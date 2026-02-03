90 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced The Last 5 Weeks (Dec. 26, 2025 – Jan. 29, 2026)
Have you kept up with all 90 new rock and metal tour announcements over the past five weeks? We don't think you have, but that's okay — we've got you covered!
We're going back all the way to the final week of December and through the last Friday of January. With 90s new tours on deck, we've truly lost count of just how many bands that is with tour packages often featuring three to five bands, sometimes even more.
Besides just trying to keep up with it all, the other challenging part of all this is picking and choosing which concerts to go to. Clearly, the amount of options feel just about endless, especially when thinking about all of the 2026 tours that were already getting announced in the final months of 2025.
We won't leave you in suspense any longer. Below, you can scroll through the tour announcements made throughout the aforementioned weeks. We've provided ticket links to because it's just one more way we can make your life easier.
DEC. 26, 2025 - JAN. 8, 2026
A Good Rogering
Tour Dates: Jan. 16 - Feb. 1
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
A Wilhelm Scream
Tour Dates: Feb. 19 - March 1
Support Acts: Death by Stereo, Doomsday
Ticketing Info
Crowbar / Eyehategod
Tour Dates: March 19 - April 18
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Emmalee Rainbow
Tour Dates: Jan. 9 - 23
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
David Lee Roth
Tour Dates: April 16 - Aug. 7
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Seahaven
Tour Dates: Jan. 21 - Feb. 12
Support Acts: Commoner, Flycatcher
Notes: Winter Forever 15th anniversary.
Ticketing Info
Spite
Tour Dates: May 29 - June 27
Support Acts: Emmure, Psycho-Frame, Reverent
Ticketing Info
Sweet Pill
Tour Dates: March 13 - April 17
Support Acts: Heart to Gold, Spaced, Stereosity
Ticketing Info
Young Fresh Fellows
Tour Dates: April 9 - 12
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
JAN. 9 - 15, 2026
311
Tour Dates: Jan. 23 - Aug. 1
Support Acts: Tunnel Vision
Ticketing Info
The Academy Is
Tour Dates: April 10 - May 9
Support Acts: None Listed
Notes: 20th Anniversary Tour
Ticketing Info
Avatar
Tour Dates: April 16 - May 20
Support Acts: Fleshgod Apocalypse, Frozen Soul
Ticketing Info
Behemoth
Tour Dates: April 14 - May 21
Support Acts: Deicide, Rotting Christ, Immolation
Ticketing Info
The Black Dahlia Murder
Tour Dates: April 2 - May 2
Support Acts: The Acacia Strain, Disembodied Tyrant, Corpse Pile
Ticketing Info
Bush
Tour Dates: April 7 - May 16
Support Acts: Mammoth, James and the Cold Gun
Ticketing Info
Cancer Bats
Tour Dates: April 3 - 25
Support Acts: Anciients, Teeth and Chastity
Notes: Birthing the Giants 20th Anniversary.
Ticketing Info
Fishbone
Tour Dates: April 9 - May 9
Support Acts: None Listed
Notes: In Your Face 40th Anniversary
Ticketing Info
Five Finger Death Punch
Tour Dates: July 20 - Oct. 23
Support Acts: Cody Jinks, Eva Under Fire
Notes: 20th Anniversary Tour
Ticketing Info
Flea and the Honora Band
Tour Dates: May 7 - 16
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Sammy Hagar
Tour Dates: June 13 - 27
Support Acts: Rick Springfield
Ticketing Info
Hail the Sun
Tour Dates: April 2 - May 7
Support Acts: Foxy Shazam, Lady Radiator, Makari, Mella, Resilia
Ticketing Info
Illumina A.D / RoZY / Deep Within
Tour Dates: Feb. 20 - March 1
Support Acts: Band will alternate headlining.
