2024 Hard Rock + Metal Album Release Calendar
Here is your 2024 hard rock + metal album release calendar.
With so many new metal and hard rock albums being released each week, it can be difficult to keep up. We're making things a lot easier for you by keeping track of all the 2024 releases in one convenient location.
Check back often or bookmark this page, because this list is updated on a regular basis. Dates are supplied by record labels and are subject to change.
January 5, 2024
Cancer Christ - God Is Violence (Seeing Red)
Dunwich Ritual - The Weird Tapes Sessions (Jawbreaker)
Haywire - Conditioned For Demolition (Daze)
Lastworld - Beautiful Ilusion (Perris)
Morgue Terror - Morgue Terror (Self)
The Oddeven - Darkness (Eclipse)
Panzerchrist - All Witches Shall Burn EP (Emanzipation)
January 12, 2024
Alluvial - Death Is But A Door EP (Nuclear Blast)
Artificial Heaven - Digital Dreams (My Kingdom)
The Awesome Machine - ...It's Ugly Or Nothing Re-Release (Ripple)
Casey - How To Disappear (Greyscale)
The Clamps - Megamouth (Heavy Psych Sounds)
Domination Campaign - A Storm Of Steel (Prosthetic)
Drown In Sulphur - Dark Secrets Of The Soul (Scarlet)
Emil Bulls - Love Will Fix It (Arising Empire)
Engulf - The Dying Planet Weeps (Everlasting Spew)
Escuela Grind - Ddeeaaatthhmmeettaall EP (MNRK Heavy)
Exit Eden - Femmes Fatales (Napalm)
Extinction A.D. - Ruthless Intent EP (Unique Leader)
The Grandmaster - Black Sun (Frontiers)
Iron Front - Hooked (Creator-Destructor)
Jim Peterik & World Stage - Roots & Shoots Vol. 1 (Frontiers)
Last In Time - Too Late (Rockshots)
Magnum - Here Comes The Rain (Napalm)
Mourning Dawn - The Foam Of Despair (Aesthetic Death)
Neal Morse - The Restoration - Joseph: Part Two (Frontiers)
Nobody's Fool - Time (Battlegod)
No Terror In The Bang - Heal (Klonosphere)
Oathbringer - Tales Of Valor (RTR)
Psycho Ward - Committed (Battlegod)
Ravenstine - 2024 (Massacre)
Russell/Guns - Medusa (Frontiers)
Ryujin - Ryujin (Napalm)
Splitknuckle - Breathing Through The Wound (Daze)
Ultimatum - Among Potential States Re-Release (Loud Rage)
Walk The Plank - Loathe EP (Mt. Crushmore)
January 19, 2024
Abhoria - Depths (Prosthetic)
Advocacy - The Path Of Decoherence (Uprising)
Andracca - To Bare The Weight Of Death (Vendetta)
Avenger - Steel On Steel: The Complete Avenger Recordings (Dissonance)
Boundless Chaos - Sinister Upheaval (Dying Victims)
CobraKill - Serpent's Kiss (Frontiers)
Cold In Berlin - The Body Is The Wound EP (New Heavy Sounds)
Corvus - Immortals (Pride & Joy)
Gotus - Gotus (Frontiers)
Green Day, Saviors (Reprise)
Kontact - Full Contact (Dying Victims)
Lord Dying - Clandestine Transcendence (MNRK Heavy)
Master - Saints Dispelled (Hammerheart)
MesaVerde - All Is Well (Apollon)
Methedrine - No Solution, No Salvation (Time To Kill)
Neck Deep - Neck Deep (Hopeless)
Nick Oliveri - N.O. Hits At All Vol. 8 (Heavy Psych Sounds)
Nick Oliveri - N.O. Hits At All Vol. 9 (Heavy Psych Sounds)
Ribspreader - Reap Humanity (Xtreem)
The Rods - Rattle The Cage (Massacre)
Saxon - Hell, Fire And Damnation (Silver Lining)
Sovereign - Altered Realities (Dark Descent)
Touché Amoré -Survived By: Revived (Deathwish)
Upon Stone - Dead Mother Moon (Century Media)
