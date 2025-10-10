We hope you've saved your money because this has been one of the bigger weeks for new tour announcements in quite some time. We've got another 17 rock and metal tours announced over the last seven days.

The big surprise this week was the reveal that Rush's Alex Lifeson and Geddy Lee will return to the road in 2026 to celebrate their 50-something anniversary as a group.

Elsewhere, The Offspring will bring a huge collection of hits to the concert stage, welcoming along fellow respected punk outfit Bad Religion.

Meanwhile, Bring Me the Horizon and Yungblud are both invading the U.S. shores with full-fledged tours that are expected to be some of the hottest tickets going.

We also got a wealth of festival announcements and bands putting on special performances.

See all the big touring news from the last seven days below.

Black Cross Motel

black cross hotel in 2025 Photo credit: Chris Eichenseer loading...

Tour Dates: Oct. 29 - Nov. 3

Support Acts: Blood Lemon

Ticketing Info

blackmores night in 2025 Chipster PR loading...

Tour Dates: Nov. 9 - 29

Support Acts: Wizards Consort

Ticketing Info

bring me the horizon in 2025 Live Nation loading...

Tour Dates: April 28 - May 16

Support Acts: Motionless in White, The Plot in You, Amira Elfeky

Ticketing Info

the dillinger escape plan in 2023 Grandstand Media loading...

Tour Dates: Dec. 12 - 14

Support Acts: Cynic, Deaf Club, Brunel

Ticketing Info

dropkick murphys in 2025 @Chezphoto / Riley Vecchione loading...

Tour Dates: March 13 - 17

Support Acts: To Be Announced.

Ticketing Info

i see stars in 2025 Photo Credit - Miranda MacDonald loading...

Tour Dates: Feb. 26 - April 4

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Kontusion

kontusion in 2025 photo by Louie Palu loading...

Tour Dates: Dec. 3 - 14

Support Acts: Satanick Magick, Infernal Spawn, Cesarean, Spesimen, Primitive Warfare, Ancient Torment, Weird Angel, Bay Of Pigs, Death Gasp, Gutgash, Moisty, All Hell, Cemetery Filth, Nuclear II, Antiseptic, Criminally Insane, Velocity Splatter, Found Dead, Primitive Warfare, One Of Nine, Curse Of Flesh, Unholy Altar, Gorgar, Archael

Ticketing Info

cyndi lauper in 2025 Credit: Patrick Beaudry loading...

Tour Dates: April 24 - May 2

Support Acts: None Listed

Notes: Las Vegas Residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace

Ticketing Info

left to suffer 2022 Photo Credit - Josh Thompson loading...

Tour Dates: Jan. 22 - Feb. 19

Support Acts: Your Spirit Dies, Fr3ak, Larcenia Roe

Ticketing Info

Frank Meyer

frank meyer in 2025 photo credit: Mario Luis loading...

Tour Dates: Oct. 31 - Dec. 13

Support Acts: The Strains, Nick Oliveri's Death Acoustic, Volume

Ticketing Info

Morrison Graves

morrison graves in 2025 Us / Them Group loading...

Tour Dates: Oct. 17 - Nov. 9

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

the offspring in 2025 Live Nation loading...

Tour Dates: Jan. 16 - Feb. 24

Support Acts: Bad Religion

Ticketing Info

RUSH 2025 RUSH loading...

Tour Dates: June 7 - Sept. 19

Support Acts: None listed, but Rush will play two sets nightly.

Ticketing Info

READ MORE: What New Rush Drummer Anika Nilles Said About the Band's Fans

soulfly in 2025 Photo Credit: Jim Louvau loading...

Tour Dates: Nov. 1 - 23

Support Acts: Go Ahead and Die

Ticketing Info

Takaat

takaat 2025 Photo Credit: Amghy Chacon and Cem Misirlioglu loading...

Tour Dates: Oct. 11 - Nov. 8

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

tesla in 2025 O'Donnell Media Group loading...

Tour Dates: Oct. 3 - Nov. 7; Jan. 15 - 31

Support Acts: None Listed

Notes: Las Vegas residency at House of Blues in Mandalay Bay + additional concert dates

Ticketing Info

yungblud in 2025 credit Tom Pallant loading...

Tour Dates: May 1 - June 13

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Rock + Metal Festival or Special Show News

festival goer goes crowd surfing during 2009 lollapalooza in chicago Roger Kisby, Getty Images loading...

A Feast of Fests

* The lineup for the 2026 Sonic Temple festival continues to grow. Stone Temple Pilots, Sevendust, Black Label Society, P.O.D., Saliva, SOiL and more are among those taking part the weekend of May 14-17 at Columbus Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. In addition, Bring Me the Horizon has been announced as one of the headliners alongside My Chemical Romance.

Ticketing Info

* Likewise, Welcome to Rockville continues to add to their 2026 lineup. Among the latest additions are Bring Me the Horizon, Motionless in White, The Plot in You, Amira Elfeky, Ice Nine Kills, Black Veil Brides, Crown the Empire, Wolves at the Gates and Colorblind. The festival runs May 7-10 at the Daytona International Speedway in Dayton, Florida.

Ticketing Info

* The annual SEMA Fest is set for Nov. 7 at the Las Vegas Convention Center Campus with Queens of the Stone Age, The Black Crowes and Neon Trees leading the music lineup.

Ticketing Info

* Furnace Fest has announced that they will return in 2026. Dates for the festival, which is expected to return to Birmingham, will be revealed shortly.

* The Totally Tubular Festival has booked a series of end of year holiday shows. A Flock of Seagulls, Men Without Hats, Thomas Dolby, The Romantics, Bow Wow Wow, Tommy Tutone, The Motels and Animotion are among the acts that will take the stage in Atlantic City (Dec. 27, Ocean Casino and Resort), Mashantucket (Dec. 28, Foxwoods Casino and Resort), New York (Dec. 29, Palladium Times Square) and Niagara Falls (Dec. 31, Seneca Niagara Resort and Casino)

Ticketing Info

Special Shows

* Nuno Bettencourt has announced his inaugural Six String Sanctuary, where aspiring guitarists are invited to join him between Jan. 16-20 in Las Vegas. Steve Vai, Rick Beato, Eric Gales, Richie Kotzen, Mateus Asato and Taj Farrant are among the special guests.

Ticketing Info

* 311's annual 311 Day celebration will have a Las Vegas takeover on March 7 and 8. This supposedly will include a special one time only collaboration with Blue Man Group on select songs.

Ticketing Info

* Brent Smith and Zach Myers will revisit their duo for a Dec. 12 appearance at Audacy Unwrapped: An Acoustic Holiday in Everett, Wash. The bill will also feature sets from The Pretty Reckless, Mammoth, Daughtry, Hollywood Undead, Sleep Theory, Des Rocs and Return to Dust.

Ticketing Info

* August Burns Red have revealed the final lineup for their Christmas Burns Red shows. Taking place Dec. 13 and 14 at Freedom Hall in the Lancaster County Convention Center in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Currents, Invent Animate, The Callous Daoboys, No Cure and Psycho Frame will play the first night, while Animals as Leaders, Boundaries, Left to Suffer, War of Ages and Reinv3ent will play the second night.

Ticketing Info

* Touche Amore have booked a special show playing their Stage Four album in full at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles on May 16. Glassjaw, Saetia, Incendiary and Crushed will support.

Ticketing Info