Picking the best song off every Ozzy Osbourne solo album was no small feat — but doing so only reinforced the Prince of Darkness' legacy and knack for reinvention.

Some artists need a few albums to find their footing. Not Ozzy. Following his dismissal from Black Sabbath, the newly minted solo star came out swinging with his instant-classic debut album Blizzard of Ozz.

Brimming with classics such as "Crazy Train," "I Don't Know," "Mr. Crowley" and "Goodbye to Romance," it served as a veritable greatest hits package in itself, resuscitating Ozzy's flatlining career and introducing the world to one of rock's all-time greatest guitar heroes, Randy Rhoads.

READ MORE: Ozzy Osbourne Guitarists Ranked

The good times kept rolling on Osbourne's second solo album, Diary of a Madman, another multi-platinum smash that spawned hits like "Over the Mountain" and "Flying High Again." But tragedy struck soon after its release, as Rhoads died in a tragic airplane crash that left Osbourne's career hanging in the balance.

How Ozzy Overcame Tragedy and Reinvented Himself With Music

In the face of tragedy, Ozzy once again found solace in music. He recruited hotshot guitarist Jake E. Lee and soldiered on with Bark at the Moon, whose title track became another fan favorite and permanent staple of the singer's live repertoire.

It was not the first time Ozzy bounced back from the brink, nor would it be the last. The singer's career was marked by ongoing musical evolution, frequent personnel changes and business-savvy pivots that kept him on top of the rock world for more than half a century.

From the game-changing Blizzard of Ozz to the thundering swan song Patient Number 9, here is the best song off every Ozzy Osbourne solo album of original material.

The Best Song Off Every Ozzy Osbourne Solo Album The Prince of Darkness had a penchant for reinvention and a huge catalog of brilliant songs. Gallery Credit: Bryan Rolli

Want more from the Prince of Darkness? See how we've ranked every Black Sabbath song from the Ozzy Osbourne era below:

Black Sabbath Songs Ranked Worst to Best (Ozzy Osbourne Era) A total of 79 songs, including interludes! Gallery Credit: Joe DiVita

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