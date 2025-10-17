The 11 Biggest Rock + Metal Tours Announced for 2026 (So Far)

These are the biggest rock and metal tours that have been announced for 2026 so far.

We're nearing the end of 2025 and while there are still a lot of concerts left to attend this year, it's time to start thinking about which bands you want to see next year. Plenty of artists have already planned tours that go through spring, summer and even the fall.

Normally, we publish a tour guide at the start of every calendar year and update it on a weekly basis as more are announced. But since so many big bands already have tours mapped out for next year, we figured we'd get a head start so you can plan accordingly.

We'll update this guide periodically as well so you don't miss out on any big ones.

Metallica's M72 World Tour will continue on through 2026, as will My Chemical Romance's The Black Parade celebrations. System of a Down, who played quite a lot of shows in 2025, are taking Queens of the Stone Age and Acid Bath out for a trek during the late spring and early summer.

Perhaps the biggest of them all is Rush's reunion tour with new drummer Anika Nilles.

Underneath each artist photo, we listed their most current tour dates, which other artists will support them on the trek and a link to purchase tickets.

Not all of these tours are happening in North America, so you'll want to double check that they're hitting a geographical location near you.

Keep reading to see some of the biggest rock and metal tours happening in 2026.

