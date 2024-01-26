Live entertainment giant AEG Presents has issued an apology to Sleep Token fans after sending them their presale codes too late.

Sleep Token announced their 2024 North American The Teeth of God Tour with special guest Empire State Bastard last week, noting that the presale for tickets would begin on Wednesday, Jan. 24 at 10AM local time. Fans were implored to register for the presale via the website teethofgod.com, in which they would receive a unique access code to purchase tickets ahead of the general sale.

However, it appears as though AEG failed to send the presale codes out in time. Sleep Token fans all over the internet expressed their frustration over the last few days that they hadn't received a code yet. One fan on Reddit, in particular, posted a screenshot when they received the code over 24 hours after the presale had started. However, this seemed to be the case for a lot of fans.

AEG Presents has since issued an apology via email to fans who signed up for the presale. Read the full statement below.

As a Sleep Token fan who took the time to register early for access to tickets, we know how committed you are to the band. That's something we don't take lightly, and knowing that, we tried to provide you with early access to the presale as a reward for your loyalty. While our intentions were good, to put it simply: we failed. Our emails and sale codes were sent on time yet delivered to you late. And while there are many reasons for that, there's no excuse. We let Sleep Token and you down. Since discovering the malfunctions, we have worked to provide codes to every fan that has contacted us. We value our fans and our artists and will continue to work to created the elevated experience you all expect and deserve. We are so very sorry we let you down.

Fans are understandably not thrilled about the email, especially as many are noticing the tickets for their local venues are already sold out.

