Listen to Black Label Society’s Tribute Ballad ‘Ozzy’s Song’ + Read the Lyrics
"Ozzy's Song," the emotional ballad that closes Black Label Society's brand new album Engines of Demolition, is out now. Listen to the song and read the lyrics further down the page.
The piano-driven song doesn't mention Ozzy Osbourne by name, but Zakk Wylde alludes to seeing the Prince of Darkness for the final time and the unforgettable moments shared that felt like they'd never end. "When all is said and done, I couldn't ask for more / Enjoy the ride, before it's gone," the BLS leader and longtime Ozzy guitarist tenderly sings.
In a recent interview with Loudwire Nights radio host Chuck Armstrong, Wylde opened up about the song. Writing for Engines of Demolition began in 2022, so the music for "Ozzy's Song" was actually written before the legend's passing last summer, just 17 days removed from his triumphant performance at the Back to the Beginning concert.
"But after we laid Ozzy [Osbourne] to rest and when we came back, winding down the Pantera celebration run, I came home, I just sat in the library in our house looking at a book of Ozzy," Wylde said, "And I just sat and put the music on and wrote the lyrics right there. Obviously if Oz hadn't passed away, I'm not writing those lyrics."
READ MORE: Zakk Wylde Interview: Ozzy's Inspiration, Pantera's Legacy + Black Label Society's New Album
Wylde was even encouraged to take out "The Grail" — his 1981 Gibson Les Paul Custom that he wrote his first Ozzy song, "Miracle Man," on — to track the solo.
"It makes perfect sense because I wrote my first song on that and did all the records with Ozzy with that guitar — it only makes sense that I'd play the solo on this fiddle," he added.
Listen to "Ozzy's Song" and read the lyrics directly below (the official music video debuts at 11:30AM ET).
Black Label Society, "Ozzy's Song" Lyrics
I saw you yesterday
Before you went away
Remember when
Never thinking it would end
Blue skies up above
But soon we'd feel the cold
Although we knew
We chose not to know
But it’s okay
The skies may cry
But I'll be holding on, holding on
The skies may cry
Now the race is run
All the chaos and all the wars
When all is said and done
I couldn't ask for more
Enjoy the ride
Before it’s gone
Enjoy the ride
It doesn't last for long
Just trying to get by
Trying to survive
Broken down
Yet I'm still alive
Speak of me
It's alright
Black Label Society, "Ozzy's Song" Music Video
Black Label Society - 2026 North American Tour Dates With Zakk Sabbath + Dark Chapel
Catch Black Label Society in the midst of their North American tour at the remaining dates below. Wylde's Black Sabbath tribute band Zakk Sabbath are playing too!
Mar. 27 - Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
Mar. 28 - Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
Mar. 29 - Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Mar. 31 - Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
April 02 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
April 03 - Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont Theater
April 04 - Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
April 06 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
April 07 - Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
April 09 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
April 10 - Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
May 10 - North Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues
May 11 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
May 12 - Salem, VA @ Salem Civic Center
May 14 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
Below, see a ranking of every Ozzy Osbourne solo album.
Ozzy Osbourne Albums Ranked From Worst to Best
Gallery Credit: Joe DiVita