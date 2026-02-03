Have you kept up with all 90 new rock and metal tour announcements over the past five weeks? We don't think you have, but that's okay — we've got you covered!

We're going back all the way to the final week of December and through the last Friday of January. With 90s new tours on deck, we've truly lost count of just how many bands that is with tour packages often featuring three to five bands, sometimes even more.

READ MORE: 2026 Hard Rock + Metal Album Release Calendar

Besides just trying to keep up with it all, the other challenging part of all this is picking and choosing which concerts to go to. Clearly, the amount of options feel just about endless, especially when thinking about all of the 2026 tours that were already getting announced in the final months of 2025.

We won't leave you in suspense any longer. Below, you can scroll through the tour announcements made throughout the aforementioned weeks. We've provided ticket links to because it's just one more way we can make your life easier.

DEC. 26, 2025 - JAN. 8, 2026

A Good Rogering

a good rogering in 2026 Stacey Lovett loading...

Tour Dates: Jan. 16 - Feb. 1

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

a wilhelm scream in 2026 photos by Joey Senft loading...

Tour Dates: Feb. 19 - March 1

Support Acts: Death by Stereo, Doomsday

Ticketing Info

crowbar in 2025 Photo by Justin Reich loading...

Tour Dates: March 19 - April 18

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Emmalee Rainbow

emmalee rainbow in 2026 Photo by Molly Jackson loading...

Tour Dates: Jan. 9 - 23

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

david lee roth in 2020. Kevin Winter, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: April 16 - Aug. 7

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

READ MORE: 31 Rock + Metal Albums Turning 40 in 2026

Seahaven

seahaven in 2026 Earshot Media loading...

Tour Dates: Jan. 21 - Feb. 12

Support Acts: Commoner, Flycatcher

Notes: Winter Forever 15th anniversary.

Ticketing Info

spite in 2026 PHOTO CREDIT: Olivia Bastone loading...

Tour Dates: May 29 - June 27

Support Acts: Emmure, Psycho-Frame, Reverent

Ticketing Info

Sweet Pill

sweet pill in 2026 Credit: Mitchell Wojcik loading...

Tour Dates: March 13 - April 17

Support Acts: Heart to Gold, Spaced, Stereosity

Ticketing Info

Young Fresh Fellows

young fresh fellows in 2026 Photo Credit: Marty Perez loading...

Tour Dates: April 9 - 12

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

JAN. 9 - 15, 2026

311 in 2025 Big Splash PR loading...

Tour Dates: Jan. 23 - Aug. 1

Support Acts: Tunnel Vision

Ticketing Info

the academy is in 2026 Surrender Records / Photo Credit: Jonathan Weber loading...

Tour Dates: April 10 - May 9

Support Acts: None Listed

Notes: 20th Anniversary Tour

Ticketing Info

avatar in 2026 Photo Credit: Johan Carlén loading...

Tour Dates: April 16 - May 20

Support Acts: Fleshgod Apocalypse, Frozen Soul

Ticketing Info

behemoth in 2026 Phtoto Credit: Sylwia Makris + Christian Martin Weiss loading...

Tour Dates: April 14 - May 21

Support Acts: Deicide, Rotting Christ, Immolation

Ticketing Info

brian eschebach of the black dahlia murder and the black dahlia murder spring fling 2026 tour admat Miikka Skaffari, Getty Images / Metal Blade loading...

Tour Dates: April 2 - May 2

Support Acts: The Acacia Strain, Disembodied Tyrant, Corpse Pile

Ticketing Info

bush in 2026 Photo credit: Chapman Baehler loading...

Tour Dates: April 7 - May 16

Support Acts: Mammoth, James and the Cold Gun

Ticketing Info

cancer bats in 2023 Dale MacMillan, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: April 3 - 25

Support Acts: Anciients, Teeth and Chastity

Notes: Birthing the Giants 20th Anniversary.

Ticketing Info

fishbone in 2026 Matt Dessner loading...

Tour Dates: April 9 - May 9

Support Acts: None Listed

Notes: In Your Face 40th Anniversary

Ticketing Info

five finger death punch Chad Martel loading...

Tour Dates: July 20 - Oct. 23

Support Acts: Cody Jinks, Eva Under Fire

Notes: 20th Anniversary Tour

Ticketing Info

READ MORE: Five Finger Death Punch's Zoltan Bathory Selling Massive $28 Million Castle

flea in 2026 Photo by Gus Van Sant loading...

