90 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced The Last 5 Weeks (Dec. 26, 2025 &#8211; Jan. 29, 2026)

90 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced The Last 5 Weeks (Dec. 26, 2025 – Jan. 29, 2026)

Per Ole Hagen, Getty Images / Live Nation / Steve Jennings, WireImage/Getty Images / Wagner Meier, Getty Images /

Have you kept up with all 90 new rock and metal tour announcements over the past five weeks? We don't think you have, but that's okay — we've got you covered!

We're going back all the way to the final week of December and through the last Friday of January. With 90s new tours on deck, we've truly lost count of just how many bands that is with tour packages often featuring three to five bands, sometimes even more.

READ MORE: 2026 Hard Rock + Metal Album Release Calendar

Besides just trying to keep up with it all, the other challenging part of all this is picking and choosing which concerts to go to. Clearly, the amount of options feel just about endless, especially when thinking about all of the 2026 tours that were already getting announced in the final months of 2025.

We won't leave you in suspense any longer. Below, you can scroll through the tour announcements made throughout the aforementioned weeks. We've provided ticket links to because it's just one more way we can make your life easier.

DEC. 26, 2025 - JAN. 8, 2026

A Good Rogering

Stacey Lovett
loading...

Tour Dates: Jan. 16 - Feb. 1
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

A Wilhelm Scream

photos by Joey Senft
loading...

Tour Dates: Feb. 19 - March 1
Support Acts: Death by Stereo, Doomsday
Ticketing Info

Crowbar / Eyehategod

Photo by Justin Reich
loading...

Tour Dates: March 19 - April 18
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Emmalee Rainbow

Photo by Molly Jackson
loading...

Tour Dates: Jan. 9 - 23
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

David Lee Roth

Kevin Winter, Getty Images
loading...

Tour Dates: April 16 - Aug. 7
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

READ MORE: 31 Rock + Metal Albums Turning 40 in 2026

Seahaven

Earshot Media
loading...

Tour Dates: Jan. 21 - Feb. 12
Support Acts: Commoner, Flycatcher
Notes: Winter Forever 15th anniversary.
Ticketing Info

Spite

PHOTO CREDIT: Olivia Bastone
loading...

Tour Dates: May 29 - June 27
Support Acts: Emmure, Psycho-Frame, Reverent
Ticketing Info

Sweet Pill

Credit: Mitchell Wojcik
loading...

Tour Dates: March 13 - April 17
Support Acts: Heart to Gold, Spaced, Stereosity
Ticketing Info

Young Fresh Fellows

Photo Credit: Marty Perez
loading...

Tour Dates: April 9 - 12
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

JAN. 9 - 15, 2026

311

Big Splash PR
loading...

Tour Dates: Jan. 23 - Aug. 1
Support Acts: Tunnel Vision
Ticketing Info

The Academy Is

Surrender Records / Photo Credit: Jonathan Weber
loading...

Tour Dates: April 10 - May 9
Support Acts: None Listed
Notes: 20th Anniversary Tour
Ticketing Info

Avatar

Photo Credit: Johan Carlén
loading...

Tour Dates: April 16 - May 20
Support Acts: Fleshgod Apocalypse, Frozen Soul
Ticketing Info

Behemoth

Phtoto Credit: Sylwia Makris + Christian Martin Weiss
loading...

Tour Dates: April 14 - May 21
Support Acts: Deicide, Rotting Christ, Immolation
Ticketing Info

The Black Dahlia Murder

Miikka Skaffari, Getty Images / Metal Blade
loading...

Tour Dates: April 2 - May 2
Support Acts: The Acacia Strain, Disembodied Tyrant, Corpse Pile
Ticketing Info

Bush

Photo credit: Chapman Baehler
loading...

Tour Dates: April 7 - May 16
Support Acts: Mammoth, James and the Cold Gun
Ticketing Info

Cancer Bats

Dale MacMillan, Getty Images
loading...

Tour Dates: April 3 - 25
Support Acts: Anciients, Teeth and Chastity
Notes: Birthing the Giants 20th Anniversary.
Ticketing Info

Fishbone

Matt Dessner
loading...

Tour Dates: April 9 - May 9
Support Acts: None Listed
Notes: In Your Face 40th Anniversary
Ticketing Info

Five Finger Death Punch

Chad Martel
loading...

