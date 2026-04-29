Ozzy Osbourne's favorite cologne is getting a special limited release so fans can smell like The Prince of Darkness did for over three decades. And as quickly as it was announced, it is already sold out.

The London-based fragrance brand Czech & Speake shared a post on social media today (April 29) announcing a limited edition batch of their iconic No. 88 cologne, which was Ozzy's chosen scent for over 30 years, one he wasn't eager to let everyone know about (more on that further down the page).

"The moment he smelled it, he said: ‘I’d like to smell like this for the rest of my life.‘ And he did. Every concert. Every city. Every room he walked into," the brand wrote in their post.

This special edition of No. 88 comes in a black bottle with purple foil and is priced at 250 Euros ($370 U.S.), with 50 Euros from every sale going to Cure Parkinson's. A portion of the proceeds from Ozzy and Black Sabbath's legendary "Back to the Beginning" concert last summer went toward the organization as well.

According to the product description, No. 88 has "a fresh, woody top note of reviving bergamot, the richness and warmth of geranium, rose otto, cassie and exotic frangipani, combined with dry base notes of vetiver and sandalwood."

Purchase the cologne now at this location.

Inside each box is a message from Sharon Osbourne that reads:

I don't know exactly how long Ozzy wore No. 88 but I'm sure it was at least 30 years. I remember discovering it like it was yesterday... I went into the shop at Jermyn Street because I was looking for bathroom accessories. I piled up some samples to take home to Ozzy and I'll never forget that as soon as he smelled it, he said to me, "I'd like to smell like this for the rest of my life!" And he did! Everywhere he went, he was known for it. Everyone talked about it — his friends, his bandmates, his business colleagues, everyone — and they would always say how good he smelled.

Although Ozzy largely kept the name of his signature scent a secret from most, he once gifted SiriusXM's Jose Mangin a bottle of it and the radio personality told Loudwire he wears it for the most special events he attends.

READ MORE: The Best Song off Every Ozzy Solo Album

"Ozzy smells very distinct... It stays in the room he leaves. You can tell 30 minutes later — Ozzy was here," Mangin praised of the scent. "[Ozzy] was like, 'Do not post this, do not show anybody what box this is or what this is, but this is for you.'"

See the clip below.

See photos of Ozzy through the years below for a look back at his life and career.