Tour Dates: May 7 - 16

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

sammy hagar in 2026 Rob Shanahan loading...

Tour Dates: June 13 - 27

Support Acts: Rick Springfield

Ticketing Info

hail the sun in 2026 Credit: Alexander Bemis loading...

Tour Dates: April 2 - May 7

Support Acts: Foxy Shazam, Lady Radiator, Makari, Mella, Resilia

Ticketing Info

Illumina A.D / RoZY / Deep Within

lllumina ad in 2026 MDPR loading...

Tour Dates: Feb. 20 - March 1

Support Acts: Band will alternate headlining.

Ticketing Info

tom keifer in 2015 Scott Dudelson, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: May 2 - Aug. 1

Support Acts: John Corabi, Buckcherry, L.A. Guns, Lita Ford

Ticketing Info

Lords of Acid

lords of acid 2026 tour admat SRO PR loading...

Tour Dates: April 25 - May 31

Support Acts: Dead on a Sunday, Princess Superstar, Tony and the Kiki, MZ Neon

Ticketing Info

john mellencamp in 2025 Timothy Norris, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: July 10 - Aug. 12

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Memorials

memorials in 2026 Photo by David Masters loading...

Tour Dates: May 7 - 17

Support Acts: Holy Fuck

Ticketing Info

Pavement

stephen malkmus of pavement in 2025 Amy E. Price, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: July 17 - 27

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

john gallagher of raven in 2024 Elise Roymans, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: March 18 - May 3

Support Acts: Slackjaw

Ticketing Info

Soul Blind

soul blind in 2026 Photo by Justin Pietropaoli loading...

Tour Dates: April 14 - May 10

Support Acts: Split Chain, Downward, Dream Fatigue

Ticketing Info

Temple of Love

temple of love 2026 tour admat Action! Public Relations loading...

Tour Dates: Jan. 30 - Feb. 14

Support Acts:

Ticketing Info

they might be giants in 2026 Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez loading...

Tour Dates: April 17 - June 6

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

The Third Mind

the third mind in 2026 Photo credit: Craig Parker Adams loading...

Tour Dates: March 12 - 21

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Vicious Rumors

vicious rumors in 2026 Atom Splitter PR loading...

Tour Dates: Feb. 25 - March 29; Sept. 12 - 18

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

rob zombie marilyn manson 2026 tour flyer Live Nation / Steve Jennings, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: Aug. 20 - Sept. 20

Support Acts: The Hu, Orgy

Ticketing Info

JAN. 16 - 22, 2026

greg dulli of afghan whigs in 2015 Jordi Vidal/Redferns, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: April 25 - May 24

Support Acts: Mercury Rev

Notes: 40th Anniversary Tour

Ticketing Info

alpha wolf in 2025 Atom Splitter PR loading...

Tour Dates: May 6 - June 6

Support Acts: Gideon, Mugshot, Resolve

Ticketing Info

tori amos in 2026 Photo Credit: Kasia Wozniak loading...

Tour Dates: July 7 - Sept. 2

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

architects in 2026 Ed Mason loading...

Tour Dates: April 28 - June 27

Support Acts: Holywatr

Ticketing Info

john baizley of baroness in 2022 Miikka Skaffari/Redferns, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: March 6 - 8

Support Acts: Acid Bath

Ticketing Info

blues traveler gin blossoms 2025 Credit: Graham Fielder / Credit: David “Doc” Abbott loading...

Tour Dates: July 6 - Sept. 19

Support Acts: Spin Doctors

Ticketing Info

chameleons in 2026 Photo credit: Helen Millington loading...

Tour Dates: April 7 - May 2

Support Acts: The Veldt

Ticketing Info

les claypool and sean lennon in 2026 Prospect PR loading...

Tour Dates: May 20 - July 4

Notes: Primus, Claypool Lennon Delirium, The Frog Brigade will all play the Claypool Gold tour

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

corrosion of conformity in 2026 Photo by Danin Drahos loading...

Tour Dates: April 7 - May 16

Support Acts: Whores, Crobot

Ticketing Info

Daisy Grenade

daisy grenade in 2026 PRESS PHOTO CREDIT: JAMIE RICE loading...

