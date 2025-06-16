SETLIST + VIDEO – Masked Mystery Band President Play First-Ever Show at Download 2025

President have checked off another first for their new 2025 administration, having performed their first concert (aka rally) at the Download Festival over the weekend.

There has been buzz circulating about the group since their name first appeared on the final Download Festival lineup confirmation. Shortly afterward, a promotional campaign started with bits of music and the reveal of a masked figure teasing their arrival about a month prior to the Download appearance.

Over the last month, the band has issued the songs "In the Name of the Father" and "Fearless," while speculation has been rampant that Busted and Fightstar vocalist Charlie Simpson is the man behind the mask, though the video for "Fearless" attempted to shift the attention away from that narrative.

What Did President Play at Their First Show at Download 2025?

Those wanting to see President's first show had to wait until the final day of Download, as the band performed inside the tented Dogtooth stage for their inaugural appearance.

Continuing to play up the President band name, the group walked out onto the stage to the sounds of a classic "I Like Ike" advertisement from the 1950s. Much like their videos, the lead singer dressed up with his black suit, white gloves and President mask that remained throughout while the other musicians onstage all appeared in black with pull over masks disguising their faces. The lone stage prop was a podium at center stage with the red neon double cross emblem that has been part of their promotional campaign.

As this is the band's first ever show, all songs were essentially the live debut, but two of their five-song set had previously been revealed through the band's videos. Fittingly, "Fearless" and "In the Name of the Father" bookended the performance and had fans singing triumphantly along during the show.

According to Setlist.fm, the titles of the three other songs were "Dionysus," "Rage" and "Destroy Me." All three fit well within what we've come to learn about President's sound so far.

READ MORE: The 'Big 4' of Masked Rock + Metal Bands

"Dionysus" serves up a more melodic chorus before a furiously heavy finish with their crushing guitars. "Rage" opened with recitation of Dylan Thomas' "Do Not Go Gentle Into That Good Night" poem before delivering a more electro-sounding track with emphasis on the drumming. Meanwhile, "Destroy Me" played with that quiet-loud dynamic with sung verses and screaming chorus.

The show came to a close with "In the Name of the Father," with the crowd audibly singing along and a positive response to conclude the show as chants of "President" rang throughout the audience with the singer raising his hands to the sky before walking offstage.

Fan-shot video of the performance and the full setlist from their Download debut can be seen below. The group is next scheduled to play July 30 at The Garage in London.

President Setlist - June 15, 2025 - Castle Donington at Donington Park, England (per Setlist.fm)

1. "Fearless"

2. "Dionysus"

3. "Rage"

4. "Destroy Me"

5. "In the Name of the Father"

President, "Fearless" (Live Debut at 2025 Download Festival)

President, "Destroy Me" (2025 Download Festival)

President, "In the Name of the Father" (Live Debut at 2025 Download Festival)

President Fan-Shot Performance of 2025 Download Festival Set