2023 Hard Rock + Metal Album Release Calendar
With so many new metal and hard rock albums being released each week, it can be difficult to keep up. We’re making things a lot easier for you by keeping track of all the 2023 releases in one convenient location.
Check back often or bookmark this page, because this list is updated on a regular basis. Dates are supplied by record labels and are subject to change.
LOUDWIRE PLAYLISTS:
- Weekly Wire: This Week's Best New Rock + Metal Songs
- 2022's Best Metal Songs
- 2022's Best Rock Songs
- ...and a lot more!
Jan. 6, 2023
Anti-Flag - Lies They Tell Our Children (Spinefarm)
Serenity - Memoria DVD/CD (Napalm)
Sons Of Cult - Back To The Beginning (Xtreem)
Throat Locust - Dragged Through Glass EP (Self)
Varmia - Prolog EP (M-Theory)
Jan. 13, 2023
Ahab - The Coral Tombs (Napalm)
Antimozdebeast - Vision (Self)
Anubis - Decreation Day EP (Self)
Beyond The Black - Beyond The Black (Nuclear Blast)
Crom - The Era Of Darkness (From The Vaults)
Defy The Curse - Horrors Of Human Sacrifice (Hammerheart)
Draken - Book Of Black (Majestic Mountain)
Endtime/Cosmic Reaper - Doom Sessions Vol. 7 EP (Heavy Psych Sounds)
Jared James Nichols - Jared James Nichols (Black Hill)
Kommandant - Titan Hammer (ATMF)
Obituary - Dying Of Everything (Relapse)
Screamer - Kingmaker (Steamhammer/SPV)
Turmion Katilot - Omen X (Nuclear Blast)
Ville Valo - Neon Noir (Spinefarm)
Jan. 20, 2023
Atrocity - Okkult III (Massacre)
Big City - Sunwind Sails (Frontiers)
Celestial Wizard - Winds Of The Cosmos (Scarlet)
Dryad - The Abyssal Plain (Prosthetic)
Gypsy Chief Goliath/End Of Age - Turned To Stone Chapter 7 Split (Ripple)
Half Life - Like A Jungle (Club Inferno)
Heroes And Monsters - Heroes And Monsters (Frontiers)
Imperium Dekandez - Into Sorrow Evermore (Napalm)
Issa - Lights Of Japan (Frontiers)
Katatonia - Sky Void Of Stars (Napalm)
Laura Cox - Head Above Water (earMusic)
Maneskin - Rush! (Epic/Sony)
Natt - Natt (Edged Circle)
Riverside - ID.Entity (InsideOut)
Seether - Disclaimer Re-Release (Craft)
Slegest - Avstand (Dark Essence)
Ten - Something Wicked This Way Comes (Frontiers)
Tidal Wave - The Lord Knows (Ripple)
Tribunal - The Weight Of Remembrance (20 Buck Spin)
Twilight Force - At The Heart Of Wintervale (Nuclear Blast)
U.F.O. - No Heavy Petting Re-Release (Chrysalis)
Jan. 27, 2023
...And Oceans - As In Gardens, So In Tombs (Season Of Mist)
Anzillu - Ex Nihilo (M-Theory)
Arctic Rain - Unity (Frontiers)
Conjureth - The Parasitic Chambers (Memento Mori)
Crowne - Operation Phoenix (Frontiers)
Dismal - Via Entis (Aural)
Dokken - The Elektra Albums 1983-1987 Box Set (BMG)
Dust Prophet - One Last Look Upon The Sky (Self)
Electric Mob - 2 Make U Cry & Dance (Frontiers)
Girish And The Chronicles - Back On Earth (Frontiers)
Girlschool - The School Report 1978-2008 (HNE)
Green Day - Nimrod Re-Release (Warner)
Holocaust - Heavy Metal Mania: The Complete Recordings Volume 1 - 1980-1984 (HNE)
Hour Of Penance - Misotheism Re-Release (Agonia)
Knogjarn - Mera Bedövning EP (Indie)
Liv Sin - Kali Yuga (Mighty)
Love Gang - Meanstreak (Heavy Psych Sounds)
New Miserable Experience - ,em>Philosophy On Pessimism (Translation Loss)
Obelyskkh - Ultimate Grace Of God (Exile On Mainstream)
Ominous Scriptures - Rituals Of Mass Self-Ignition (Willowtip)
Oozing Wound - We Cater To Cowards (Thrill Jockey)
Pelican - City Of Echoes Re-Release (Thrill Jockey)
Ronnie Romero - Raised On Heavy Radio (Frontiers)
Smashing Pumpkins - ATUM: A Rock Opera in Three Acts: Act Two (Martha's Music/Thirty Tigers)
Soen - Cognitive Re-Release (Silver Lining)
Soen - Tellurian Re-Release (Silver Lining)
Steve Vai - Vai/Gash (Mascot)
Suasion - The Infinite (Atomic Fire)
The Tangent - Pyramids, STars & Other Stories: The Tangent Live Recordings 2004-2017 (InsideOut)
Uriah Heep - Chaos & Colour (Silver Lining)
White Reaper - Asking for a Ride (Elektra)
Feb. 3, 2023
Fvnerals - Let The Earth Be Silent (Prophecy)
Leprous - Aphelion Tour Edition (InsideOut)
