Watch ‘Shang-Chi’ streaming 4k free: How to watch Shang-Chi Full online Movie

Here’s options for downloading or watching ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ streaming full movie online without 123movies & Reddit including where to watch Marvel’s new movies online for free. Details on how you can watch Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings for free throughout the year are described below.

Looking for the best film to go see with your family over Labor Day weekend? Well, the next chapter in the MCU is finally here! Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will be hitting theaters on Sep. 3 2021.

This action-packed superhero origin story follows Marvel’s first Asian protagonist, Shang-Chi, as he grows up training to be an assassin. He comes of age and attempts to leave behind a life of crime, but the terrorist organization by the name of Ten Rings comes calling, and Shang-Chi finds his father, Wenwu– AKA The Mandarin– at the helm of the entire evil operation.

The film is likely to follow in the successful footsteps of its fellow Marvel stories, it’s jam-packed with new and familiar faces — including Simu Liu, Awkwafina and Tony Leung Chiu-wai — joining or reprising their MCU roles.

In the era of straight-to-streaming releases brought on by coronavirus precautions, there’s one key difference with the release of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Marvel’s second of four MCU movies set to be released this year won’t be available right away to stream on Disney+, even for the premiere access fee. Instead, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will be released exclusively in theaters for 45 day.

If you’re in need of family fun this long weekend, read on below to find out how to watch Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings releases on Friday, September 3, 2021.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is expected to be released globally on different dates. Here’s the schedule for the release of Shang-Chi:

September 1: France, Indonesia, Italy, South Korea, Netherlands, Sweden, and Singapore

September 2: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Czechia, Germany, Denmark, Hong Kong, Hungary, Mexico, Cambodia, Portugal, Serbia, Russia, Slovakia, Taiwan, and Ukraine.

September 3: Bulgaria, Canada, Spain, Finland, UK, Ireland, India, Iceland, Latvia, Poland, Turkey, Lithuania, Saudi Arabia, and the USA.

September 9: Greece

September 16: Thailand

Will Marvel’s Shang-Chi streaming on Disney Plus when it hits theaters?

No. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will open in theaters Sept. 3 and run there exclusively for 45 days.

During the pandemic, Disney released all of its new movies on Disney Plus in some way. A number of new flicks, like its latest Pixar movies Luca and Soul, skipped theaters entirely and were available to stream on Disney Plus at no extra cost. Others — like the latest Marvel movie before Shang-Chi, Black Widow — hit theaters and Disney Plus the same day, available to stream only by paying an extra $30 fee known as Premier Access.

But Shang-Chi is getting back to the pre-pandemic norm of theatrical exclusives. It’ll be the first Marvel movie released only in theaters since Sony’s Spider-Man: Far from Home came out in July 2019.

When does Shang-Chi come to Disney Plus?

Shang-Chi is expected to land on Disney Plus to stream in mid-October, likely at no added cost for subscribers.

However, Disney has repeatedly said it values flexibility above all else as it decides how to release films during the pandemic. The company hasn’t given a full-throated confirmation about exactly how Shang-Chi will be released on Disney Plus yet, so those expectation may change.

Shang-Chi is committed to being in theaters exclusively for at least 45 days. At that point, in mid-October, the movie is expected to reach Disney Plus. If Disney sticks to a 45-day theatrical window precisely, it would be Monday, Oct. 18. That’s much faster than Disney’s theatrical movies would hit the streaming service before the pandemic, when they typically took five to eight months to start streaming.

And Shang-Chi is expected to stream on Disney Plus then at no added cost, largely because Disney Plus has never charged a fee for anything on its service except for a brand-new movie. Every other $30 Premier Access release has been a film available in theaters and on Disney Plus the same day.

But again, these expectations are subject to change. Disney’s CEO indicated this release plan for Shang-Chi in mid-August. At the time, he emphasized the company’s commitment to a theatrical exclusive for Shang-Chi, but he was less concrete about what happens after the 45 days in theaters. He indicated Disney Plus was Shang-Chi’s destination after the 45-day window, all while reiterating that the company wants to stay flexible.

How can I get Disney Plus?

Very easily. The Disney+ app is available on a range of TVs, phones and streaming devices, including iPhones, iPads, the iPod Touch and Apple TV, Android phones, Android TVs, Chromecast devices, Xbox One, PlayStation4, Roku streaming players, Now TV’s Smart Stick (take note here: Disney+ isn’t available on any Now TV daily or weekly TV pass) and Roku TVs.

Disney+ can also be found on the Sky Q platform.

What is Disney Plus Premier Access?

Disney+ Premier Access allows subscribers to watch brand new movies at an additional cost, before the films are made available to all Disney+ subscribers.

Disney dreamed up the idea in 2020, in response to the widespread closure of cinemas. It provides a neat way to see major releases such as Mulan and Shang-Chi from the comfort of your own home.

All Premier Access titles are available through Disney Plus in 4K Dolby Vision HDR and with immersive Dolby Atmos sound, making the experience as cinematic as possible.

