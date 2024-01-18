Fans did... what to Sleep Token?

If you've been on social media in the last few days, then you've probably seen at least one person mention Sleep Token. There's been a lot going on — apparently, a fan leaked the birth certificate of one of the band members, III, online, as well as their address and other personal information.

Earlier this week, III deleted their social media profiles, and Sleep Token's band Instagram had been cleared. Their bio now reads, "Nothing lasts forever," which led many fans to panic that the leaking of the identity has resulted in the band calling it quits.

Bands wipe their social media profiles all the time for different reasons, but especially when they're preparing to enter a "new era," or start a new album cycle. Others delete their profiles when they want a break from reading the opinions of the masses.

Sleep Token also shared the link to their song "Ascensionism" on X on Jan. 16, which led to even more speculation from their fans.

However, we know now that they were just preparing to announce a new round of 2024 North American tour dates.

READ MORE: Sleep Token Posted a Link to One of Their Songs + Fans Have Theories About What It Means

As with the Slipknot video last week, Loudwire's Joe DiVita and Lauryn Schaffner had a discussion about what has been going on in the world of Sleep Token. You can check out the video for yourself below, and let us know how you're feeling about all of this.

Fans Did WHAT to Sleep Token?!