Tour Dates: May 19 - June 19

Support Acts: Vienna Vienna

Ticketing Info

mikael stanne of dark tranquility in 2024 Miikka Skaffari, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: March 27 - April 25

Support Acts: Persefone

Ticketing Info

Dogma

dogma in 2026 MNRK Heavy loading...

Tour Dates: March 15 - April 3

Support Acts: Frayle

Ticketing Info

fit for a king in 2025 PHOTO CREDIT: Jonathan Weiner loading...

Tour Dates: May 1 - 31

Support Acts: Invent Animate, Ten.56, Acres

Ticketing Info

Fleshwater

fleshwater 2026 Photo by Akash Wadhwan loading...

Tour Dates: April 2 - May 10

Support Acts: Julie, Midrift

Ticketing Info

fozzy in 2026 Beyond the Access PR loading...

Tour Dates: May 7 - 16

Support Acts: Flaw, Spineshank, Who on Earth

Ticketing Info

in flames, anders friden Mariano Regidor/Redferns, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: May 9 - 16

Support Acts: Thrown, Distant, Upon Stone

Ticketing Info

kaleo in 2026 Photo credit: Justin Pagano / @thecontentgod loading...

Tour Dates: June 27 - Aug. 8

Support Acts: Dawes, Darren Kiely, Elle King

Notes: 10 Year Anniversary of A/B

Ticketing Info

Lord Huron

lord huron in 2026 Cole Silberman loading...

Tour Dates: June 2 - July 21

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

lorna shore 2026 Photo by Chance Visuals loading...

Tour Dates: April 17 - May 22

Support Acts: Paleface Swiss, Signs of the Swarm

Ticketing Info

Men At Work

men at work in 2026 James Douglas Cooper loading...

Tour Dates: July 16 - Aug. 20

Support Acts: Toad the Wet Sprocket, Shonen Knife

Ticketing Info

Nailed Shut MA

nailed shut ma in 2026 Atom Splitter PR loading...

Tour Dates: March 5 - 15

Support Acts: Godseyes

Ticketing Info

pallbearer in 2026 Photo by Dan Almasy loading...

Tour Dates: Feb. 19 - April 23

Support Acts: Knoll

Notes: Performing Foundations of Burden in full.

Ticketing Info

poison the well 2026 PHOTO: Sarai Kelley @photosbysarai loading...

Tour Dates: April 2 - May 17

Support Acts: Balmora, Spy, The Armed, The Barbarians of California

Ticketing Info

Radian

radian in 2026 photos by Mike Burns loading...

Tour Dates: Feb. 28 - March 18

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

sepulturas derrick green Wagner Meier, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: April 29 - May 29

Support Acts: Exodus, Biohazard, Tribal Glaze

Ticketing Info

READ MORE: Sepultura Albums Ranked

sevendust in 2026 (Photo Credit: Chuck Brueckmann loading...

Tour Dates: April 16 - May 21

Support Acts: Atreyu, Fire From the Gods, American Adrenaline

Ticketing Info

shallow side in 2026 Thermal Press loading...

Tour Dates: Jan. 22 - Feb. 7; March 13-15

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

static-x in 2023 Jeremy Saffer loading...

Tour Dates: May 8 - 15; July 16 - 17; Aug. 4 - 9

Support Acts: Dope

Ticketing Info

steel panther Photo Credit: David Jackson loading...

Tour Dates: March 18 - April 5

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

sugar in 2026 Beau Sorenson loading...

Tour Dates: May 2 - 4; Aug. 11 - Oct. 24

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Trauma Ray

trauma ray in 2026 photo by Erasmo Viera loading...

Tour Dates: April 10 - May 16

Support Acts: Her New Knife, Knifeplay, Keep, Money

Ticketing Info

Geoff Rickly performs onstage with Thursday during Riot Fest Denver in 2016. Tim Mosenfelder, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: April 1 - 30

Notes: Celebrating the 20th Anniversary of A City By the Light Divided and the 25th Anniversary of Full Collapse.

Support Acts: Chris Conley

Ticketing Info

JAN. 23 - 29, 2026

Against the Current

against the current in 2026 Good as Gold Group loading...

