Mystery Band President Book First-Ever Tour, Opening for Big Metalcore Band

The masked mystery band President made their concert debut earlier this month at the Download Festival, but there are plenty more live dates now to come. The group has just secured their first ever tour serving as support for veteran metalcore favorites, Architects.

It will take some patience for President fans as the tour isn't booked until January 2026, but the band will be hitting more markets throughout Europe. It should also be noted that President are also the third band in the lineup as Landmvrks will serve as direct support to Architects on the run that kicks off July 13 in Hannover, Germany.

The masked band, who have leaned into the presidential aesthetic, refer to their concerts as "rallies." In a posting about the upcoming dates, the band stated on social media, "Citizens: The inaugural European campaign begins this January. President shall join Architects and Landmvrks across the continent in a display of unity, volume, and resolve. Attendance is not mandatory - but it is expected." Tickets for the shows will go on sale this Wednesday (July 2) at 10AM CEST.

Architects / Landmvrks / President 2026 European Tour

Jan. 13 - Hannover, Germany @ Swisslife Hall

Jan. 15 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ KB Hallen

Jan. 16 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Annexet

Jan. 18 - Helsinki, Finland @ Ice Hall

Jan. 20 - Gothenberg, Sweden @ Partille

Jan. 22 - Berlin, Germany @ UFO IM Velodrom

Jan. 23 - Gliwice, Poland @ Arena Gliwice

Jan. 25 - Vienna, Austria @ Gasometer*

Jan. 26 - Prague, Czechoslovakia @ O2 Silversum

Jan. 27 - Budapest, Hungary @ Budapest Arena

Jan. 29 - Milan, Italy @ Fabrique

* No Landmvrks

About President

Buzz began to circulate about the new masked band President when they were announced for the Download Festival back in February. A newly launched website had fans speculating that they either had ties to Sleep Token or possibly the Deftones side band Crosses as a teaser showed a masked figured amidst a darkened room illuminated by a double crossed logo.

The group issued their first single in mid-May and "In the Name of the Father" had fans feeling pretty certain that it was vocalist Charlie Simpson behind the mask Simpson is primarily known in the U.K. for the bands Busted and Fightstar and he also took part in the U.K. version of The Masked Singer.

A second single "Fearless" followed in early June and the corresponding video showed the primary President figure shedding his mask revealing an identity that was not Simpson. However, fans speculated that the move was a red herring meant to throw fans off the idea of who might be the frontman.

When Download finally took place in mid-June, the three-piece band took the stage and delivered a well-received five song set that introduced additional new songs "Dionysus," "Rage" and "Destroy Me."

Since that performance, the band has announced a second show taking place July 30 at The Garage in London. It's being dubbed as "The Inaugural Headline Rally." And now we have the first extended touring for the group as they'll join Architects and Landmvrks early in 2026.