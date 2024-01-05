Here is your 2024 hard rock + metal album release calendar.

With so many new metal and hard rock albums being released each week, it can be difficult to keep up. We’re making things a lot easier for you by keeping track of all the 2024 releases in one convenient location.alkaline

Check back often or bookmark this page, because this list is updated on a regular basis. Dates are supplied by record labels and are subject to change.

January 5, 2024

Cancer Christ - God Is Violence (Seeing Red)

Dunwich Ritual - The Weird Tapes Sessions (Jawbreaker)

Haywire - Conditioned For Demolition (Daze)

Lastworld - Beautiful Ilusion (Perris)

Morgue Terror - Morgue Terror (Self)

The Oddeven - Darkness (Eclipse)

Panzerchrist - All Witches Shall Burn EP (Emanzipation)

January 12, 2024

Alluvial - Death Is But A Door EP (Nuclear Blast)

Artificial Heaven - Digital Dreams (My Kingdom)

The Awesome Machine - ...It's Ugly Or Nothing Re-Release (Ripple)

Casey - How To Disappear (Greyscale)

The Clamps - Megamouth (Heavy Psych Sounds)

Domination Campaign - A Storm Of Steel (Prosthetic)

Drown In Sulphur - Dark Secrets Of The Soul (Scarlet)

Emil Bulls - Love Will Fix It (Arising Empire)

Engulf - The Dying Planet Weeps (Everlasting Spew)

Escuela Grind - Ddeeaaatthhmmeettaall EP (MNRK Heavy)

Exit Eden - Femmes Fatales (Napalm)

Extinction A.D. - Ruthless Intent EP (Unique Leader)

The Grandmaster - Black Sun (Frontiers)

Iron Front - Hooked (Creator-Destructor)

Jim Peterik & World Stage - Roots & Shoots Vol. 1 (Frontiers)

Last In Time - Too Late (Rockshots)

Magnum - Here Comes The Rain (Napalm)

Mourning Dawn - The Foam Of Despair (Aesthetic Death)

Neal Morse - The Restoration - Joseph: Part Two (Frontiers)

Nobody's Fool - Time (Battlegod)

No Terror In The Bang - Heal (Klonosphere)

Oathbringer - Tales Of Valor (RTR)

Psycho Ward - Committed (Battlegod)

Ravenstine - 2024 (Massacre)

Russell/Guns - Medusa (Frontiers)

Ryujin - Ryujin (Napalm)

Splitknuckle - Breathing Through The Wound (Daze)

Ultimatum - Among Potential States Re-Release (Loud Rage)

Walk The Plank - Loathe EP (Mt. Crushmore)

January 19, 2024

Abhoria - Depths (Prosthetic)

Advocacy - The Path Of Decoherence (Uprising)

Andracca - To Bare The Weight Of Death (Vendetta)

Avenger - Steel On Steel: The Complete Avenger Recordings (Dissonance)

Boundless Chaos - Sinister Upheaval (Dying Victims)

CobraKill - Serpent's Kiss (Frontiers)

Cold In Berlin - The Body Is The Wound EP (New Heavy Sounds)

Corvus - Immortals (Pride & Joy)

Gotus - Gotus (Frontiers)

Green Day, Saviors (Reprise)

Kontact - Full Contact (Dying Victims)

Lord Dying - Clandestine Transcendence (MNRK Heavy)

Master - Saints Dispelled (Hammerheart)

MesaVerde - All Is Well (Apollon)

Methedrine - No Solution, No Salvation (Time To Kill)

Neck Deep - Neck Deep (Hopeless)

Nick Oliveri - N.O. Hits At All Vol. 8 (Heavy Psych Sounds)

Nick Oliveri - N.O. Hits At All Vol. 9 (Heavy Psych Sounds)

Ribspreader - Reap Humanity (Xtreem)

The Rods - Rattle The Cage (Massacre)

Saxon - Hell, Fire And Damnation (Silver Lining)

Sovereign - Altered Realities (Dark Descent)

Touché Amoré -Survived By: Revived (Deathwish)

Upon Stone - Dead Mother Moon (Century Media)

Vemod - The Deepening (Prophecy)

The Vice - Dead Canary Run (Noble Demon)

January 26, 2024

Alcatrazz - Rock Justice: Complete Recordings 1983-1986 (HNE)