Vemod - The Deepening (Prophecy)
The Vice - Dead Canary Run (Noble Demon)
January 26, 2024
Alcatrazz - Rock Justice: Complete Recordings 1983-1986 (HNE)
Alkaline Trio - Blood, Hair, And Eyeballs (Rise)
Almost Dead - Destruction Is All We Know (Innerstrength)
Any Given Day - Limitless (Arising Empire)
Blood Red Throne - Nonagon (Soulseller)
Caligula's Horse - Charcoal Grace (InsideOut)
Carnal Savagery - Into The Abysmal Void (Moribund)
Cerulean - Carrion Angel (I, Voidhanger)
Cognizance - Phantazein (Willowtip)
Command - Resver (Jawbreaker)
Corax B.M. - Pagana (The Circle)
Dead Poet Society - Fission (Spinefarm)
Dipygus - Dipygus (Memento Mori)
Dissimulator - Lower Form Resistance (20 Buck Spin)
Dripping Decay - Ripping Remains EP (Satanik Royalty)
Drowned - Procul His (Sepulchral Voice)
Dymytry - Five Angry Men (AFM)
Exocrine - Legend (Season Of Mist)
Eye Flys - Eye Flys (Thrill Jockey)
Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes - Dark Rainbow (Self)
Funeral Winds - 333 (Osmose)
The Gems - Phoenix (Napalm)
Greengoat - A.I. (Argonauta)
Guhts - Regeneration (Seeing Red)
Hearts & Hand Grenades - Where I Begin (Eclipse)
Hiraes - Dormant (Napalm)
The Infernal Sea - Hellfenlic (Candlelight)
Jenner - Prove Them Wrong (Fighter)
Junta - Junta (Sentient Ruin)
Kalt Vindur - Magna Mater (The Circle)
Kill The Thrill - Autophagie (Season Of Mist)
Lucifer - Lucifer V (Nuclear Blast)
Luciferian Rites - Oath Of Midnight Ashes (Moribund)
Manticora - Mycelium (Mighty)
Mega Colossus - Showdown (Cruz Del Sur)
Merrimack - Obsecrations To The Horned Re-Release (Moribund)
Metalite - Expedition One (AFM)
Midnatt/Overture - Swedish Metal Splilt (Gates Of Hell/Jawbreaker)
Mountain Caller - Chronicle II: Hypergenesis (Church Road)
Necrotum - Defleshed Exhumation (Memento Mori)
New Model Army - Unbroken (earMusic)
Olhava - Sacrifice (Avantgarde)
Slower - Slower (Heavy Psych Sounds)
Static-X - Project Regeneration: Vol. 2 (Self)
Stone Horns - Age Of Chimairas (Rockshots)
Stuporous - Asylum's Lament (Void Wanderer)
Temple Of Void - The First Ten Years (Hammerheart)
Thunder - Live At Islington Academy (earMusic)
Thunder - Live At Leeds (earMusic)
Various Artists - Mesmerized - A Tribute To Celtic Frost (A Time To Kill)
Vipassi - Lightless (Season Of Mist)
Vitriol - Suffer & Become (Century Media)
Whitechapel - Live In The Valley (Metal Blade)
February 2, 2024
Artillery - Raw Live (In Copenhell) (Mighty)
Banks Arcade - Death 2 EP (UNFD)
Being As An Ocean - Death Can Wait (Out Of Line)
Big Scenic Nowhere - The Waydown (Heavy Psych Sounds)
Bipolar Architecture - Metaphysicize (Pelagic)
Drunemeton - Tir Nan Og (Heidens Hart)
Enterprise Earth - Death: An Anthology (MNRK Heavy)
Flight Mode - The Three Times (Tiny Engines)
Ghoul - Noxious Concoctions EP (Tankcrimes)
Hasturian Vigil - Unveiling The Brac'thal (Invictus)
Hollow Woods - Like Twisted Bones Of Fallen Giants (Signal Rex)
House Of Atreus - Orations EP (Iron Bonehead)
Levels - Pulse EP (SharpTone)
Litosth - Cesariana (Personal)
Meth - Shame (Prosthetic)
Myrath - Karma (earMusic)
Necrowretch - Swords Of Dajjal (Season Of Mist)
Night Fever - Dead End (Svart)
Persefone - Lingua Ignota: Part I EP (Napalm)
