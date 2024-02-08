Sleep Token's live show gives fans a glimpse of the band's inner workings, as those who've seen it know, thanks to pre-recorded stage banter between Vessel, the group's frontman, and Sleep, the omnipotent presence said to be driving the band.

It's yet another peek through the curtain for us Sleep Token fans. Though the mysterious British act currently taking over the world with their eclectic alt-metal sound and sanctimonious facade are notoriously masked and anonymous, performing only in costume, the stage banter they played during their 2023 shows offers some exegesis.

If you haven't seen it yet, you'll get a chance when Sleep Token tour the world this year.

"Do you think they want you to cry?" the deep, distorted voice of Sleep asks Vessel at one point in the band's show, according to Metal Hammer. "Do you think they like it?"

Vessel replies, his voice not as deep but still somewhat grainy, "Not as such. I think they just want to know that I am feeling something, feeling what they are feeling, perhaps."

Vessel, Sleep Token

Sleep counters, "Do you think that this amount of crying is healthy for you?"

"I don't know," Vessel responds. "But at least I feel something. If I don't feel anything then why would I even do this?"

Even more telling, Vessel's stage banter also explains, "In order for all of this to work there has to be a certain boundary in place."

The singer adds, "They need to be able to project themselves onto this, without anyone else's identity getting in the way. In turn, I need to be able to show my true self to them in a way that does not compromise their ability to connect."

Per Metal Hammer:

At this, the crowd lose their minds and a wave of mania ripples across the floor. That the voices are pre-recorded doesn't matter. Nor does the fact that this isn't, strictly, the first time it's happened — Sleep Token have been doing it throughout this tour. But modern metal's most enigmatic band have done something they've never done before: they've cracked open the door and given us a tantalizing glimpse into their inner world.

The Sleep Token Mystery

Sleep Token's latest tour announcement arrived after several fans on Reddit and X (formerly Twitter) engaged in speculation after some on social media alleged that someone had allegedly uncovered the birth certificate of one of Sleep Token's members. However, this wasn't confirmed and no such documentation was made available.

Around that same time, Sleep Token deleted everything from their Instagram page and changed their bio to include the quote, "Nothing lasts forever." Some suggested the rumored leak moved the band to clear their account, but Sleep Token didn't explain.

Subsequently, and still without context, the band shared a link to the song "Ascensionism" from their latest album, 2023's Take Me Back to Eden. It further fueled the conversation on /r/SleepToken, where fans dissected the post's meaning via the song's lines such as, "You make me wish I could disappear" and "You're gonna watch me ascend."

In the end, however, it's unknown if the birth certificate talk was a publicity stunt or a true slip regarding Sleep Token's very private band members. On Jan.18, the band's Instagram again became active when they announced their 2024 tour.

See Sleep Token's upcoming world tour dates below.

Sleep Token 2024 Tour Dates

April 10 – Melbourne, Australia @ Cain Arena

April 12 – Sydney, Australia @ Qudos Arena

April 14 – Sydney, Australia @ Qudos Arena

April 17 – Adelaide, Australia @ Entertaiment Ctr

April 18 – Melbourne, Australia @ Rod Laver

April 20 – Brisbane, Australia @ Riverstage

April 27 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Sick New World

April 30 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ AZ Financial Theatre

May 1 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Revel

May 3 - Austin, Texas @ H.E.B. Center

May 4 - Dallas, Texas @ Music Factory

May 6 - Tampa, Fla. @ Yeungling Center

May 7 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca-Cola Roxy

May 8 - Asheville, N.C. @ Asheville Arena

May 10 - St. Louis, Mo. @ The Factory

May 12 - Denver, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amp.

May 14 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Vibrant Hall

May 15-16 - Chicago, Ill. @ Salt Shed

May 18 - Columbus, Ohio @ Sonic Temple

May 19 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Petersen Ctr

May 20 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Met

May 22 - New York, N.Y. @ Radio City

May 24 - Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall

May 25 - Montreal, Quebec @ Place Bell

May 27-28 Toronto, Ontario @ Massey Hall

Nov. 25 – Glasgow, Scotland @ OVO Hydro

Nov. 26 – Manchester, England @ Co-Op Live

Nov. 28 – Birmingham, England @ Utilita Arena

Nov. 29 – London, England @ The O2

Nov. 30 – Cardiff, Wales @ Motorpoint Arena

Sleep Token, "Take Me Back to Eden" (Music Video)