Tour Dates: July 20 - Oct. 23
Support Acts: Cody Jinks, Eva Under Fire
Notes: 20th Anniversary Tour
Ticketing Info

READ MORE: Five Finger Death Punch's Zoltan Bathory Selling Massive $28 Million Castle

Flea and the Honora Band

Photo by Gus Van Sant
loading...

Tour Dates: May 7 - 16
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Sammy Hagar

Rob Shanahan
loading...

Tour Dates: June 13 - 27
Support Acts: Rick Springfield
Ticketing Info

Hail the Sun

Credit: Alexander Bemis
loading...

Tour Dates: April 2 - May 7
Support Acts: Foxy Shazam, Lady Radiator, Makari, Mella, Resilia
Ticketing Info

Illumina A.D / RoZY / Deep Within

MDPR
loading...

Tour Dates: Feb. 20 - March 1
Support Acts: Band will alternate headlining.
Ticketing Info

Tom Keifer Band

Scott Dudelson, Getty Images
loading...

Tour Dates: May 2 - Aug. 1
Support Acts: John Corabi, Buckcherry, L.A. Guns, Lita Ford
Ticketing Info

Lords of Acid

SRO PR
loading...

Tour Dates: April 25 - May 31
Support Acts: Dead on a Sunday, Princess Superstar, Tony and the Kiki, MZ Neon
Ticketing Info

John Mellencamp

Timothy Norris, Getty Images
loading...

Tour Dates: July 10 - Aug. 12
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Memorials

Photo by David Masters
loading...

Tour Dates: May 7 - 17
Support Acts: Holy Fuck
Ticketing Info

Pavement

Amy E. Price, Getty Images
loading...

Tour Dates: July 17 - 27
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Raven

Elise Roymans, Getty Images
loading...

Tour Dates: March 18 - May 3
Support Acts: Slackjaw
Ticketing Info

Soul Blind

Photo by Justin Pietropaoli
loading...

Tour Dates: April 14 - May 10
Support Acts: Split Chain, Downward, Dream Fatigue
Ticketing Info

Temple of Love

Action! Public Relations
loading...

Tour Dates: Jan. 30 - Feb. 14
Support Acts:
Ticketing Info

They Might Be Giants

Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez
loading...

Tour Dates: April 17 - June 6
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

The Third Mind

Photo credit: Craig Parker Adams
loading...

Tour Dates: March 12 - 21
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Vicious Rumors

Atom Splitter PR
loading...

Tour Dates: Feb. 25 - March 29; Sept. 12 - 18
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Rob Zombie / Marilyn Manson

Live Nation / Steve Jennings, Getty Images
loading...

Tour Dates: Aug. 20 - Sept. 20
Support Acts: The Hu, Orgy
Ticketing Info

JAN. 16 - 22, 2026

Afghan Whigs

Jordi Vidal/Redferns, Getty Images
loading...

Tour Dates: April 25 - May 24
Support Acts: Mercury Rev
Notes: 40th Anniversary Tour
Ticketing Info

Alpha Wolf

Atom Splitter PR
loading...

Tour Dates: May 6 - June 6
Support Acts: Gideon, Mugshot, Resolve
Ticketing Info

Tori Amos

Photo Credit: Kasia Wozniak
loading...

Tour Dates: July 7 - Sept. 2
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Architects

Ed Mason
loading...

Tour Dates: April 28 - June 27
Support Acts: Holywatr
Ticketing Info

Baroness

Miikka Skaffari/Redferns, Getty Images
loading...

Tour Dates: March 6 - 8
Support Acts: Acid Bath
Ticketing Info

Blues Traveler/Gin Blossoms

Credit: Graham Fielder / Credit: David “Doc” Abbott
loading...

Tour Dates: July 6 - Sept. 19
Support Acts: Spin Doctors
Ticketing Info

Chameleons

Photo credit: Helen Millington
loading...

Tour Dates: April 7 - May 2
Support Acts: The Veldt
Ticketing Info

Claypool Gold

Prospect PR
loading...

Tour Dates: May 20 - July 4
Notes: Primus, Claypool Lennon Delirium, The Frog Brigade will all play the Claypool Gold tour
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Corrosion of Conformity

Photo by Danin Drahos
loading...

