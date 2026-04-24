An emotional Yungblud paid tribute to Ozzy Osbourne in the late rocker's hometown on Thursday, calling him a "dear friend in the sky."

Moments later, he would find himself crying behind his mic.

What Happened When Yungblud Performed in Birmingham

Yungblud performed on Thursday at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham, England, which is also Osbourne's hometown. The 28-year-old rocker has been vocal about how much of an inspiration Osbourne was in his career, well before he died in 2025.

One of the more stirring performances from Black Sabbath's 2025 farewell concert, Back to the Beginning, in Birmingham was Yungblud singing on a cover of "Changes." He brought the cover back to the city on Thursday night, albeit under much different circumstances with Ozzy now gone.

READ MORE: Yungblud Reveals Bludfest Lineup + Changes to Festival

"You all alright if I dedicate this next song to a dear friend in the sky, Birmingham?" Yungblud asked the crowd as the first few notes of "Changes" were played on the piano.

The crowd started to change Ozzy's name as the piano notes repeated.

"I've been shitting myself for days to play this in Birmingham tonight," Yungblud said as he started to point toward the sky. "Because you changed my fucking life, man."

Less than five minutes later, Yungblud was in tears as he struggled to continue singing the cover. The crowd joined in on backing vocals to help him through it.

WATCH: Yungblud Performs 'Changes' in Birmingham

Youngblud Setlist - April 23, 2006 at Utilita Arena in Birmingham, England (4-23-26)

Somehow, Yungblud was able to play six more songs after appearing emotionally drained following "Changes."

Here is a look at the rest of the setlist from the night.

"Hello Heaven, Hello" "The Funeral" "Idols Pt. 1" "Lovesick Lullaby" "My Only Angel" (Aerosmith and Yungblud cover) "fleabag" "Lowlife" "Changes" (Black Sabbath cover) "I Need You (To Make the World Seem Fine)" "Fire" "Loner" "Ghosts" "Zombie" "Suburban Requiem"

Yungblud's Idols World Tour continues tonight in London. The tour will make its way to the U.S. next month, starting with a May 1 show at the Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre in Sterling Heights, Michigan.

A full list of tour dates and ticket information is available on Yungblud's website.

Here is what other big rock and metal acts have planned for touring in 2026.