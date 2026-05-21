The masked mystery band President are on their way back, announcing their debut full-length studio album Blood of Your Empire and debuting the new song and video, "Doom Loop."

You can look for Blood of Your Empire, currently on schedule to arrive on Sept. 4.

About President's "Doom Loop"

President's "Doom Loop" is one of the headier new songs from the band. It starts off with the spoken word introduction, "There is no satisfactory explanation of time. Why? Because it doesn't really exist. The tragedy in time is that we only understand its value after it's become a memory."

The song itself is a steadily driving electro-rock jam that delves deeper into the ideas the introductory statement provided.

"The song is really about the strange tragedy of time — how we spend our lives chasing it, wasting it, and fearing it — only to realize its value once a moment is gone," President says. "It's a reminder for people to be present while they are actually living their lives, not just remembering them afterwards." Get a listen to the song below.

President, "Doom Loop"

About President's 'Blood of Your Empire' Album

"Doom Loop" may be the latest installment from the band's Blood of Your Empire album, but the band has been laying the groundwork musically for a while now. Both "Angel Wings" and "Mercy" have been out there for fans to sample and now we get word of the full 10-song studio album.

"Blood of Your Empire was born out of my own struggle with existential crisis and trying to make sense of belief, mortality and humanity's relationship with faith," President says. "Religion has inspired incredible compassion, purpose and beauty in the world — but it has also been responsible for unimaginable suffering and bloodshed throughout history."

"This album lives in the tension between those two truths," President continues. "Writing it became a way for me to confront the fear, confusion and questions I've carried for years and turn them into something I'm truly proud of."

READ MORE: What We Already Know About the Masked Mystery Band President

If the album artwork looks familiar, there's a reason. It's actually a Eugène Delacroix painting, "The Battle of Poitiers," which hangs in the Louvre.

Pre-orders for Blood of Your Empire are currently being taken through the band's website.

President, Blood of Your Empire Artwork + Track Listing

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"Angel Wings"

"DOOM LOOP"

"dark heaven"

"Pink Noise"

"Mercy"

"Sleepwalker"

"Dionysus"

"This Will Divide Us"

"Hate Figure" (Feat. Ando San)

"White Devil"

President in 2026

Having already completed a support run on Bad Omens tour, President are ready to step up with their first-ever U.S. headline run this fall. The band will take out Cenobia and Showing Teeth.

Dates kick off Sept. 4 in Nashville and run through Oct. 14 in Dallas. A full listing of tour dates and ticketing information can be found through the band's website.

Revisit the biggest rock and metal stories of 2025, including the mysterious debut of President, below.