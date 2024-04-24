All 2024 Heavy Music Awards Nominees Revealed for 10 Categories
The nominees have been revealed for the 2024 edition of the Heavy Music Awards.
This marks the eighth year of the ceremony, held annually in the U.K. in support of heavy music. The nominees were compiled by the HMA industry panel consisting of nearly 1,000 people, who chose their favorites in music released between Jan. 1-Dec. 31, 2023.
Fans will have 10 categories to vote upon, divvied up between the best in U.K. music as well as international honors. Sleep Token lead all the nominees this year with four nominations, including the Heavy Music Awards top category of Best Album. Enter Shikari also fared well, snagging a trio of nominations this year.
READ MORE: Sleep Token Singer's Stage Banter Show Singer's 'Need to Be Able to Show My True Self'
Check out the full list of categories and nominees below:
Best Album
As Everything Unfolds, Ultraviolet
Blink-182, One More Time
Creeper, Sanguivore
Enter Shikari, A Kiss for the Whole World
Holding Absence, The Noble Art of Self Destruction
Militarie Gun, Life Under the Gun
Sleep Token, Take Me Back to Eden
Best International Live Artist
Bad Omens
Electric Callboy
Ice Nine Kills
Landmvrks
Limp Bizkit
Slipknot
Spiritbox
Best Breakthrough Album
Empire State Bastard, Rivers of Heresy
Graphic Nature, A Mind Waiting to Die
Honey Revenge, Retrovision
Hot Milk, A Call to the Void
Sophie Lloyd, Imposter Syndrome
Wargasm, Venom
Zulu, A New Tomorrow
Best UK Artist
Architects
Bring Me the Horizon
Enter Shikari
Malevolence
Nova Twins
Skindred
Sleep Token
Best International Artist
Avenged Sevenfold
Bad Omens
Beartooth
Electric Callboy
Landmvrks
Slaughter to Prevail
Spiritbox
Best UK Live Artist
Bob Vylan
Bring Me the Horizon
Enter Shikari
Holding Absence
Malevolence
Sleep Token
While She Sleeps
Best Breakthrough Live Artist
Better Lovers
Kid Bookie
Knife Bride
Lake Malice
The Meffs
Scene Queen
Thrown
Best UK Breakthrough Artist
Alt Blk Era
Graphic Nature
Knife Bride
RØRY
Shayx
Unpeople
Zetra
Best International Breakthrough Artist
Games We Play
Half Me
Honey Revenge
Kim Dracula
Koyo
Speed
Thrown
Best Album Artwork
Baroness - Stone
Creeper - Sanguivore
Empire State Bastard - Rivers of Heresy
Metallica - 72 Seasons
Polaris - Fatalism
Sleep Token - Take Me Back to Eden
Svalbard - Weight of the Mask
You can vote for your favorites through the Heavy Music Awards website. The winners will be announced during an Aug. 22 ceremony taking place at the O2 Forum Kentish Town in London.
25 Best Rock + Metal Albums of 2023
Gallery Credit: Loudwire Staff