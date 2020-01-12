Sonic Temple 2023 – Do Not Miss Out on Getting Tickets

PASSES ON SALE NOW!

Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival is the pinnacle of rock festivals in America, and they’re returning to the heartbeat of rock at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, May 25-28, 2023!

Featuring Foo Fighters, Tool, Avenged Sevenfold, KISS, Godsmack, Queens of the Stone Age, Deftones and so many more of your favorite artists, you do NOT want to miss the return of Sonic Temple.

Weekend and Single Day passes, plus Hotel Packages are on sale NOW! Hurry, passes WILL move quickly.

BROUGHT TO YOU IN PARTNERSHIP WITH DANNY WIMMER PRESENTS.