Alkaline Trio - Blood, Hair, And Eyeballs (Rise)

Almost Dead - Destruction Is All We Know (Innerstrength)

Any Given Day - Limitless (Arising Empire)

Blood Red Throne - Nonagon (Soulseller)

Caligula's Horse - Charcoal Grace (InsideOut)

Carnal Savagery - Into The Abysmal Void (Moribund)

Cerulean - Carrion Angel (I, Voidhanger)

Cognizance - Phantazein (Willowtip)

Command - Resver (Jawbreaker)

Corax B.M. - Pagana (The Circle)

Dead Poet Society - Fission (Spinefarm)

Dipygus - Dipygus (Memento Mori)

Dissimulator - Lower Form Resistance (20 Buck Spin)

Dripping Decay - Ripping Remains EP (Satanik Royalty)

Drowned - Procul His (Sepulchral Voice)

Dymytry - Five Angry Men (AFM)

Exocrine - Legend (Season Of Mist)

Eye Flys - Eye Flys (Thrill Jockey)

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes - Dark Rainbow (Self)

Funeral Winds - 333 (Osmose)

The Gems - Phoenix (Napalm)

Greengoat - A.I. (Argonauta)

Guhts - Regeneration (Seeing Red)

Hearts & Hand Grenades - Where I Begin (Eclipse)

Hiraes - Dormant (Napalm)

The Infernal Sea - Hellfenlic (Candlelight)

Jenner - Prove Them Wrong (Fighter)

Junta - Junta (Sentient Ruin)

Kalt Vindur - Magna Mater (The Circle)

Kill The Thrill - Autophagie (Season Of Mist)

Lucifer - Lucifer V (Nuclear Blast)

Luciferian Rites - Oath Of Midnight Ashes (Moribund)

Manticora - Mycelium (Mighty)

Mega Colossus - Showdown (Cruz Del Sur)

Merrimack - Obsecrations To The Horned Re-Release (Moribund)

Metalite - Expedition One (AFM)

Midnatt/Overture - Swedish Metal Splilt (Gates Of Hell/Jawbreaker)

Mountain Caller - Chronicle II: Hypergenesis (Church Road)

Necrotum - Defleshed Exhumation (Memento Mori)

New Model Army - Unbroken (earMusic)

Olhava - Sacrifice (Avantgarde)

Slower - Slower (Heavy Psych Sounds)

Static-X - Project Regeneration: Vol. 2 (Self)

Stone Horns - Age Of Chimairas (Rockshots)

Stuporous - Asylum's Lament (Void Wanderer)

Temple Of Void - The First Ten Years (Hammerheart)

Thunder - Live At Islington Academy (earMusic)

Thunder - Live At Leeds (earMusic)

Various Artists - Mesmerized - A Tribute To Celtic Frost (A Time To Kill)

Vipassi - Lightless (Season Of Mist)

Vitriol - Suffer & Become (Century Media)

Whitechapel - Live In The Valley (Metal Blade)

February 2, 2024

Artillery - Raw Live (In Copenhell) (Mighty)

Banks Arcade - Death 2 EP (UNFD)

Being As An Ocean - Death Can Wait (Out Of Line)

Big Scenic Nowhere - The Waydown (Heavy Psych Sounds)

Bipolar Architecture - Metaphysicize (Pelagic)

Drunemeton - Tir Nan Og (Heidens Hart)

Enterprise Earth - Death: An Anthology (MNRK Heavy)

Flight Mode - The Three Times (Tiny Engines)

Ghoul - Noxious Concoctions EP (Tankcrimes)

Hasturian Vigil - Unveiling The Brac'thal (Invictus)

Hollow Woods - Like Twisted Bones Of Fallen Giants (Signal Rex)

House Of Atreus - Orations EP (Iron Bonehead)

Levels - Pulse EP (SharpTone)

Litosth - Cesariana (Personal)

Meth - Shame (Prosthetic)

Myrath - Karma (earMusic)

Necrowretch - Swords Of Dajjal (Season Of Mist)

Night Fever - Dead End (Svart)

Persefone - Lingua Ignota: Part I EP (Napalm)

Perveration - Putrefaction Of Infinite Apogee (Comatose)

Reconciler - Art For Our Sake (Smartpunk)

