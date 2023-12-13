Ace Frehley Mocks KISS’ Avatars: ‘It’s Not Rock ‘n’ Roll’

Former KISS guitarist Ace Frehley isn't very impressed by his former band's plan to live on as digital avatars.

At the conclusion of their last-ever show on Dec. 3 at New York City's Madison Square Garden, KISS unveiled a video of their new dopplegangers. "Kiss army! Your love, your power has made us immortal," declared Paul Stanley's onscreen clone. "The new KISS era starts now!" The band has not revealed any further details about their plans for the avatars.

"I don't get this avatar thing that they're gonna do," Frehley told Rock Antenne. "I mean, I saw some of it on a video on YouTube last night. It kind of looked like it, you know, was geared towards children. And it's not rock and roll. I get up on stage without backing tracks, plug my guitar into a Marshall and go. That's it. It's always been that way and always will be."

Ace Frehley Set to Release New '10,000 Volts' Solo Album

In late November, Frehley released "10,000 Volts," the title track to his upcoming solo album, which will be his first collection of original material since 2018's Spaceman. "The world is congratulating me on my single, my phone never stops ringing," he told Rock Antenne. The full album is scheduled for release on Feb. 23, 2024.

READ MORE: 5 Weird Things About KISS' Final Concert

"I'm happy it's over," he said of KISS' pandemic-delayed, nearly five-year-long "End of the Road" farewell tour, "because I'm not gonna be compared to them anymore."