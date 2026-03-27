"Ozzy's Song," the emotional ballad that closes Black Label Society's brand new album Engines of Demolition, is out now. Listen to the song and read the lyrics further down the page.

The piano-driven song doesn't mention Ozzy Osbourne by name, but Zakk Wylde alludes to seeing the Prince of Darkness for the final time and the unforgettable moments shared that felt like they'd never end. "When all is said and done, I couldn't ask for more / Enjoy the ride, before it's gone," the BLS leader and longtime Ozzy guitarist tenderly sings.

In a recent interview with Loudwire Nights radio host Chuck Armstrong, Wylde opened up about the song. Writing for Engines of Demolition began in 2022, so the music for "Ozzy's Song" was actually written before the legend's passing last summer, just 17 days removed from his triumphant performance at the Back to the Beginning concert.

"But after we laid Ozzy [Osbourne] to rest and when we came back, winding down the Pantera celebration run, I came home, I just sat in the library in our house looking at a book of Ozzy," Wylde said, "And I just sat and put the music on and wrote the lyrics right there. Obviously if Oz hadn't passed away, I'm not writing those lyrics."

READ MORE: Zakk Wylde Interview: Ozzy's Inspiration, Pantera's Legacy + Black Label Society's New Album

Wylde was even encouraged to take out "The Grail" — his 1981 Gibson Les Paul Custom that he wrote his first Ozzy song, "Miracle Man," on — to track the solo.

"It makes perfect sense because I wrote my first song on that and did all the records with Ozzy with that guitar — it only makes sense that I'd play the solo on this fiddle," he added.

Listen to "Ozzy's Song" and read the lyrics directly below (the official music video debuts at 11:30AM ET).

Black Label Society, "Ozzy's Song" Lyrics

I saw you yesterday

Before you went away

Remember when

Never thinking it would end

Blue skies up above

But soon we'd feel the cold

Although we knew

We chose not to know

But it’s okay The skies may cry

But I'll be holding on, holding on

The skies may cry

Now the race is run

All the chaos and all the wars

When all is said and done

I couldn't ask for more Enjoy the ride

Before it’s gone

Enjoy the ride

It doesn't last for long

Just trying to get by

Trying to survive

Broken down

Yet I'm still alive

Speak of me

It's alright

Black Label Society, "Ozzy's Song" Music Video

Black Label Society - 2026 North American Tour Dates With Zakk Sabbath + Dark Chapel

Catch Black Label Society in the midst of their North American tour at the remaining dates below. Wylde's Black Sabbath tribute band Zakk Sabbath are playing too!

Mar. 27 - Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

Mar. 28 - Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

Mar. 29 - Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Mar. 31 - Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

April 02 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

April 03 - Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont Theater

April 04 - Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

April 06 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

April 07 - Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

April 09 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

April 10 - Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

May 10 - North Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues

May 11 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

May 12 - Salem, VA @ Salem Civic Center

May 14 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

Below, see a ranking of every Ozzy Osbourne solo album.