Slope - Freak Dreams (Century Media)

Solbrud - IIII (Vendetta)

Stages Of Decomposition - Raptures Of Psychopathy (Gore House)

Transit Method - Othervoid (Brutal Panda)

Unaussprechlichen Kulten - Häxan Sabaoth (Iron Bonehead)

February 9, 2024

All This Filth - Will Tomorrow Be Better? (Brutal)

Aureole - Alunarian Ghosts Of Bellmaster (Lupus Lounge)

Blutgott - Dragongods (Massacre)

Chapel Of Disease - Echoes Of Light (Van)

The Chisel - What A Fucking Nightmare (Pure Noise)

Contaminated - Celebratory Beheading (Blood Harvest)

F.K.Ü. - The Horror And The Metal (Despotz)

Hulder - Verses In Oath (20 Buck Spin)

Infected Rain - Time (Napalm)

In Vain - Back To Nowhere (Fighter)

The Last Ten Seconds Of Life - No Name Graves (Unique Leader)

Lockdown - Step Over The Bodies (SelfMadeRecords)

Mean Jeans - Blasted (Fat Wreck Chords)

Morbid Saint - Swallowed By Hell (High Roller)

Per Wiberg - The Serpent's Here (Despotz)

Petrification - Sever Sacred Light (Svart)

The Pineapple Thief - It Leads To This (Kscope)

Revolution Saints - Against The Winds (Frontiers)

Romuvos - Spirits (Hammerheart)

Seltsame Erden - Gedankentempeln (Chaos)

The Sleeveens - The Sleeveens (Dirtnap)

Smoking Snakes - Danger Zone (Frontiers)

Spectral Voice - Sparagmos (Dark Descent)

Spiritual Deception - Semitae Mentis (Amputated Vein)

Takida - The Agony Flame (Napalm)

February 16, 2024

Bloom - Maybe In Another Life (Pure Noise/Greyscale)

Bokassa - All Out Of Dreams (Indie)

Cercenatory - GoreSphere (Comatose)

Coltre - To Watch With Hands To Touch With Eyes (Dying Victims)

Crazy Lixx - Two Shots At Glory (Frontiers)

Darkspace - -II (Season Of Mist)

Dead Earth - Et Disperdam Illud (Chaos)

The Drowns - Blacked Out (Pirates Press)

Durbin - Screaming Steel (Frontiers)

Einar Solberg - The Congregation Acoustic (InsideOut)

Elettra Storm - Powerlords (Scarlet)

Farsot - Life Promises Death (Lupus Lounge)

The Hellacopters - Grand Rock Re-Release (Nuclear Blast)

Honeymoon Suite - Alive (Frontiers)

Illumishade - Another Side Of You (Napalm)

Ihsahn - Ihsahn (Candlelight)

K'mono - Mind Out Of Mind (Apollon)

Laura Jane Grace - Hole In My Head (Polyvinyl)

Mr. Bison - Echoes From The Universe (Heavy Psych Sounds)

Pestilength - Solar Clorex (Debemur Morti)

Ponte Del Diavolo - Fire Blades From The Tomb (Season Of Mist)

Profiler - A Digital Nowhere (SharpTone)

The Requiem - A Cure To Poison The World (Fearless)

Rick Wakeman - Live At The London Palladium 2023 (Cherry Red)

Samael - Passage - Live (Napalm)

Slayer - Show No Mercy Vinyl Re-Release (Metal Blade)

Steve Hackett - The Circus And The Nightwhale (InsideOut)

Toxikull - Under The Southern Light (Dying Victims)

February 23, 2024

Ace Frehley - 10,000 Volts (MNRK)

Amaranthe - The Catalyst (Nuclear Blast)

Atoll - Inhuman Implants (Unique Leader)

Austrian Death Machine - Quad Brutal (Napalm)

The Body & Dis Fig - Orchards Of A Futile Heaven (Thrill Jockey)

Borknagar - Fall (Century Media)

A Burial At Sea - Close To Home (Pelagic)

Craneium - Point Of No Return (The Sign)

CrossChains - Deathgrip (Drakkar)

Darkest Hour - Perpetual | Terminal (MNRK Heavy)

Decrowned - Persona Non Grata (Rockshots)