Ticketing Info
Tom Keifer Band
Tour Dates: May 2 - Aug. 1
Support Acts: John Corabi, Buckcherry, L.A. Guns, Lita Ford
Ticketing Info
Lords of Acid
Tour Dates: April 25 - May 31
Support Acts: Dead on a Sunday, Princess Superstar, Tony and the Kiki, MZ Neon
Ticketing Info
John Mellencamp
Tour Dates: July 10 - Aug. 12
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Memorials
Tour Dates: May 7 - 17
Support Acts: Holy Fuck
Ticketing Info
Pavement
Tour Dates: July 17 - 27
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Raven
Tour Dates: March 18 - May 3
Support Acts: Slackjaw
Ticketing Info
Soul Blind
Tour Dates: April 14 - May 10
Support Acts: Split Chain, Downward, Dream Fatigue
Ticketing Info
Temple of Love
Tour Dates: Jan. 30 - Feb. 14
Support Acts:
Ticketing Info
They Might Be Giants
Tour Dates: April 17 - June 6
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
The Third Mind
Tour Dates: March 12 - 21
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Vicious Rumors
Tour Dates: Feb. 25 - March 29; Sept. 12 - 18
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Rob Zombie / Marilyn Manson
Tour Dates: Aug. 20 - Sept. 20
Support Acts: The Hu, Orgy
Ticketing Info
JAN. 16 - 22, 2026
Afghan Whigs
Tour Dates: April 25 - May 24
Support Acts: Mercury Rev
Notes: 40th Anniversary Tour
Ticketing Info
Alpha Wolf
Tour Dates: May 6 - June 6
Support Acts: Gideon, Mugshot, Resolve
Ticketing Info
Tori Amos
Tour Dates: July 7 - Sept. 2
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Architects
Tour Dates: April 28 - June 27
Support Acts: Holywatr
Ticketing Info
Baroness
Tour Dates: March 6 - 8
Support Acts: Acid Bath
Ticketing Info
Blues Traveler/Gin Blossoms
Tour Dates: July 6 - Sept. 19
Support Acts: Spin Doctors
Ticketing Info
Chameleons
Tour Dates: April 7 - May 2
Support Acts: The Veldt
Ticketing Info
Claypool Gold
Tour Dates: May 20 - July 4
Notes: Primus, Claypool Lennon Delirium, The Frog Brigade will all play the Claypool Gold tour
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Corrosion of Conformity
Tour Dates: April 7 - May 16
Support Acts: Whores, Crobot
Ticketing Info
Daisy Grenade
Tour Dates: May 19 - June 19
Support Acts: Vienna Vienna
Ticketing Info
Dark Tranquility / Soen
Tour Dates: March 27 - April 25
Support Acts: Persefone
Ticketing Info
Dogma
Tour Dates: March 15 - April 3
Support Acts: Frayle
Ticketing Info
Fit for a King
Tour Dates: May 1 - 31
Support Acts: Invent Animate, Ten.56, Acres
Ticketing Info
Fleshwater
Tour Dates: April 2 - May 10
Support Acts: Julie, Midrift
Ticketing Info
Fozzy
Tour Dates: May 7 - 16
Support Acts: Flaw, Spineshank, Who on Earth
Ticketing Info
In Flames
Tour Dates: May 9 - 16
Support Acts: Thrown, Distant, Upon Stone
Ticketing Info
Kaleo
Tour Dates: June 27 - Aug. 8
Support Acts: Dawes, Darren Kiely, Elle King
Notes: 10 Year Anniversary of A/B
Ticketing Info
Lord Huron
Tour Dates: June 2 - July 21
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Lorna Shore
Tour Dates: April 17 - May 22
Support Acts: Paleface Swiss, Signs of the Swarm
Ticketing Info
Men At Work
Tour Dates: July 16 - Aug. 20
Support Acts: Toad the Wet Sprocket, Shonen Knife
Ticketing Info
Nailed Shut MA
Tour Dates: March 5 - 15
Support Acts: Godseyes
Ticketing Info
Pallbearer
Tour Dates: Feb. 19 - April 23
Support Acts: Knoll
Notes: Performing Foundations of Burden in full.
