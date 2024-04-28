Setlist + Video – Sleep Token at 2024 Sick New World Festival

Sleep Token have played their highly anticipated Sick New World festival performance, and we've got the setlist and fan-shot video.

When the Sick New World festival lineup was initially announced back in the fall of 2023, Sleep Token were not among the top billed acts for the event. But their work on the Take Me Back to Eden album made them one of the buzz bands of 2023, seemingly turning up all over TikTok, Spotify trending charts and critics lists.

That no doubt was part of the reason their stock rose once the Sick New World festival schedule was announced this past week. They were named as headliners on the Spiral Stage, putting them squarely against System of a Down's set time, the top billed act of the festival.

In fact, after the set times were announced, fans were most vocal about the time conflict of having to choose between System of a Down and Sleep Token.

What Did Sleep Token Play at Sick New World?

The buzz has been growing around Sleep Token over the past year with the band's shows being among the hottest tickets for heavy music fans. They even earned a shoutout from Slipknot during their set. But what would they play during this Sick New World set?

Check out the setlist, some fan-shot video highlights and fan reactions below.

Sleep Token New World 2024 Setlist (April 27, Las Vegas Festival Grounds) (per Setlist.fm)

1. "The Offering"

2. "The Summoning"

3. "Vore"

4. "Rain"

5. "Alkaline"

6. "Granite"

7. "Take Me Back to Eden"