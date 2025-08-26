There has been an air of mystery surrounding the masked mystery band President since they arrived in early 2025, so let's take a closer look at what we do know about the upstart band with the big buzz.

Where Did President Come From?

The first taste of what would become President came in February 2025 with a carefully crafted campaign teasing the band. The group was essentially an unknown when their name popped up on the Download Festival bill. Coinciding with the Download reveal was a new trailer, website and social media that popped up overnight.

The 17-second video featured a red-hued room illuminated with the double cross logo that has become synonymous with the band. The camera then took the audience down a dark hallway to an open room where a masked figure was seen standing on an elevated stage under a skylight with a banner that read "President" that had fallen from above and was draped upon the stage and floor.

The entire clip also featured some haunting, tension-building keyboard-centric music without vocals.

The speculation on social media was immediate with fans on Reddit theorizing a Sleep Token connection due to both bands using the same website creator and supposedly sharing management.

Another early theory was that the double cross logo and spooky music might have ties to Deftones' Chino Moreno and his side group Crosses.

Who Do Fans Think Is the President Singer?

It was May before we got the official first song from President and pretty quickly fans latched on to a popular theory as to who the singer was. After hearing "In the Name of the Father," much of the speculation on social media centered on former Busted vocalist Charlie Simpson.

Though Busted mostly found fame in the U.K. as a pop-punk band, Simpson had shown a penchant for heavier music with his next band Fightstar. The vocalist also had appeared on the U.K. edition of The Masked Singer.

At the end of the video for President's second single "Fearless," the President figure was unmasked and the person behind the mask was not Simpson. But many fans have suggested this is a red herring meant to try to throw viewers off the idea that Simpson is the singer.

President, "in the Name of the Father"

Who Are the Members of President?

The band has gone to great lengths to keep the actual identities of President's members hidden. But an August interview with Metal Hammer revealed that each of the members actually do go by certain names.

President was initially envisioned as a solo project but eventually evolved into a full band. The frontman actually goes by the band namesake, President. He's joined by Heist (guitar), Protest (bass) and Vice (drums).

During the interview, President confirmed, "We’re never going to discuss or acknowledge our identities."

president members from fearless video YouTube: President (4) loading...

Why Do President Wear Masks?

Yes, there are plenty of masked bands out there in rock. But there is an actual reason why the members of President have kept their identities shrouded in mystery.

“When you’re institutionalized into something and you eventually get out of it, you end up wondering, ‘How much of this is what I think and how much is what I was told to think?’” President said to Metal Hammer.

“President is the perfect way for me to explore these feelings and not have it feel like ‘me’ who has the spotlight on them.”

What President Music Is Available + What's Coming?

As we previously stated, "In the Name of the Father" was the band's introductory track. It arrived in May. In early June, ahead of their Download performance, the band released the song "Fearless."

Their first performance at Download in June featured the aforementioned songs joined in a five-song setlist by "Dionysus," "RAGE" and "Destroy Me." Then, in July, President officially released their video for "RAGE."

At their first-ever headline show on July 30 in London, President also showcased their cover of Deftones' "Change (In the House of Flies)."

President, "Change (In the House of Flies) - Deftones Cover

President have revealed that their debut EP, titled King of Terrors, will be released on Sept. 26. It includes all five songs the band has been playing live plus a sixth song, "Conclave," that has yet to debut.

Pre-orders are being taken through the band's website.

Are President Religious?

With the first single being titled "In the Name of the Father," the question of whether President are a religious band is a fair one. President told Metal Hammer, "None of this is anti-religion. It’s baring the soul of the search for higher meaning. I was in a very dark place five years ago. I couldn’t write about it [in other projects] because I felt too vulnerable with it all; this project has allowed me to come out of that. It’s a massive journey of discovery.”

As "In the Name of the Father" was one of the first pieces of music President wrote, the singer confesses seeing fans embrace it as they have was a bit overwhelming.

“They were singing 'In The Name Of The Father' like they’d known it for 20 years,” he shared. “I started crying when I came offstage. It fucking broke me! I’d written that song before I’d really figured out how this was all going to fit together and play out. It was a note to myself, where I was and what I was going through.”

The singer confesses the idea of death has definitely impacted President's music, noting that the death of his uncle impacted what he was writing. "That was the first time I’d had someone die who was close to me when I wasn’t part of this religious thinking. It hit me really hard. So King of Terrors sums up the journey I’ve been on.”

What Tour Dates Do President Have Lined Up?

Part of the mystery surrounding President has been their lack of public presence.

The group debuted at Download in June, then played their first headline show in London in July. But it appears the band will ramp up their activity later this year after King of Terrors is issued.

They've announced their first two U.S. dates in New York and Los Angeles in December.

The group will then finish their 2025 with a trio of shows in Australia supporting Architects. That connection will then carry over into 2026 when they play their first extended touring opening for Architects in Europe in January and early February. There are also U.K. dates booked for April 2026 as well.

You can see all President tour dates and get ticketing information through the band's website.