Perveration - Putrefaction Of Infinite Apogee (Comatose)
Reconciler - Art For Our Sake (Smartpunk)
Slope - Freak Dreams (Century Media)
Solbrud - IIII (Vendetta)
Stages Of Decomposition - Raptures Of Psychopathy (Gore House)
Transit Method - Othervoid (Brutal Panda)
Unaussprechlichen Kulten - Häxan Sabaoth (Iron Bonehead)
February 9, 2024
All This Filth - Will Tomorrow Be Better? (Brutal)
Aureole - Alunarian Ghosts Of Bellmaster (Lupus Lounge)
Blutgott - Dragongods (Massacre)
Chapel Of Disease - Echoes Of Light (Van)
The Chisel - What A Fucking Nightmare (Pure Noise)
Contaminated - Celebratory Beheading (Blood Harvest)
F.K.Ü. - The Horror And The Metal (Despotz)
Hulder - Verses In Oath (20 Buck Spin)
Infected Rain - Time (Napalm)
In Vain - Back To Nowhere (Fighter)
The Last Ten Seconds Of Life - No Name Graves (Unique Leader)
Lockdown - Step Over The Bodies (SelfMadeRecords)
Mean Jeans - Blasted (Fat Wreck Chords)
Morbid Saint - Swallowed By Hell (High Roller)
Per Wiberg - The Serpent's Here (Despotz)
Petrification - Sever Sacred Light (Svart)
The Pineapple Thief - It Leads To This (Kscope)
Revolution Saints - Against The Winds (Frontiers)
Romuvos - Spirits (Hammerheart)
Seltsame Erden - Gedankentempeln (Chaos)
The Sleeveens - The Sleeveens (Dirtnap)
Smoking Snakes - Danger Zone (Frontiers)
Spectral Voice - Sparagmos (Dark Descent)
Spiritual Deception - Semitae Mentis (Amputated Vein)
Takida - The Agony Flame (Napalm)
February 16, 2024
Bloom - Maybe In Another Life (Pure Noise/Greyscale)
Bokassa - All Out Of Dreams (Indie)
Cercenatory - GoreSphere (Comatose)
Coltre - To Watch With Hands To Touch With Eyes (Dying Victims)
Crazy Lixx - Two Shots At Glory (Frontiers)
Darkspace - -II (Season Of Mist)
Dead Earth - Et Disperdam Illud (Chaos)
The Drowns - Blacked Out (Pirates Press)
Durbin - Screaming Steel (Frontiers)
Einar Solberg - The Congregation Acoustic (InsideOut)
Elettra Storm - Powerlords (Scarlet)
Farsot - Life Promises Death (Lupus Lounge)
The Hellacopters - Grand Rock Re-Release (Nuclear Blast)
Honeymoon Suite - Alive (Frontiers)
Illumishade - Another Side Of You (Napalm)
Ihsahn - Ihsahn (Candlelight)
K'mono - Mind Out Of Mind (Apollon)
Laura Jane Grace - Hole In My Head (Polyvinyl)
Mr. Bison - Echoes From The Universe (Heavy Psych Sounds)
Pestilength - Solar Clorex (Debemur Morti)
Ponte Del Diavolo - Fire Blades From The Tomb (Season Of Mist)
Profiler - A Digital Nowhere (SharpTone)
The Requiem - A Cure To Poison The World (Fearless)
Rick Wakeman - Live At The London Palladium 2023 (Cherry Red)
Samael - Passage - Live (Napalm)
Slayer - Show No Mercy Vinyl Re-Release (Metal Blade)
Steve Hackett - The Circus And The Nightwhale (InsideOut)
Toxikull - Under The Southern Light (Dying Victims)
February 23, 2024
Ace Frehley - 10,000 Volts (MNRK)
Amaranthe - The Catalyst (Nuclear Blast)
Atoll - Inhuman Implants (Unique Leader)
Austrian Death Machine - Quad Brutal (Napalm)
The Body & Dis Fig - Orchards Of A Futile Heaven (Thrill Jockey)
Borknagar - Fall (Century Media)
A Burial At Sea - Close To Home (Pelagic)
Craneium - Point Of No Return (The Sign)
CrossChains - Deathgrip (Drakkar)
Darkest Hour - Perpetual | Terminal (MNRK Heavy)
