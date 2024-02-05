Sleep Token Announce Even More Tour Dates for 2024

Sleep Token have newly announced even more tour dates to take them across the globe in 2024. The band has added a handful of U.K. shows on top of their North American trek that was announced last month. Those North American dates are now nearly sold out.

Prior to the North American announcement, Sleep Token had already revealed Australian dates for this spring, select 2024 U.S. festival gigs and their Radio City Music Hall show in New York on May 22.

Now, Sleep Token fans across the pond will also get a chance to see the band in their native U.K., as Kerrang! reported.

Indeed, Sleep Token will play five of the U.K.'s biggest indoor venues, including The O2 in London and the new Co-Op Live in Manchester.

"Come November, the United Kingdom shall gather in Worship," Sleep Token revealed in a post on Monday. "Those wishing to attend may register their interest at the link in bio, in preparation for the exclusive presale window, which begins Wednesday at 10AM. Prepare."

The Sleep Token Mystery

The band's North American tour announcement arrived after several Sleep Token fans on Reddit, X (formerly Twitter) and elsewhere engaged in speculation after some on social media alleged that someone had allegedly uncovered the birth certificate and address of one of Sleep Token's members, the musician known as III. However, this has not been confirmed and no such documentation has been made available.

As fans know, Sleep Token, including their bandleader, Vessel, are notoriously masked and anonymous, performing only in costume. Around the same time as the birth certificate talk, Sleep Token deleted everything from their Instagram and changed their bio to include the quote, "Nothing lasts forever." Some suggested the rumored leak moved the band to clear their account, but Sleep Token didn't explain.

A day later, still without context, the band shared a link to the song "Ascensionism" from their latest album, 2023's Take Me Back to Eden. It further fueled the conversation on places like /r/SleepToken, where fans dissected the post's meaning via lines in the song such as, "You make me wish I could disappear" and "You're gonna watch me ascend."

However, Sleep Token have since broken their silence with the North American tour announcement, as well as this one — both announcement are represented on the band's Instagram page, after Sleep Token resumed posting activity there.

See all of Sleep Token's upcoming tour dates below.

Sleep Token 2024 Tour Dates

* Newly announced

April 10 – Melbourne, Australia @ Cain Arena

April 12 – Sydney, Australia @ Qudos Arena

April 14 – Sydney, Australia @ Qudos Arena

April 17 – Adelaide, Australia @ Entertaiment Ctr

April 18 – Melbourne, Australia @ Rod Laver

April 20 – Brisbane, Australia @ Riverstage

April 27 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Sick New World

April 30 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ AZ Financial Theatre

May 1 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Revel

May 3 - Austin, Texas @ H.E.B. Center

May 4 - Dallas, Texas @ Toyota Music Factory

May 6 - Tampa, Fla. @ Yeungling Center

May 7 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca-Cola Roxy

May 8 - Asheville, N.C. @ Asheville Arena

May 10 - St. Louis, Mo. @ The Factory

May 12 - Denver, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amp.

May 14 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Vibrant Music Hall

May 15-16 - Chicago, Ill. @ Salt Shed

May 18 - Columbus, Ohio @ Sonic Temple

May 19 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Petersen Events Ctr

May 20 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Met

May 22 - New York, N.Y. @ Radio City

May 24 - Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall

May 25 - Montreal, Quebec @ Place Bell

May 27-28 Toronto, Ontario @ Massey Hall

Nov. 25 – Glasgow, Scotland @ OVO Hydro *

Nov. 26 – Machester, England @ Co-Op Live *

Nov. 28 – Birmingham, England @ Utilita Arena *

Nov. 29 – London, England @ The O2 *

Nov. 30 – Cardiff, Wales @ Motorpoint Arena *

Sleep Token UK Tour Announcement

