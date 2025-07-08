‘That’s F–king Unbelievable’ – The Gift Yungblud Gave Ozzy Before Farewell Show

The Back to the Beginning weekend was filled with heartwarming moments and one of them took place backstage ahead of Ozzy Osbourne's farewell concert when Yungblud gifted the metal icon with a special memento to mark the occasion.

Yungblud, who wowed the audience with one of the standout moments on Saturday leading the crowd in his cover of Black Sabbath's "Changes," presented the metal icon with a chain bearing a cross as a show of appreciation.

As it turns out, Ozzy, who has long championed the rising rock star, had previously gifted a cross to Yungblud that he's continued to sport ever since receiving it.

In video shared by Yungblud, he tells Ozzy, "I made you something," before sharing a wooden box that opened to reveal the jewelry piece.

"Obviously you gave me your cross and I wanted to return the favor," said Yungblud.

"Oh my god, that is fucking unbelievable," shared a visibly touched Ozzy. "That's really good, thank you," Ozzy added before pulling Yungblud in for a hug and a kiss on the cheek.

"Thank you for everything man. It's a fucking honor, man. The whole city's [going mad]," said Yungblud, before Ozzy interjected, "You got a No. 1 album? Good for you. Conquer America next. Just keep going. Don't give in."

As for the box, it contains an inscription in sterling silver. Yungblud shared, "To Oz, I hope this brings you luck. Love always, Dom."

"The cross is gold," added Yungblud, "And we got a few couple diamonds in there."

A Final Thank You

After sharing gratitude for the gift, Ozzy told Yungblud, "If there's anything we can ever do for you ...," to which the musician responded, "You know what, the fucking music was enough. Thank you so much, honestly. You gave me a fucking outlet. Everyone thought I was too fucking mad and I was like, nah man, I'm like Ozzy, so epic man, alright."

Ozzy and Yungblud have had a long-running friendship. The singer and his wife Sharon previously guest starred in Yungblud's video for "The Funeral." In addition, both Sharon and Ozzy's daughter Kelly have publicly spoken about Yungblud sharing many of the same traits of Ozzy in the past.