Decrowned - Persona Non Grata (Rockshots)
Disastroid - Garden Creatures (Heavy Psych Sounds)
Dust Bolt - Sound & Fury (AFM)
Gen And The Degenerates - Anti-Fun Propaganda (Marshall)
Iron Curtain - Savage Dawn (Dying Victims)
Job For A Cowboy - Moon Healer (Metal Blade)
Lionheart - The Grace Of A Dragonfly (Metalville)
Monkey3 - Welcome To The Machine (Napalm)
Morta Skuld - Creation Undone (Peaceville)
North Sea Echoes - Really Good Terrible Things (Metal Blade)
Persher - Sleep Well (Thrill Jockey)
Pirate Queen - Ghosts (Despotz)
Rifforia - Axeorcism (Metalville)
Stygian Crown - Funeral For A King (Cruz Del Sur)
Sybris - Gold On Hold (Absolutely Kosher)
Timelost - Drained (Church Road)
Toxikull - Under The Southern Light (Dying Victims)
Útgarðar - Fire Smoked Upon The Wolf's Back (ATMF)
Vincent Crowley - Anthology Of Horror (Hammerheart)
March 1, 2024
Beyrevra - Echoes: Vanished Lore Of Fire (Trollzorn)
Big Big Train - The Likes Of Us (InsideOut)
Bruce Dickinson - The Mandrake Project (BMG)
Devastator - Conjurers Of Cruelty (Listenable)
Firewind - Stand United (AFM)
Liv Kristine - Deus ex Machina Re-Release (Metalville)
Mannequin Pussy - I Got Heaven (Epitaph)
Ministry - Hopiumforthemasses (Nuclear Blast)
Negative Prayer - Self // Wound (Chaos)
Saturnalia Temple - Revel In Dissidence (Listenable)
Suicidal Angels - Profane Prayer (Nuclear Blast)
Surgical Strike - 24/7 Hate (Metalville)
Tigers On Opium - Psychodrama (Heavy Psych Sounds)
Zakk Sabbath - Doomed Forever Forever Doomed (Magnetic Eye)
March 8, 2024
Apogean - Cyberstrictive (The Artisan Era)
Floya - Yume (Arising Empire)
Goat Major - Ritual (Ripple)
Gost - Prophecy (Metal Blade)
Isenordal - Requiem For Eirene (Prophecy)
The Jesus And Mary Chain - Glasgow Eyes (Fuzz Club)
Judas Priest - Invincible Shield (Epic)
Meatbodies - Flora Ocean Tiger Bloom (In The Red)
Merrimack - Of Grace And Gravity (Season Of Mist)
Midas Fall - Cold Waves Divide Us (Monotreme)
Skeletal Remains - Fragments Of The Ageless (Century Media)
Sonata Arctica - Clear Cold Beyond (Atomic Fire)
Vlad In Tears - Relapse (Metalville)
March 15, 2024
Comeback Kid - Trouble EP (SharpTone)
DragonForce - Warp Speed Warriors (Napalm)
Iterum Nata - From The Infinite Light (Nordvis)
Kid Kapichi - There Goes The Neighbourhood (Spinefarm)
Leather Lung - Graveside Grin (Magnetic Eye)
Lutharo - Chasing Euphoria (Atomic Fire)
Malsten - The Haunting of Silvåkra Mill - Rites of Passage (Svart)
Necrophobic - In The Twilight Grey (Century Media)
The Progressive Souls Collective - Sonic Rebirth (Metalville)
Scott Stapp - Higher Power (Napalm)
Vltimas - Epic (Season Of Mist)
While She Sleeps - Self Hell (Spinefarm)
March 22, 2024
Alestorm - Voyage Of The Dead Marauder EP (Napalm)
Velcros - Strange News From The Vault (Crazysane)
March 29, 2024
Ana - The Art Of Letting Go EP (Eclipse)
Rage - Afterlifelines (Steamhammer/SPV)
Sum 41 - Heaven :X: Hell (Rise)
April 5, 2024
Disbelief - Killing Karma (Listenable)
Kobra Paige - Like No Other (Self)
Korpiklaani - Rankarumpu (Nuclear Blast)
April 12, 2024
Riot V - Mean Streets (Atomic Fire)
Seigman - Resonans (Indie)
May 31, 2024
Witherfall - Sounds Of The Forgotten (Deathwave)
