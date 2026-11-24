Sex Pistols and Frank Carter have revealed that their upcoming December dates in the U.K. will be their final ones together.

Carter, who previously fronted Gallows and Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes, initially joined the Sex Pistols lineup to play a 2024 fundraising show for a London venue.

The collaboration went so well, they eventually extended the pairing into full-fledged tours that have traveled the world. Now, as a December run of shows in the U.K. approaches, we have clarity about the future.

What Sex Pistols and Frank Carter Are Saying About Their Final Shows

Guitarist Steve Jones referred to the upcoming shows as a "lap of honor," and added in his statement, “It’s been a glorious ride with Frankie baby, we’ve loved every minute. The shows were spectacular and of course a big shout out to all the fans. Without you lot, it’s nothing. This is not the end of the Pistols…but let’s see what happens."

As for Carter, he shared, “As a young kid growing up on Sex Pistols, the scale of the opportunity to step into one of the most iconic roles in music history was not lost on me — I never thought for a second that three shows to help Bush Hall would turn into all this.”

He continued, “To Steve, Paul [Cook] and Glen [Matlock], thank you for trusting me with such an important task. And thanks to the crew and every fan who’s been smiling, dancing and screaming the words back to me all over the world; it has been an honor. All good things must come to an end and I’m really looking forward to celebrating my run with the Pistols around our Bloody Kingdom. As always, I’ll see you in the pit.”

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Bassist Glen Matlock added that he was ready to close out the year on a high note and suggested "anybody who is in two minds about coming [to a show] will miss it at their peril.”

The dates run Dec. 4 in Leeds through Dec. 20 in London and all ticketing info can be found via their website.

The Sex Pistols + John Lydon Divide

Carter's addition has kept Sex Pistols in the public eye after an ongoing dispute with original frontman John Lydon (aka Johnny Rotten).

The crux of the divide between Lydon and the other members of the group is related to the 2022 FX miniseries Pistol based on Steve Jones' 2017 memoir. Lydon was against the series and balked at the other band members using their music for the project, which led to a lawsuit. The group eventually won in court, while the financial hit Lydon took over the case harmed his relationship with his bandmates moving forward.

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As for the Sex Pistols' reunion run with Carter in his place, Lydon called them a "woke" version of the Sex Pistols in 2025 and noted that they were "a clown's circus at work."

He added, "They've killed the content, or done their best to, and turned the whole thing into a rubbish childishness and that's unacceptable. Sorry, I'm not going to give a helping hand to this any longer. As far as I am concerned, [I am] the Pistols and they're not."

Earlier this year, Glen Matlock told Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong, ""Nobody wanted to tour with John [Lydon]. We've run out of road with John. Good luck to him, he's doing his thing, but he's too tricky for his own good, with us anyway. Somebody else was suggested and I'm sitting at home by myself on the phone, chatting to the manager in the States. All of a sudden, my son had come in, I hadn't heard him come in and he overheard and he's going, 'No, no no.' I won't say who it was, but I wasn't keen on that either in the first place. I said, 'I'll have to call you back.' I said to him, my boy Louis, 'Who do you think we should get?' He said, 'You should get Frank Carter.'"

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