Tour Dates: April 7 - May 16
Support Acts: Whores, Crobot
Ticketing Info

Daisy Grenade

PRESS PHOTO CREDIT: JAMIE RICE
loading...

Tour Dates: May 19 - June 19
Support Acts: Vienna Vienna
Ticketing Info

Dark Tranquility / Soen

Miikka Skaffari, Getty Images
loading...

Tour Dates: March 27 - April 25
Support Acts: Persefone
Ticketing Info

Dogma

MNRK Heavy
loading...

Tour Dates: March 15 - April 3
Support Acts: Frayle
Ticketing Info

Fit for a King

PHOTO CREDIT: Jonathan Weiner
loading...

Tour Dates: May 1 - 31
Support Acts: Invent Animate, Ten.56, Acres
Ticketing Info

Fleshwater

Photo by Akash Wadhwan
loading...

Tour Dates: April 2 - May 10
Support Acts: Julie, Midrift
Ticketing Info

Fozzy

Beyond the Access PR
loading...

Tour Dates: May 7 - 16
Support Acts: Flaw, Spineshank, Who on Earth
Ticketing Info

In Flames

Mariano Regidor/Redferns, Getty Images
loading...

Tour Dates: May 9 - 16
Support Acts: Thrown, Distant, Upon Stone
Ticketing Info

Kaleo

Photo credit: Justin Pagano / @thecontentgod
loading...

Tour Dates: June 27 - Aug. 8
Support Acts: Dawes, Darren Kiely, Elle King
Notes: 10 Year Anniversary of A/B
Ticketing Info

Lord Huron

Cole Silberman
loading...

Tour Dates: June 2 - July 21
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Lorna Shore

Photo by Chance Visuals
loading...

Tour Dates: April 17 - May 22
Support Acts: Paleface Swiss, Signs of the Swarm
Ticketing Info

Men At Work

James Douglas Cooper
loading...

Tour Dates: July 16 - Aug. 20
Support Acts: Toad the Wet Sprocket, Shonen Knife
Ticketing Info

Nailed Shut MA

Atom Splitter PR
loading...

Tour Dates: March 5 - 15
Support Acts: Godseyes
Ticketing Info

Pallbearer

Photo by Dan Almasy
loading...

Tour Dates: Feb. 19 - April 23
Support Acts: Knoll
Notes: Performing Foundations of Burden in full.
Ticketing Info

Poison the Well

PHOTO: Sarai Kelley @photosbysarai
loading...

Tour Dates: April 2 - May 17
Support Acts: Balmora, Spy, The Armed, The Barbarians of California
Ticketing Info

Radian

photos by Mike Burns
loading...

Tour Dates: Feb. 28 - March 18
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Sepultura

Wagner Meier, Getty Images
loading...

Tour Dates: April 29 - May 29
Support Acts: Exodus, Biohazard, Tribal Glaze
Ticketing Info

READ MORE: Sepultura Albums Ranked

Sevendust

(Photo Credit: Chuck Brueckmann
loading...

Tour Dates: April 16 - May 21
Support Acts: Atreyu, Fire From the Gods, American Adrenaline
Ticketing Info

Shallow Side

Thermal Press
loading...

Tour Dates: Jan. 22 - Feb. 7; March 13-15
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Static-X

Jeremy Saffer
loading...

Tour Dates: May 8 - 15; July 16 - 17; Aug. 4 - 9
Support Acts: Dope
Ticketing Info

Steel Panther

Photo Credit: David Jackson
loading...

Tour Dates: March 18 - April 5
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Sugar

Beau Sorenson
loading...

Tour Dates: May 2 - 4; Aug. 11 - Oct. 24
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Trauma Ray

photo by Erasmo Viera
loading...

Tour Dates: April 10 - May 16
Support Acts: Her New Knife, Knifeplay, Keep, Money
Ticketing Info

Thursday

Tim Mosenfelder, Getty Images
loading...

Tour Dates: April 1 - 30
Notes: Celebrating the 20th Anniversary of A City By the Light Divided and the 25th Anniversary of Full Collapse.
Support Acts: Chris Conley
Ticketing Info

JAN. 23 - 29, 2026

Against the Current

Good as Gold Group
loading...