Tour Dates: March 18-20

Support Acts: None Listed

Notes: 15 Year Anniversary Shows

Ticketing Info

bikini kills in 2026 Photo Credit: Lance Bangs loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 6 - 25

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

the black crowes in 2026 Photo Credit: Errol Colandro loading...

Tour Dates: May 17 - Aug. 20

Support Acts: Whiskey Myers, Southall

Ticketing Info

black veil brides in 2026 Photo Credit: Jonathan Weiner loading...

Tour Dates: April 26 - May 30

Support Acts: From Ashes to New, TX2, As December Falls

Ticketing Info

blackwater holylight in 2026 Credit: Candice Lawler loading...

Tour Dates: Feb. 13 - March 21

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

alice cooper in 2023 Bryan Steffy, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: April 14 - May 9

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Culture Wars

culture wars in 2026 Photo by Eliot Lee loading...

Tour Dates: May 14 - 31

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

cryptopsy in 2025 Maciej Pieloch loading...

Tour Dates: April 30 - May 28

Support Acts: Necrot, Fulci, Blood Monolith

Notes: Decibel Magazine Tour, 30th Anniversary of None So Vile

Ticketing Info

dave matthews band Photo credit: Sanjay Suchak loading...

Tour Dates: May 8 - Sept. 6

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

death cab for cutie in 2026 Photo Credit: Jimmy Fontaine loading...

Tour Dates: July 10 - Aug. 7

Support Acts: Jay Som, Japanese Breakfast, Nation of Language

Ticketing Info

Thomas Dolby

thomas dolby in 2026 Kathleen B loading...

Tour Dates: April 14 - 21

Support Acts: Gail Ann Dorsey

Ticketing Info

Friendship Commanders / Temptress

friendship commenders in 2026 All Noir loading...

Tour Dates: Feb. 18 - April 10

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

READ MORE: The Rock + Metal Bands Touring in 2026 — Tour Guide

Goose

goose in 2026 Photo Credit: Juliana Bernstein loading...

Tour Dates: March 28 - April 25; June 13 - Aug. 29

Support Acts: Julian Lage, The Disco Biscuits, Moe., Greensky Bluegrass, Buffalo Traffic Jam

Ticketing Info

the last ten seconds of life in 2026 Photo by Adam Zaspel loading...

Tour Dates:

Support Acts: Traitors, Nailed Shut, The Crimson Armada, Flesh Prison

Ticketing Info

napalm death in 2026 photo credit: Jelena Jakovljevic loading...

Tour Dates: May 7 - June 14

Support Acts: Primitive Man, Deadguy

Ticketing Info

obituary at sonic temple 2025 Danny Wimmer Presents / @JMulka loading...

Tour Dates: March 19 - 29

Support Acts: Castrator, Intoxicated

Ticketing Info

Onslaught / Warlord

onslaught in 2026 Reigning Phoenix Music loading...

Tour Dates: March 18 - April 12

Support Acts: New Skeletal Faces

Notes: Onslaught will salute their The Force From Hell album, while Warlord is playing a Deliver Us set.

Ticketing Info

Scream at the Sky

scream at the sky in 2026 TAG Publicity loading...

Tour Dates: Feb. 17 - March 6

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Spoon / The Beths

spoon and the beths Oliver Halfin / Frances Carter loading...

Tour Dates: June 21 - July 1

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Tedeschi Trucks Band

tedeschi trucks band in 2026 Photo Credit: Chapman Baehler loading...

Tour Dates: April 14 - Oct. 27

Support Acts: Lukas Nelson, JJ Grey & Mofro, Molly Tuttle

Ticketing Info

weedeater in 2025 Photo by Bryan Greenberg loading...

Tour Dates: March 30 - April 27

Support Acts: Conan

Ticketing Info

whitechapel in 2026 Photo by Alex Morgan loading...

Tour Dates: March 30 - May 14

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Wilco

jeff tweedy of wilco in 2013 Jason Merritt, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: April 23 - May 8

Support Acts:

Notes: "An Evening With" shows featuring two sets from the band with an intermission.

Ticketing Info

Witch Club Satan

witch club satan in 2026 Photo Credit: Stian Andersen loading...

Tour Dates: May 27 - June 16

Support Acts: Penelope Trappes, Patriarchy

Ticketing Info

Now, get caught up on a bunch of rock and metal festivals happening this year!