Disastroid - Garden Creatures (Heavy Psych Sounds)

Dust Bolt - Sound & Fury (AFM)

Gen And The Degenerates - Anti-Fun Propaganda (Marshall)

Iron Curtain - Savage Dawn (Dying Victims)

Job For A Cowboy - Moon Healer (Metal Blade)

Lionheart - The Grace Of A Dragonfly (Metalville)

Monkey3 - Welcome To The Machine (Napalm)

Morta Skuld - Creation Undone (Peaceville)

North Sea Echoes - Really Good Terrible Things (Metal Blade)

Persher - Sleep Well (Thrill Jockey)

Pirate Queen - Ghosts (Despotz)

Rifforia - Axeorcism (Metalville)

Stygian Crown - Funeral For A King (Cruz Del Sur)

Sybris - Gold On Hold (Absolutely Kosher)

Timelost - Drained (Church Road)

Toxikull - Under The Southern Light (Dying Victims)

Útgarðar - Fire Smoked Upon The Wolf's Back (ATMF)

Vincent Crowley - Anthology Of Horror (Hammerheart)

March 1, 2024

Beyrevra - Echoes: Vanished Lore Of Fire (Trollzorn)

Big Big Train - The Likes Of Us (InsideOut)

Bruce Dickinson - The Mandrake Project (BMG)

Devastator - Conjurers Of Cruelty (Listenable)

Firewind - Stand United (AFM)

Liv Kristine - Deus ex Machina Re-Release (Metalville)

Mannequin Pussy - I Got Heaven (Epitaph)

Ministry - Hopiumforthemasses (Nuclear Blast)

Negative Prayer - Self // Wound (Chaos)

Saturnalia Temple - Revel In Dissidence (Listenable)

Suicidal Angels - Profane Prayer (Nuclear Blast)

Surgical Strike - 24/7 Hate (Metalville)

Tigers On Opium - Psychodrama (Heavy Psych Sounds)

Zakk Sabbath - Doomed Forever Forever Doomed (Magnetic Eye)

March 8, 2024

Apogean - Cyberstrictive (The Artisan Era)

Floya - Yume (Arising Empire)

Goat Major - Ritual (Ripple)

Gost - Prophecy (Metal Blade)

Isenordal - Requiem For Eirene (Prophecy)

The Jesus And Mary Chain - Glasgow Eyes (Fuzz Club)

Judas Priest - Invincible Shield (Epic)

Meatbodies - Flora Ocean Tiger Bloom (In The Red)

Merrimack - Of Grace And Gravity (Season Of Mist)

Midas Fall - Cold Waves Divide Us (Monotreme)

Skeletal Remains - Fragments Of The Ageless (Century Media)

Sonata Arctica - Clear Cold Beyond (Atomic Fire)

Vlad In Tears - Relapse (Metalville)

March 15, 2024

Comeback Kid - Trouble EP (SharpTone)

DragonForce - Warp Speed Warriors (Napalm)

Iterum Nata - From The Infinite Light (Nordvis)

Kid Kapichi - There Goes The Neighbourhood (Spinefarm)

Leather Lung - Graveside Grin (Magnetic Eye)

Lutharo - Chasing Euphoria (Atomic Fire)

Malsten - The Haunting of Silvåkra Mill - Rites of Passage (Svart)

Necrophobic - In The Twilight Grey (Century Media)

The Progressive Souls Collective - Sonic Rebirth (Metalville)

Scott Stapp - Higher Power (Napalm)

Vltimas - Epic (Season Of Mist)

While She Sleeps - Self Hell (Spinefarm)

March 22, 2024

Alestorm - Voyage Of The Dead Marauder EP (Napalm)

Velcros - Strange News From The Vault (Crazysane)

March 29, 2024

Ana - The Art Of Letting Go EP (Eclipse)

Rage - Afterlifelines (Steamhammer/SPV)

Sum 41 - Heaven :X: Hell (Rise)

April 5, 2024

Disbelief - Killing Karma (Listenable)

Kobra Paige - Like No Other (Self)

Korpiklaani - Rankarumpu (Nuclear Blast)

April 12, 2024

Riot V - Mean Streets (Atomic Fire)

Seigman - Resonans (Indie)

May 31, 2024

Witherfall - Sounds Of The Forgotten (Deathwave)

