2023 Hard Rock + Metal Album Release Calendar

With so many new metal and hard rock albums being released each week, it can be difficult to keep up. We’re making things a lot easier for you by keeping track of all the 2023 releases in one convenient location.

Check back often or bookmark this page, because this list is updated on a regular basis. Dates are supplied by record labels and are subject to change.

LOUDWIRE PLAYLISTS:

Jan. 6, 2023

Anti-Flag - Lies They Tell Our Children (Spinefarm)

Serenity - Memoria DVD/CD (Napalm)

Sons Of Cult - Back To The Beginning (Xtreem)

Throat Locust - Dragged Through Glass EP (Self)

Varmia - Prolog EP (M-Theory)

Jan. 13, 2023

Ahab - The Coral Tombs (Napalm)

Antimozdebeast - Vision (Self)

Anubis - Decreation Day EP (Self)

Beyond The Black - Beyond The Black (Nuclear Blast)

Crom - The Era Of Darkness (From The Vaults)

Defy The Curse - Horrors Of Human Sacrifice (Hammerheart)

Draken - Book Of Black (Majestic Mountain)

Endtime/Cosmic Reaper - Doom Sessions Vol. 7 EP (Heavy Psych Sounds)

Jared James Nichols - Jared James Nichols (Black Hill)

Kommandant - Titan Hammer (ATMF)

Obituary - Dying Of Everything (Relapse)

Screamer - Kingmaker (Steamhammer/SPV)

Turmion Katilot - Omen X (Nuclear Blast)

Ville Valo - Neon Noir (Spinefarm)

Jan. 20, 2023

Atrocity - Okkult III (Massacre)

Big City - Sunwind Sails (Frontiers)

Celestial Wizard - Winds Of The Cosmos (Scarlet)

Dryad - The Abyssal Plain (Prosthetic)

Gypsy Chief Goliath/End Of Age - Turned To Stone Chapter 7 Split (Ripple)

Half Life - Like A Jungle (Club Inferno)

Heroes And Monsters - Heroes And Monsters (Frontiers)

Imperium Dekandez - Into Sorrow Evermore (Napalm)

Issa - Lights Of Japan (Frontiers)

Katatonia - Sky Void Of Stars (Napalm)

Laura Cox - Head Above Water (earMusic)

Maneskin - Rush! (Epic/Sony)

Natt - Natt (Edged Circle)

Riverside - ID.Entity (InsideOut)

Seether - Disclaimer Re-Release (Craft)

Slegest - Avstand (Dark Essence)

Ten - Something Wicked This Way Comes (Frontiers)

Tidal Wave - The Lord Knows (Ripple)

Tribunal - The Weight Of Remembrance (20 Buck Spin)

Twilight Force - At The Heart Of Wintervale (Nuclear Blast)

U.F.O. - No Heavy Petting Re-Release (Chrysalis)

Jan. 27, 2023

...And Oceans - As In Gardens, So In Tombs (Season Of Mist)

Anzillu - Ex Nihilo (M-Theory)

Arctic Rain - Unity (Frontiers)

Conjureth - The Parasitic Chambers (Memento Mori)

Crowne - Operation Phoenix (Frontiers)

Dismal - Via Entis (Aural)

Dokken - The Elektra Albums 1983-1987 Box Set (BMG)

Dust Prophet - One Last Look Upon The Sky (Self)

Electric Mob - 2 Make U Cry & Dance (Frontiers)

Girish And The Chronicles - Back On Earth (Frontiers)

Girlschool - The School Report 1978-2008 (HNE)

Green Day - Nimrod Re-Release (Warner)

Holocaust - Heavy Metal Mania: The Complete Recordings Volume 1 - 1980-1984 (HNE)

Hour Of Penance - Misotheism Re-Release (Agonia)

Knogjarn - Mera Bedövning EP (Indie)

Liv Sin - Kali Yuga (Mighty)

Love Gang - Meanstreak (Heavy Psych Sounds)

New Miserable Experience - ,em>Philosophy On Pessimism (Translation Loss)

Obelyskkh - Ultimate Grace Of God (Exile On Mainstream)

Ominous Scriptures - Rituals Of Mass Self-Ignition (Willowtip)

Oozing Wound - We Cater To Cowards (Thrill Jockey)

Pelican - City Of Echoes Re-Release (Thrill Jockey)

Ronnie Romero - Raised On Heavy Radio (Frontiers)

Smashing Pumpkins - ATUM: A Rock Opera in Three Acts: Act Two (Martha's Music/Thirty Tigers)

Soen - Cognitive Re-Release (Silver Lining)

Soen - Tellurian Re-Release (Silver Lining)

Steve Vai - Vai/Gash (Mascot)

Suasion - The Infinite (Atomic Fire)

The Tangent - Pyramids, STars & Other Stories: The Tangent Live Recordings 2004-2017 (InsideOut)

Uriah Heep - Chaos & Colour (Silver Lining)

White Reaper - Asking for a Ride (Elektra)

Feb. 3, 2023

Fvnerals - Let The Earth Be Silent (Prophecy)

Leprous - Aphelion Tour Edition (InsideOut)

Memorium - Rise To Power (Reaper)

Mithridatum - Harrowing (Willowtip)

Nervochaos - Chthonic Wrath (Emanzipation)

Russkaja - Turbo Polka Party (Napalm)

