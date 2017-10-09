Trending:
Rock Albums With No Weak Songs
$1M Cobain Guitar Auction
Photos: Metallica Career Timeline
Virtual Concert Calendar
Loudwire Nights
Loudwire
Home
Gear Factor
50 Years of Metal
Wiki: Fact or Fiction?
Lists
News
Songs
Videos
LW App
Listen Live
Loudwire Nights
Loudwire Nights
INSTAGRAM
Ghost Suing 'Ghost Vodka' Brand, Both Parties Respond
Lauryn Schaffner
Exclusives
Why Is Metal So Angry?
LATEST POSTS
Ash Costello: BOTDF's Dahvie Vanity Almost Choked Me to Death
Costello tells Chris Hansen, "I remember thinking, 'This is it. This is where I actually get choked to death.'"
Graham Hartmann
Avatar Debut 'Silence in the Age of Apes' Video, Unveil New Album
Avatar's eighth album is coming soon.
Joe DiVita
Misery Signals Share First Song With Original Singer in 16 Years
The band announced the details to their 'Ultraviolet' album too.
Joe DiVita
Skillet Announce Graphic Novel Sequel 'Eden II: The Aftermath'
John and Korey Cooper return to Eden.
Lauryn Schaffner
Ghost Suing 'Ghost Vodka' Brand, Both Parties Respond
See what they have to say.
Lauryn Schaffner
Why Is Metal So Angry?
Here's why.
Graham Hartmann
The 25 Best Rock Albums of 1990
From AC/DC to Warrant.
Chad Childers
Corey Taylor to Appear in '80s Sci-Fi Doc 'In Search of Tomorrow'
From the makers of the Slipknot singer's 'In Search of Darkness.'
Philip Trapp
DragonForce Announce Rescheduled 2021 U.S. Tour
The original run was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Joe DiVita
WATCH: FFDP Singer Ivan Moody Hilariously Tries to Learn Guitar
Try not to laugh.
Philip Trapp
Load More Articles