Memorium - Rise To Power (Reaper)
Mithridatum - Harrowing (Willowtip)
Nervochaos - Chthonic Wrath (Emanzipation)
Russkaja - Turbo Polka Party (Napalm)
Sanguisugabogg - Homicidal Ecstasy (Century Media)
The Winery Dogs - III (Three Dog)
WuW - L'Orchaostre (Pelagic)
Xandria - The Wonders Still Awaiting (Napalm)
Feb. 10, 2023
Delain - Dark Waters (Napalm)
Distant - Heritage (Century Media)
In Flames - Foregone (Nuclear Blast)
Jenner - To Live Is To Suffer Re-Release (Fighter)
Luger - Revelations Of The Sacred Skull (Heavy Psych Sounds)
Oak - Disintegrate (Season Of Mist)
Paramore - This Is Why (Atlantic)
Pierce The Veil - The Jaws Of Life (Fearless)
Stormo - Endocannibalismo (Prosthetic)
Wig Wam - Out Of The Dark (Frontiers)
Feb. 17, 2023
Avatar - Dance Devil Dance (Thirty Tigers)
Deicide - Bible Bashers (Dissonance)
Half Me - Soma (Arising Empire)
Hail The Void - Memento Mori (Ripple)
Hellripper - Warlocks Grim & Withered Hags (Peaceville)
Jack Harlon & The Dead Crows - Hail To The Underground (Blues Funeral)
Motley Crue - Crücial Crüe: The Studio Albums 1981-1989 (BMG)
Robin McAuley - Alive (Frontiers)
See You Next Tuesday - Distractions (Good Fight)
Skillet - Dominion: Day Of Destiny Deluxe Edition (Atlantic)
Tithe - Inverse Rapture (Profound Lore)
Tramalizer - Fumes Of Funeral Pyres (Soulseller)
Transatlantic - The Final Flight: Live At L'Olympia (InsideOut)
Ulthar - Anthronomicon (20 Buck Spin)
Ulthar - Helionomicon (20 Buck Spin)
Feb. 24, 2023
Big|Brave - Nature Morte (Thrill Jockey)
Death Pill - Death Pill (New Heavy Sounds)
Dope - Blood Money Part Zer0 (Self)
Godsmack - Lighting Up The Sky (BMG)
Heidevolk - Wederkeer (Napalm)
Host - IX (Nuclear Blast)
Hypno5e - Sheol (Pelagic)
Insomnium - Anno 1696 (Century Media)
Motorhead - Bad Magic: Seriously Bad Magic (Silver Lining)
No Spill Blood - Eye Of Night (Svart)
Omega Infinity - The Anticurrent (Season Of Mist)
Siena Root - Revelation (Atomic Fire)
Steel Panther - On The Prowl (Self)
Stoner - Boogie To Baja (Heavy Psych Sounds)
March 3, 2023
Enslaved - Heimdal (Nuclear Blast)
Eyes - Congratulations (Indisciplinarian)
Fake Names - Expendables (Epitaph)
Haken - Fauna (InsideOut)
Lord Sonny The Unifier - America's Newest Hitmaker (Interstellar Smoke)
Stargazer - Life Will Never Be The Same (Mighty)
Temptress - See (Metal Assault)
Tragedy - I Am Woman (Napalm)
March 10, 2023
The Atomic Bitchwax - Live At Freak Valley Fest (Heavy Psych Sounds)
Blackmore's Night - Shadow Of The Moon 25th Anniversary Edition (earMusic)
Duel - Live At Hellfest (Heavy Psych Sounds)
Excelerate - Arrival (From The Vaults)
Otherwise - Gawdzillionaire (Mascot)
Roadrunner United - The All-Star Sessions Re-Release (Roadrunner)
Roadrunner United - The Concert (Roadrunner)
March 17, 2023
The Answer - Sundowners (Golden Robot)
Chelsea Grin - Suffer in Heaven (ONErpm)
Ecstatic Vision - Live At Duna Jam (Heavy Psych Sounds)
Entropia - Total (Agonia)
Gideon - More Power. More Pain. (Equal Vision)
John Diva & The Rockets Of Love - The Big Easy (Steamhammer/SPV)
The Lords Of Altamont - To Hell With Tomorrow The Lords Are Now (Heavy Psych Sounds)
Pop Evil - Skeletons (MNRK Heavy)
March 24, 2023
August Burns Red - Death Below (SharpTone)
Babymetal - the Other One (Self)
Dawn Ray'd - To Know The Light (Prosthetic)
Floor Jansen - Paragon (Self)
Liturgy - 93696 (Thrill Jockey)
Ne Obliviscaris - Exul (Season Of Mist)
Subway To Sally - Himmelfahrt (Napalm)
March 31, 2023
Ad Infinitum - Chapter III - Downfall (Napalm)
Bury Tomorrow - The Seventh Sun (Music For Nations)
Lotan - Lotan (Uprising)
Nervochaos - Chthonic Wrath (Emanzipation)
Rotten Sound - Apocalypse (Season Of Mist)
April 7, 2023
Powerwolf - Interludium (Napalm)
Raider - Trial By Chaos (Self)
April 14, 2023
Lucifer Star Machine - Satanic Age (The Sign)
Metallica - 72 Seasons (Blackened)
April 21, 2023
40 Watt Sun - The Inside Room Re-Release (Svart)
40 Watt Sun - Wider Than The Sky Re-Release (Svart
Smashing Pumpkins - ATUM: A Rock Opera in Three Acts: Act 3 (Martha’s Music)