Can I watch Shang-Chi in 4K, HDR and Dolby Atmos?

Short answer: yes. Providing you have a TV or home cinema set-up that is compatible with 4K, Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos, you’ll be able to watch Shang-Chi in the best possible quality.

Disney+ titles are displayed and play in the maximum quality available through your hardware, so if, for example, your TV supports all three technologies you’ll see the logos for each within the title’s description on the Disney+ interface.

Is Shang-Chi On HBO MAX?

No. Shang-Chi is not on HBO MAX. Shang-Chi is a Marvel’s movie, not a Warner Bros. movie, and therefore will not be streaming on HBO Max when it opens in theaters. While HBO Max—which is owned by Warner Media—has been the streaming home for Warner Bros. movies like The Suicide Squad, it will not be the streaming home for Universal movies like Shang-Chi.

Is. Shang-Chi on NETFLIX?

No. Candyman (2021) is not on Netflix, and likely will not be on Netflix any time soon.

How to watch Shang-Chi online

Shang-Chi can be seen in theaters. Tickets are now available so use sites like Fandango and Movie Tickets to view times and buy tickets in either standard or IMAX.

However, the film will not have a simultaneous release on Disney+ Premier Access. It will have a theatrical window of around 45 days, which is shorter than the standard 90 days. After that, it will head to Disney+ can be seen by subscribers at no additional cost sometime in mid-October.

Who is Shang-Chi?

Shang-Chi is a martial arts master and superhero from Marvel comics.

The character hasn’t had much crossover with other notable Marvel heroes throughout his comic history, occasionally showing up to help the Avengers or appearing in the Secret Wars storyline, but he’s about to become huge in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will tell the superhero origin story of Shang-Chi. He was trained from a young age to be an assassin by his father but eventually defected and left his family to seek a new life in the USA.

As his past starts to catch up with him Shang-Chi must face the mysterious Ten Rings organisation.

Shang-Chi’s superpowers mainly lie in his incredible fighting skills. He excels at a range of hand-to-hand combat and weapon fighting styles. The character has also gained superhuman abilities from his use of the ten rings which each gift him a different elemental or psionic power.

We’ll have to wait and see how Shang-Chi’s powers are translated to the film adaptation.

What about the Ten Rings?

The Ten Rings and its leader, the Mandarin, may seem familiar to MCU fans.

The Ten Rings is a terrorist organisation that seeks to destroy world peace. It’s appeared sporadically in the Marvel timeline, most notably in Iron Man, where the group captures Tony and holds him for ransom.

The Mandarin also showed up in Iron Man 3, where he was played by Ben Kingsley. However, this turned out to be a twist with the Mandarin being a fake character used to hide the actions of the real villain of the story, Aldrich Killian.

Marvel fans can rest assured that the real Mandarin will appear in Shang-Chi in a more comic-accurate portrayal.

Who’s in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings?

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings features a groundbreaking and diverse Asian cast.

In the lead role as Shang-Chi is Simu Liu (Kim’s Convenience). He’s joined by a stellar cast that includes Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh, Fala Chen, Meng’er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, Ronny Chieng and Tony Leung as Shang-Chi’s father, Wenwu.

The film is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton (Short Term 12). Shang-Chi was filmed right here in Australia at Fox Studios in Sydney, so Aussies may recognise some of its locations.

Reviews and reactions

CNET film critic Richard Trenholm writes, “Shang-Chi comes with Marvel strengths and weaknesses while also feeling like something winningly new.”

He goes on to say that the film is “visually and narratively distinct from the rest of the franchise. Shang-Chi is Marvel’s first Asian lead, and the style of the film draws on the rich history of Asian cinema, from martial arts movies to gangster films to romance, and in particular the lush visual and emotional style of wuxia epics.”

It’s full of action, engaging characters, and Marvel’s trademark humor, Trenholm says.

CNET’s Joan E. Solsman also praised the film: “Built on a framework telling the story of one family’s reckoning with grief, it layers on action and humor while playfully blending genres, for the best kind of summer popcorn flick.”

But as both Solsman and Trenholm point out, it’s hard to celebrate this groundbreaking movie when its initial launch is theaters-only at a time when coronavirus numbers are rising. The movie may be great, but its distribution seems questionable at best.

Which Marvel movies do you need to watch first?

Shang-Chi is an origin story, so you’re probably fine to go into the film blind.

Director Destin Daniel Cretton has confirmed the film is set in the “present-day” MCU timeline and takes place post-Avengers: Endgame, so it may help to be aware of those events.

If you’d also like to do your research on the Ten Rings, these are the Marvel films the group has shown up in:

Iron Man (2008)

Iron Man 3 (2013)

Ant-Man (2015)

You can find all of the above over on Disney+ right now.

Disney has also recently added the Marvel one-shot All Hail The King to Disney+ which tells the story of Trevor Slattery (aka the fake Mandarin from Iron Man 3) after his arrest and may help fill give some context before watching Shang-Chi.