Tour Dates: March 18-20
Support Acts: None Listed
Notes: 15 Year Anniversary Shows
Ticketing Info

Bikini Kill

Photo Credit: Lance Bangs
loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 6 - 25
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

The Black Crowes

Photo Credit: Errol Colandro
loading...

Tour Dates: May 17 - Aug. 20
Support Acts: Whiskey Myers, Southall
Ticketing Info

Black Veil Brides

Photo Credit: Jonathan Weiner
loading...

Tour Dates: April 26 - May 30
Support Acts: From Ashes to New, TX2, As December Falls
Ticketing Info

Blackwater Holylight

Credit: Candice Lawler
loading...

Tour Dates: Feb. 13 - March 21
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Alice Cooper

Bryan Steffy, Getty Images
loading...

Tour Dates: April 14 - May 9
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Culture Wars

Photo by Eliot Lee
loading...

Tour Dates: May 14 - 31
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Cryptopsy

Maciej Pieloch
loading...

Tour Dates: April 30 - May 28
Support Acts: Necrot, Fulci, Blood Monolith
Notes: Decibel Magazine Tour, 30th Anniversary of None So Vile
Ticketing Info

Dave Matthews Band

Photo credit: Sanjay Suchak
loading...

Tour Dates: May 8 - Sept. 6
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Death Cab for Cutie

Photo Credit: Jimmy Fontaine
loading...

Tour Dates: July 10 - Aug. 7
Support Acts: Jay Som, Japanese Breakfast, Nation of Language
Ticketing Info

Thomas Dolby

Kathleen B
loading...

Tour Dates: April 14 - 21
Support Acts: Gail Ann Dorsey
Ticketing Info

Friendship Commanders / Temptress

All Noir
loading...

Tour Dates: Feb. 18 - April 10
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

READ MORE: The Rock + Metal Bands Touring in 2026 — Tour Guide

Goose

Photo Credit: Juliana Bernstein
loading...

Tour Dates: March 28 - April 25; June 13 - Aug. 29
Support Acts: Julian Lage, The Disco Biscuits, Moe., Greensky Bluegrass, Buffalo Traffic Jam
Ticketing Info

The Last Ten Seconds of Life

Photo by Adam Zaspel
loading...

Tour Dates:
Support Acts: Traitors, Nailed Shut, The Crimson Armada, Flesh Prison
Ticketing Info

Napalm Death

photo credit: Jelena Jakovljevic
loading...

Tour Dates: May 7 - June 14
Support Acts: Primitive Man, Deadguy
Ticketing Info

Obituary

Danny Wimmer Presents / @JMulka
loading...

Tour Dates: March 19 - 29
Support Acts: Castrator, Intoxicated
Ticketing Info

Onslaught / Warlord

Reigning Phoenix Music
loading...

Tour Dates: March 18 - April 12
Support Acts: New Skeletal Faces
Notes: Onslaught will salute their The Force From Hell album, while Warlord is playing a Deliver Us set.
Ticketing Info

Scream at the Sky

TAG Publicity
loading...

Tour Dates: Feb. 17 - March 6
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Spoon / The Beths

Oliver Halfin / Frances Carter
loading...

Tour Dates: June 21 - July 1
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Tedeschi Trucks Band

Photo Credit: Chapman Baehler
loading...

Tour Dates: April 14 - Oct. 27
Support Acts: Lukas Nelson, JJ Grey & Mofro, Molly Tuttle
Ticketing Info

Weedeater

Photo by Bryan Greenberg
loading...

Tour Dates: March 30 - April 27
Support Acts: Conan
Ticketing Info

Whitechapel

Photo by Alex Morgan
loading...

Tour Dates: March 30 - May 14
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Wilco

Jason Merritt, Getty Images
loading...

Tour Dates: April 23 - May 8
Support Acts:
Notes: "An Evening With" shows featuring two sets from the band with an intermission.
Ticketing Info

Witch Club Satan

Photo Credit: Stian Andersen
loading...

Tour Dates: May 27 - June 16
Support Acts: Penelope Trappes, Patriarchy
Ticketing Info

Now, get caught up on a bunch of rock and metal festivals happening this year!

2026 Rock + Metal Festival + Cruise Guide

What will be your rock and metal adventure in 2026? See all the rock and metal festival and cruise options.

Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire

Filed Under: tour
Categories: Concerts, Link in Bio, Metal, News, Rock

More From Loudwire