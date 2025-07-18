Yungblud recently offered some insight into his show-stealing performance at Ozzy Osbourne's Back to the Beginning farewell concert, where he delivered a powerful rendition of the Black Sabbath ballad "Changes."

"I knew it was going to be a tough audience for me because it was all metalheads and a lot of people did not think I had the right to be there," the 27-year-old rocker, born Dominic Richard Harrison, told NME. "Brian May sent me a message after the gig that said, 'The silence from those people was deafening.' I think it's finally clicking for a lot of non-believers."

How Yungblud Fought to Perform 'Changes' at Back to the Beginning

Yungblud, who released an official version of his "Changes" performance on Friday (July 18), revealed that he fought for the opportunity to sing the song.

"I wanted it," he said. "Tom Morello put the whole thing together and I said, 'Give me the ballad.' He wasn't so sure but I told him, 'Trust me, I'll bring the house down.'"

Despite the momentousness of the occasion, Yungblud said he wasn't nervous to perform the song in front of more than 40,000 people in Black Sabbath's hometown of Birmingham, England.

“As soon as I got on stage, I forgot about everything else," he said. "I was me saying thank you to my fucking hero. Backstage there were artists that collectively have probably sold a billion records, and Black Sabbath started it for all of us. I wasn't nervous though, I was exactly where I needed to be."

Yungblud: 'Ozzy Isn't Just My Hero, He's My Family'

Yungblud has been close with Osbourne for years; Sharon and Kelly Osbourne even marveled at the rockers' many similarities on a 2024 episode of The Osbournes Podcast. So even though Yungblud was booked to perform at the Rock Werchter festival in Belgium on the same day as Back to the Beginning, skipping the latter was not an option.

"I couldn't miss it," he said. "We've become so close and I love him. His music has given me an outlet and he's given me so much advice. When it felt like people didn't understand me, I cried down the phone to him. He's always told me, 'People will not get you, so do not deviate, keep fighting and keep pushing.' Ozzy isn't just my hero, he's my family."

Yungblud's "Changes" performance will appear in the upcoming concert film Back to the Beginning: Ozzy's Final Bow, which will hit theaters in 2026.

Watch Yungblud Perform 'Changes' at Back to the Beginning