17 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (Oct. 3-9, 2025)
We hope you've saved your money because this has been one of the bigger weeks for new tour announcements in quite some time. We've got another 17 rock and metal tours announced over the last seven days.
The big surprise this week was the reveal that Rush's Alex Lifeson and Geddy Lee will return to the road in 2026 to celebrate their 50-something anniversary as a group.
Elsewhere, The Offspring will bring a huge collection of hits to the concert stage, welcoming along fellow respected punk outfit Bad Religion.
Meanwhile, Bring Me the Horizon and Yungblud are both invading the U.S. shores with full-fledged tours that are expected to be some of the hottest tickets going.
We also got a wealth of festival announcements and bands putting on special performances.
See all the big touring news from the last seven days below.
Black Cross Motel
Tour Dates: Oct. 29 - Nov. 3
Support Acts: Blood Lemon
Ticketing Info
Blackmore's Night
Tour Dates: Nov. 9 - 29
Support Acts: Wizards Consort
Ticketing Info
Bring Me the Horizon
Tour Dates: April 28 - May 16
Support Acts: Motionless in White, The Plot in You, Amira Elfeky
Ticketing Info
The Dillinger Escape Plan
Tour Dates: Dec. 12 - 14
Support Acts: Cynic, Deaf Club, Brunel
Ticketing Info
Dropkick Murphys
Tour Dates: March 13 - 17
Support Acts: To Be Announced.
Ticketing Info
I See Stars
Tour Dates: Feb. 26 - April 4
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Kontusion
Tour Dates: Dec. 3 - 14
Support Acts: Satanick Magick, Infernal Spawn, Cesarean, Spesimen, Primitive Warfare, Ancient Torment, Weird Angel, Bay Of Pigs, Death Gasp, Gutgash, Moisty, All Hell, Cemetery Filth, Nuclear II, Antiseptic, Criminally Insane, Velocity Splatter, Found Dead, Primitive Warfare, One Of Nine, Curse Of Flesh, Unholy Altar, Gorgar, Archael
Ticketing Info
Cyndi Lauper
Tour Dates: April 24 - May 2
Support Acts: None Listed
Notes: Las Vegas Residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace
Ticketing Info
Left to Suffer
Tour Dates: Jan. 22 - Feb. 19
Support Acts: Your Spirit Dies, Fr3ak, Larcenia Roe
Ticketing Info
Frank Meyer
Tour Dates: Oct. 31 - Dec. 13
Support Acts: The Strains, Nick Oliveri's Death Acoustic, Volume
Ticketing Info
Morrison Graves
Tour Dates: Oct. 17 - Nov. 9
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
The Offspring
Tour Dates: Jan. 16 - Feb. 24
Support Acts: Bad Religion
Ticketing Info
Rush
Tour Dates: June 7 - Sept. 19
Support Acts: None listed, but Rush will play two sets nightly.
Ticketing Info
Soulfly
Tour Dates: Nov. 1 - 23
Support Acts: Go Ahead and Die
Ticketing Info
Takaat
Tour Dates: Oct. 11 - Nov. 8
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Tesla
Tour Dates: Oct. 3 - Nov. 7; Jan. 15 - 31
Support Acts: None Listed
Notes: Las Vegas residency at House of Blues in Mandalay Bay + additional concert dates
Ticketing Info
Yungblud
Tour Dates: May 1 - June 13
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Rock + Metal Festival or Special Show News
A Feast of Fests
* The lineup for the 2026 Sonic Temple festival continues to grow. Stone Temple Pilots, Sevendust, Black Label Society, P.O.D., Saliva, SOiL and more are among those taking part the weekend of May 14-17 at Columbus Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. In addition, Bring Me the Horizon has been announced as one of the headliners alongside My Chemical Romance.
Ticketing Info
* Likewise, Welcome to Rockville continues to add to their 2026 lineup. Among the latest additions are Bring Me the Horizon, Motionless in White, The Plot in You, Amira Elfeky, Ice Nine Kills, Black Veil Brides, Crown the Empire, Wolves at the Gates and Colorblind. The festival runs May 7-10 at the Daytona International Speedway in Dayton, Florida.
Ticketing Info
* The annual SEMA Fest is set for Nov. 7 at the Las Vegas Convention Center Campus with Queens of the Stone Age, The Black Crowes and Neon Trees leading the music lineup.
Ticketing Info
* Furnace Fest has announced that they will return in 2026. Dates for the festival, which is expected to return to Birmingham, will be revealed shortly.
* The Totally Tubular Festival has booked a series of end of year holiday shows. A Flock of Seagulls, Men Without Hats, Thomas Dolby, The Romantics, Bow Wow Wow, Tommy Tutone, The Motels and Animotion are among the acts that will take the stage in Atlantic City (Dec. 27, Ocean Casino and Resort), Mashantucket (Dec. 28, Foxwoods Casino and Resort), New York (Dec. 29, Palladium Times Square) and Niagara Falls (Dec. 31, Seneca Niagara Resort and Casino)
Ticketing Info
Special Shows
* Nuno Bettencourt has announced his inaugural Six String Sanctuary, where aspiring guitarists are invited to join him between Jan. 16-20 in Las Vegas. Steve Vai, Rick Beato, Eric Gales, Richie Kotzen, Mateus Asato and Taj Farrant are among the special guests.
Ticketing Info
* 311's annual 311 Day celebration will have a Las Vegas takeover on March 7 and 8. This supposedly will include a special one time only collaboration with Blue Man Group on select songs.
Ticketing Info
* Brent Smith and Zach Myers will revisit their duo for a Dec. 12 appearance at Audacy Unwrapped: An Acoustic Holiday in Everett, Wash. The bill will also feature sets from The Pretty Reckless, Mammoth, Daughtry, Hollywood Undead, Sleep Theory, Des Rocs and Return to Dust.
Ticketing Info
* August Burns Red have revealed the final lineup for their Christmas Burns Red shows. Taking place Dec. 13 and 14 at Freedom Hall in the Lancaster County Convention Center in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Currents, Invent Animate, The Callous Daoboys, No Cure and Psycho Frame will play the first night, while Animals as Leaders, Boundaries, Left to Suffer, War of Ages and Reinv3ent will play the second night.
Ticketing Info
* Touche Amore have booked a special show playing their Stage Four album in full at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles on May 16. Glassjaw, Saetia, Incendiary and Crushed will support.
Ticketing Info