Ticketing Info
Poison the Well
Tour Dates: April 2 - May 17
Support Acts: Balmora, Spy, The Armed, The Barbarians of California
Ticketing Info
Radian
Tour Dates: Feb. 28 - March 18
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Sepultura
Tour Dates: April 29 - May 29
Support Acts: Exodus, Biohazard, Tribal Glaze
Ticketing Info
Sevendust
Tour Dates: April 16 - May 21
Support Acts: Atreyu, Fire From the Gods, American Adrenaline
Ticketing Info
Shallow Side
Tour Dates: Jan. 22 - Feb. 7; March 13-15
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Static-X
Tour Dates: May 8 - 15; July 16 - 17; Aug. 4 - 9
Support Acts: Dope
Ticketing Info
Steel Panther
Tour Dates: March 18 - April 5
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Sugar
Tour Dates: May 2 - 4; Aug. 11 - Oct. 24
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Trauma Ray
Tour Dates: April 10 - May 16
Support Acts: Her New Knife, Knifeplay, Keep, Money
Ticketing Info
Thursday
Tour Dates: April 1 - 30
Notes: Celebrating the 20th Anniversary of A City By the Light Divided and the 25th Anniversary of Full Collapse.
Support Acts: Chris Conley
Ticketing Info
JAN. 23 - 29, 2026
Against the Current
Tour Dates: March 18-20
Support Acts: None Listed
Notes: 15 Year Anniversary Shows
Ticketing Info
Bikini Kill
Tour Dates: Sept. 6 - 25
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
The Black Crowes
Tour Dates: May 17 - Aug. 20
Support Acts: Whiskey Myers, Southall
Ticketing Info
Black Veil Brides
Tour Dates: April 26 - May 30
Support Acts: From Ashes to New, TX2, As December Falls
Ticketing Info
Blackwater Holylight
Tour Dates: Feb. 13 - March 21
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Alice Cooper
Tour Dates: April 14 - May 9
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Culture Wars
Tour Dates: May 14 - 31
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Cryptopsy
Tour Dates: April 30 - May 28
Support Acts: Necrot, Fulci, Blood Monolith
Notes: Decibel Magazine Tour, 30th Anniversary of None So Vile
Ticketing Info
Dave Matthews Band
Tour Dates: May 8 - Sept. 6
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Death Cab for Cutie
Tour Dates: July 10 - Aug. 7
Support Acts: Jay Som, Japanese Breakfast, Nation of Language
Ticketing Info
Thomas Dolby
Tour Dates: April 14 - 21
Support Acts: Gail Ann Dorsey
Ticketing Info
Friendship Commanders / Temptress
Tour Dates: Feb. 18 - April 10
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Goose
Tour Dates: March 28 - April 25; June 13 - Aug. 29
Support Acts: Julian Lage, The Disco Biscuits, Moe., Greensky Bluegrass, Buffalo Traffic Jam
Ticketing Info
The Last Ten Seconds of Life
Tour Dates:
Support Acts: Traitors, Nailed Shut, The Crimson Armada, Flesh Prison
Ticketing Info
Napalm Death
Tour Dates: May 7 - June 14
Support Acts: Primitive Man, Deadguy
Ticketing Info
Obituary
Tour Dates: March 19 - 29
Support Acts: Castrator, Intoxicated
Ticketing Info
Onslaught / Warlord
Tour Dates: March 18 - April 12
Support Acts: New Skeletal Faces
Notes: Onslaught will salute their The Force From Hell album, while Warlord is playing a Deliver Us set.
Ticketing Info
Scream at the Sky
Tour Dates: Feb. 17 - March 6
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Spoon / The Beths
Tour Dates: June 21 - July 1
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Tour Dates: April 14 - Oct. 27
Support Acts: Lukas Nelson, JJ Grey & Mofro, Molly Tuttle
Ticketing Info
Weedeater
Tour Dates: March 30 - April 27
Support Acts: Conan
Ticketing Info
Whitechapel
Tour Dates: March 30 - May 14
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Wilco
Tour Dates: April 23 - May 8
Support Acts:
Notes: "An Evening With" shows featuring two sets from the band with an intermission.
Ticketing Info
Witch Club Satan
Tour Dates: May 27 - June 16
Support Acts: Penelope Trappes, Patriarchy
Ticketing Info
