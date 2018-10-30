Thursday fans have enjoyed seeing the band revisit their Full Collapse and War All the Time albums at special shows over the past year or so, and they'll get one final chance to catch these rare shows with two legs of tour dates just announced. However, you'll definitely want to catch these shows as the announcement comes with news that the group will disband after the run.

"It’s our honor to announce that we’ll be ending our 20th Anniversary by taking Full Collapse and War All the Time on the road, for a very limited US tour, in early 2019," says the group. "When we reunited the band, two years ago, we had no idea that it would carry us through our 20th year or that we’d be selling out every show that we play in 2018. It’s been a very gratifying and humbling year for us. This tour is our attempt at saying ‘thank you’ to all of the people around the US that have supported us for all these years. We’ll be playing small venues, like we did when we began touring."

They finish the announcement explaining, "At the conclusion of this tour, we intend to put an end to ‘the reunion.’ When we stopped playing last time, it wasn’t on the best of terms. This time, we get to put down touring on the very highest of notes: in each other’s lives and able to pick up and play together behind closed doors whenever we want. If we are ever able to do Thursday again, it will be a new, separate chapter. Thank you all for your time, attention and friendship."

The first leg of the tour kicks off Jan. 10 in San Francisco, with Vein providing support for the run. The second leg starts Feb. 15 in Washington, D.C. with American Pleasure Club opening the shows. Tickets for all dates will go on sale this Friday (Nov. 2) at 10AM local time, though some venues have pre-sales starting on Thursday (Nov. 1). See all of the scheduled dates below.

Thursday Leg 1 Dates With Vein

Jan. 10 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Great American Music Hall

Jan. 11 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Great American Music Hall

Jan. 13 - Portland, Ore. @ Doug Fir

Jan. 14 - Portland, Ore. @ Doug Fir

Jan. 15 - Seattle, Wash. @ The Crocodile

Jan. 16 - Seattle, Wash. @ The Crocodile

Jan. 19 - Denver, Colo. @ Bluebird Theater

Jan. 20 - Denver, Colo. @ Bluebird Theater

Jan. 22 - Austin, Texas @ The Barracuda

Jan. 23 - San Antonio, Texas @ Paper Tiger

Jan. 24 - Austin, Texas @ The Barracuda

Jan. 25 - Dallas, Texas @ Trees

Jan. 26 - Dallas, Texas @ Trees

Jan. 28 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Crescent Ballroom

Jan. 29 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Crescent Ballroom

Jan. 30 - Anaheim, Calif. @ Chain Reaction

Jan. 31 - Anaheim, Calif. @ Chain Reaction

Thursday Leg 2 Dates With American Pleasure Club

Feb. 15 - Washington, D.C. @ Union Stage

Feb. 16 - Washington, D.C. @ Union Stage

Feb. 18 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade

Feb. 19 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade

Feb. 20 - Orlando, Fla. @ The Abbey

Feb. 21 - Orlando, Fla. @ The Abbey

Feb. 22 - Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ The Culture Room

Feb. 23 - Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ The Culture Room

Feb. 25 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Exit/In

Feb. 26 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Exit/In

Feb. 27 - Columbus, Ohio @ Skully's Music Diner

Feb. 28 - Columbus, Ohio @ Skully's Music Diner

March 1 - Detroit, Mich. @ El Club

March 2 - Detroit, Mich. @ El Club

March 4 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora

March 5 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora

March 7 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Underground Arts

March 8 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Underground Arts

March 9 - Boston, Mass. @ Middle East

March 10 - Boston, Mass. @ Middle East

March 15 - Baltimore, Md. @ Ottobar

March 16 - Baltimore, Md. @ Ottobar

March 17 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ St. Vitus