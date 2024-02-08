Sleep Token’s Stage Banter Reveals Vessel’s ‘Need to Be Able to Show My True Self’
Sleep Token's live show gives fans a glimpse of the band's inner workings, as those who've seen it know, thanks to pre-recorded stage banter between Vessel, the group's frontman, and Sleep, the omnipotent presence said to be driving the band.
It's yet another peek through the curtain for us Sleep Token fans. Though the mysterious British act currently taking over the world with their eclectic alt-metal sound and sanctimonious facade are notoriously masked and anonymous, performing only in costume, the stage banter they played during their 2023 shows offers some exegesis.
If you haven't seen it yet, you'll get a chance when Sleep Token tour the world this year.
"Do you think they want you to cry?" the deep, distorted voice of Sleep asks Vessel at one point in the band's show, according to Metal Hammer. "Do you think they like it?"
Vessel replies, his voice not as deep but still somewhat grainy, "Not as such. I think they just want to know that I am feeling something, feeling what they are feeling, perhaps."
Sleep counters, "Do you think that this amount of crying is healthy for you?"
"I don't know," Vessel responds. "But at least I feel something. If I don't feel anything then why would I even do this?"
Even more telling, Vessel's stage banter also explains, "In order for all of this to work there has to be a certain boundary in place."
The singer adds, "They need to be able to project themselves onto this, without anyone else's identity getting in the way. In turn, I need to be able to show my true self to them in a way that does not compromise their ability to connect."
Per Metal Hammer:
At this, the crowd lose their minds and a wave of mania ripples across the floor. That the voices are pre-recorded doesn't matter. Nor does the fact that this isn't, strictly, the first time it's happened — Sleep Token have been doing it throughout this tour. But modern metal's most enigmatic band have done something they've never done before: they've cracked open the door and given us a tantalizing glimpse into their inner world.
The Sleep Token Mystery
Sleep Token's latest tour announcement arrived after several fans on Reddit and X (formerly Twitter) engaged in speculation after some on social media alleged that someone had allegedly uncovered the birth certificate of one of Sleep Token's members. However, this wasn't confirmed and no such documentation was made available.
Around that same time, Sleep Token deleted everything from their Instagram page and changed their bio to include the quote, "Nothing lasts forever." Some suggested the rumored leak moved the band to clear their account, but Sleep Token didn't explain.
Subsequently, and still without context, the band shared a link to the song "Ascensionism" from their latest album, 2023's Take Me Back to Eden. It further fueled the conversation on /r/SleepToken, where fans dissected the post's meaning via the song's lines such as, "You make me wish I could disappear" and "You're gonna watch me ascend."
In the end, however, it's unknown if the birth certificate talk was a publicity stunt or a true slip regarding Sleep Token's very private band members. On Jan.18, the band's Instagram again became active when they announced their 2024 tour.
See Sleep Token's upcoming world tour dates below.
Sleep Token 2024 Tour Dates
April 10 – Melbourne, Australia @ Cain Arena
April 12 – Sydney, Australia @ Qudos Arena
April 14 – Sydney, Australia @ Qudos Arena
April 17 – Adelaide, Australia @ Entertaiment Ctr
April 18 – Melbourne, Australia @ Rod Laver
April 20 – Brisbane, Australia @ Riverstage
April 27 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Sick New World
April 30 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ AZ Financial Theatre
May 1 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Revel
May 3 - Austin, Texas @ H.E.B. Center
May 4 - Dallas, Texas @ Music Factory
May 6 - Tampa, Fla. @ Yeungling Center
May 7 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca-Cola Roxy
May 8 - Asheville, N.C. @ Asheville Arena
May 10 - St. Louis, Mo. @ The Factory
May 12 - Denver, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amp.
May 14 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Vibrant Hall
May 15-16 - Chicago, Ill. @ Salt Shed
May 18 - Columbus, Ohio @ Sonic Temple
May 19 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Petersen Ctr
May 20 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Met
May 22 - New York, N.Y. @ Radio City
May 24 - Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall
May 25 - Montreal, Quebec @ Place Bell
May 27-28 Toronto, Ontario @ Massey Hall
Nov. 25 – Glasgow, Scotland @ OVO Hydro
Nov. 26 – Manchester, England @ Co-Op Live
Nov. 28 – Birmingham, England @ Utilita Arena
Nov. 29 – London, England @ The O2
Nov. 30 – Cardiff, Wales @ Motorpoint Arena
