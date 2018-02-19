Tool’s Adam Jones Reveals March Recording Start for New Album

Earlier this week, Maynard James Keenan offered an update on Tool's new album, stating that he had begun getting music files from his bandmates to put lyrics to, and added that "words and melodies 100% done," with the exception of one song. Now comes word from guitarist Adam Jones that there is a target month now for recording the long awaited album, and that month is March.

Jones revealed the news in response to an Instagram photo from Sebastian Bach, who had recently visited the studio along with Buzz Osborne and had been given a preview of the new music. In his response, Jones stated, "Huge fun & honor performing all the new tunes for Guinea pigs Sebastian & #KingBuzz b4 the recording starts in March. Still instrumentals with Mjk in town work on killer lyrics. Exciting."

Bach had posted about his visit, stating, "This is not just your average simple rock and roll music. This is progressive metal at its most atmospheric and right when you get into a groovy trance you get beat over the head with riffs so heavy it feels like a TOOL." He added, "Some tunes were so pummeling it felt like I was getting a deep tissue massage. In fact they could call the record that. No song was shorter than seven minutes and some were 20 minutes long! Just my idea of how to spend the perfect day!"

The vocalist also revealed that the music heard was music only, expressing that he could "only imagine what the majestic vocals of Maynard James Keenan would sound like on top of this music. If it's as delicious as his wine is, then I am buying this record for sure." Check out Bach's post and Jones' response below.

Tool's last album, 10,000 Days, was released in 2006. In the interim, the band's members have taken part in other projects, and in 2014, Danny Carey and Adam Jones revealed that an ongoing lawsuit had delayed the start of a new album. That suit was settled in 2015 and Tool have toured intermittently over the last couple of years.

