowery brothers continue to honor their father’s memory by creating music of their own. As mentioned, they are both in the band Dark New Day, whose latest album ‘New Tradition’ came out earlier this year. Clint also plays in Sevendust and the new group Call Me No One, while Corey is also a member of the band Eye Empire.

We here at Loudwire would like to send our deepest sympathies to Clint and Corey Lowery. Please feel free to offer your best wishes to the Lowery brothers in the comments section below.