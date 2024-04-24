All 2024 Heavy Music Awards Nominees Revealed for 10 Categories

The nominees have been revealed for the 2024 edition of the Heavy Music Awards.

This marks the eighth year of the ceremony, held annually in the U.K. in support of heavy music. The nominees were compiled by the HMA industry panel consisting of nearly 1,000 people, who chose their favorites in music released between Jan. 1-Dec. 31, 2023.

Fans will have 10 categories to vote upon, divvied up between the best in U.K. music as well as international honors. Sleep Token lead all the nominees this year with four nominations, including the Heavy Music Awards top category of Best Album. Enter Shikari also fared well, snagging a trio of nominations this year.

Check out the full list of categories and nominees below:

Best Album

As Everything Unfolds, Ultraviolet

Blink-182, One More Time

Creeper, Sanguivore

Enter Shikari, A Kiss for the Whole World

Holding Absence, The Noble Art of Self Destruction

Militarie Gun, Life Under the Gun

Sleep Token, Take Me Back to Eden

Best International Live Artist

Bad Omens

Electric Callboy

Ice Nine Kills

Landmvrks

Limp Bizkit

Slipknot

Spiritbox

Best Breakthrough Album

Empire State Bastard, Rivers of Heresy

Graphic Nature, A Mind Waiting to Die

Honey Revenge, Retrovision

Hot Milk, A Call to the Void

Sophie Lloyd, Imposter Syndrome

Wargasm, Venom

Zulu, A New Tomorrow

Best UK Artist

Architects

Bring Me the Horizon

Enter Shikari

Malevolence

Nova Twins

Skindred

Sleep Token

Best International Artist

Avenged Sevenfold

Bad Omens

Beartooth

Electric Callboy

Landmvrks

Slaughter to Prevail

Spiritbox

Best UK Live Artist

Bob Vylan

Bring Me the Horizon

Enter Shikari

Holding Absence

Malevolence

Sleep Token

While She Sleeps

Best Breakthrough Live Artist

Better Lovers

Kid Bookie

Knife Bride

Lake Malice

The Meffs

Scene Queen

Thrown

Best UK Breakthrough Artist

Alt Blk Era

Graphic Nature

Knife Bride

RØRY

Shayx

Unpeople

Zetra

Best International Breakthrough Artist

Games We Play

Half Me

Honey Revenge

Kim Dracula

Koyo

Speed

Thrown

Best Album Artwork

Baroness - Stone

Creeper - Sanguivore

Empire State Bastard - Rivers of Heresy

Metallica - 72 Seasons

Polaris - Fatalism

Sleep Token - Take Me Back to Eden

Svalbard - Weight of the Mask

You can vote for your favorites through the Heavy Music Awards website. The winners will be announced during an Aug. 22 ceremony taking place at the O2 Forum Kentish Town in London.