Sanguisugabogg - Homicidal Ecstasy (Century Media)

The Winery Dogs - III (Three Dog)

WuW - L'Orchaostre (Pelagic)

Xandria - The Wonders Still Awaiting (Napalm)

Feb. 10, 2023

Delain - Dark Waters (Napalm)

Distant - Heritage (Century Media)

In Flames - Foregone (Nuclear Blast)

Jenner - To Live Is To Suffer Re-Release (Fighter)

Luger - Revelations Of The Sacred Skull (Heavy Psych Sounds)

Oak - Disintegrate (Season Of Mist)

Paramore - This Is Why (Atlantic)

Pierce The Veil - The Jaws Of Life (Fearless)

Stormo - Endocannibalismo (Prosthetic)

Wig Wam - Out Of The Dark (Frontiers)

Feb. 17, 2023

Avatar - Dance Devil Dance (Thirty Tigers)

Deicide - Bible Bashers (Dissonance)

Half Me - Soma (Arising Empire)

Hail The Void - Memento Mori (Ripple)

Hellripper - Warlocks Grim & Withered Hags (Peaceville)

Jack Harlon & The Dead Crows - Hail To The Underground (Blues Funeral)

Motley Crue - Crücial Crüe: The Studio Albums 1981-1989 (BMG)

Robin McAuley - Alive (Frontiers)

See You Next Tuesday - Distractions (Good Fight)

Skillet - Dominion: Day Of Destiny Deluxe Edition (Atlantic)

Tithe - Inverse Rapture (Profound Lore)

Tramalizer - Fumes Of Funeral Pyres (Soulseller)

Transatlantic - The Final Flight: Live At L'Olympia (InsideOut)

Ulthar - Anthronomicon (20 Buck Spin)

Ulthar - Helionomicon (20 Buck Spin)

Feb. 24, 2023

Big|Brave - Nature Morte (Thrill Jockey)

Death Pill - Death Pill (New Heavy Sounds)

Dope - Blood Money Part Zer0 (Self)

Godsmack - Lighting Up The Sky (BMG)

Heidevolk - Wederkeer (Napalm)

Host - IX (Nuclear Blast)

Hypno5e - Sheol (Pelagic)

Insomnium - Anno 1696 (Century Media)

Motorhead - Bad Magic: Seriously Bad Magic (Silver Lining)

No Spill Blood - Eye Of Night (Svart)

Omega Infinity - The Anticurrent (Season Of Mist)

Siena Root - Revelation (Atomic Fire)

Steel Panther - On The Prowl (Self)

Stoner - Boogie To Baja (Heavy Psych Sounds)

March 3, 2023

Enslaved - Heimdal (Nuclear Blast)

Eyes - Congratulations (Indisciplinarian)

Fake Names - Expendables (Epitaph)

Haken - Fauna (InsideOut)

Lord Sonny The Unifier - America's Newest Hitmaker (Interstellar Smoke)

Stargazer - Life Will Never Be The Same (Mighty)

Temptress - See (Metal Assault)

Tragedy - I Am Woman (Napalm)

March 10, 2023

The Atomic Bitchwax - Live At Freak Valley Fest (Heavy Psych Sounds)

Blackmore's Night - Shadow Of The Moon 25th Anniversary Edition (earMusic)

Duel - Live At Hellfest (Heavy Psych Sounds)

Excelerate - Arrival (From The Vaults)

Otherwise - Gawdzillionaire (Mascot)

Roadrunner United - The All-Star Sessions Re-Release (Roadrunner)

Roadrunner United - The Concert (Roadrunner)

March 17, 2023

The Answer - Sundowners (Golden Robot)

Chelsea Grin - Suffer in Heaven (ONErpm)

Ecstatic Vision - Live At Duna Jam (Heavy Psych Sounds)

Entropia - Total (Agonia)

Gideon - More Power. More Pain. (Equal Vision)

John Diva & The Rockets Of Love - The Big Easy (Steamhammer/SPV)

The Lords Of Altamont - To Hell With Tomorrow The Lords Are Now (Heavy Psych Sounds)

Pop Evil - Skeletons (MNRK Heavy)

March 24, 2023

August Burns Red - Death Below (SharpTone)

Babymetal - the Other One (Self)

Dawn Ray'd - To Know The Light (Prosthetic)

Floor Jansen - Paragon (Self)

Liturgy - 93696 (Thrill Jockey)

Ne Obliviscaris - Exul (Season Of Mist)

Subway To Sally - Himmelfahrt (Napalm)

March 31, 2023

Ad Infinitum - Chapter III - Downfall (Napalm)

Bury Tomorrow - The Seventh Sun (Music For Nations)

Lotan - Lotan (Uprising)

Nervochaos - Chthonic Wrath (Emanzipation)

Rotten Sound - Apocalypse (Season Of Mist)

April 7, 2023

Powerwolf - Interludium (Napalm)

Raider - Trial By Chaos (Self)

April 14, 2023

Lucifer Star Machine - Satanic Age (The Sign)

Metallica - 72 Seasons (Blackened)

April 21, 2023

40 Watt Sun - The Inside Room Re-Release (Svart)

40 Watt Sun - Wider Than The Sky Re-Release (Svart

Smashing Pumpkins - ATUM: A Rock Opera in Three Acts: Act 3 (Martha’s Music)